The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, April 5, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Friday Night: Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. The focus today: affordable housing. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM and 1550 AM.

The Blue 24 Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

First Friday in Flagler Beach, the monthly festival of music, food and leisure, is scheduled for this evening at Downtown’s Veterans Park, 105 South 2nd Street, from 5 to 9 p.m. The event is overseen by the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency and run by Laverne M. Shank Jr. and Surf 97.3

Free Family Art Night: “Textured Turtles”, Ormond Memorial Art Museum and Gardens, 78 East Granada Boulevard

Ormond Beach. This month’s project is inspired by exhibiting artist, Antoinette Slick and touches on the seven elements of design: Line, Shape, Form, Space, Texture, Tone (value and color). Work together with your family to create a “textured turtle” with art instructor, Linda King. Encourage imagination and explore creative potential in a casual, fun atmosphere. All art supplies are provided. No art experience is needed, and all ages are welcome. Free Family Art Night is a popular, monthly program typically scheduled on the first Friday of each month to coordinate with the free, family-friendly movie shown outdoors at Rockefeller Gardens. The two programs offer a stimulating evening for families, at no charge, in the heart of downtown Ormond Beach. Our art program takes place in the OMAM Classroom, rain or shine, but the City’s outdoor movies are weather dependent. Movie information can be found here or call The Casements at 386-676-3216.

‘Bonnie and Clyde, the Musical,’ at Daytona Playhouse: 7:30pm. Tickets: $25, $24 and $15 depending on age. Book here. When Bonnie and Clyde meet, their craving for excitement and fame send them chasing their dreams. Forced to stay on the run, the lovers resort to robbery and murder to survive. As the infamous duo’s fame grows bigger, the end draws nearer in this exciting musical.













In Coming Days:



April 6: Featured Artist Rick de Yampert at Ormond Art Walk: Ormond Memorial Art Museum and Gardens (OMAM), 78 East Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. 3 to 7 p.m. Visit OMAM, where a pop-up art exhibit by our featured artist, Rick deYampert--and FlaglerLive's culture writer--will be on display inside our reception gallery. Meet the artist and enjoy refreshments. Beer, wine and cocktails will be available for purchase on the Rooftop Terrace (weather permitting). Visit all the Ormond Beach Art Walk stops by using the complimentary shuttle, which picks up and drops off at the museum's south entrance on Halifax Drive. See: "Rick de Yampert, FlaglerLive’s Arts and Culture Writer, Releases ‘Crows and Ravens’ Book."



April 7: AAUW 40th Anniversary Celebration: 3 to 6 p.m. at Uncork'd, 213 South Second Street, Flagler Beach, featuring drinks, music, appetizers and a silent auction. Tickets are $25, a price that includes one glass of wine and one appetizer. Buy tickets here or at Chez Jacqueline, 25 Palm Harbor Village Way, Palm Coast (Cash or Check). For four decades, AAUW--American AAssociation of University Women--has served Flagler County by funding academic scholarships for women and girls and contributing to various local charitable programs including Flagler County Education Foundation’s Stuff the Bus. Since 2013, the organization has supported Tech Trek, a STEM program that offers two summer camps in Florida for 7th grade girls at Stetson University and Florida Atlantic University and, since 2016, it has provided Arts Grants for local students in middle school through 11th grade.



April 10: Flagler Tiger Bay Club Guest Speaker: Paul Peterson, Regional Vice President First Trust Portfolios, L.P., 11:30 a.m. at Hammock Dunes Club, 30 Avenue Royale, Palm Coast. Tickets are $35 for members, $40 for non-members. Peterson will discuss the 2024 economic outlook and impacts of the current political landscape on the broader economy. Peterson works with financial professionals to help them implement Unit Investment Trusts, Mutual Funds and Exchange-Traded Funds into their practice. He has over 20 years in the financial services industry and works closely with each financial professional to provide him or her with industry-leading economic and market commentary, portfolio analysis and practice management consulting. Previously, he was at Van Kampen and Invesco where he specialized in Mutual Funds and Unit Investment Trusts. Peterson is a graduate of Loras College where he earned a degree in Mathematics and in Education.





April 11: 2024 MedNexus Innovation Challenge, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. The University of North Florida, in partnership with the City of Palm Coast and Flagler Schools, is hosting the 2022 MedNexus Innovation Challenge. The pitch competition is open to the public.



May 2: National Day of Prayer Protest: Members of the Atlantic Coast Chapter of Americans United for Separation of Church and State (www.au.org) will gather to protest the National Day of Prayer from noon until 1 p.m. at the northwest corner of Belle Terre and Pine Lake Parkways in Palm Coast. They object to the National Day of Prayer because it involves the government, by Presidential Proclamation and Congressional Action, suggesting when Americans should pray. This event will last an hour and is open to the public: all are welcome. Participants are invited to bring their own signs promoting religious freedom, separation of church and state, and reproductive rights. For further information email [email protected] or call 804-914-4460.





For the full calendar, go here.

Notebook: J’ai d’autres chats à fouetter. I can’t tell you how many times I heard that expression from my dear late mother, from my brothers, from my aunts and uncles, though not, I should say, from my dear late pious maternal grandparents, who would not allow themselves so much as an innocuous “damn.” It was a favorite expression of the petit-bourgeois circles of Beirut society I grew up in, literally meaning having other cats to whip. It’s a terrible expression, a terrible image, though an idiomatic explainer translates it as something as innocent as “having other fish to fry.” The explainer is too absolving. Is there really a difference between the two expressions? Is it more excusable to fry fish than to whip cats? Peter Singer would argue not. Let’s assume for the sake of argument that having other fish to fry is as innocent as it sounds. The two expressions may yet be reflective of cultural heritage. Here I may tread on certain cultural stereotypes that verge on that mixture of ignorance and bigotry that once, in early 20th century parlors, passed for intelligent conversation, the way Herbert Spencer and Oliver Wendell Holmes thought Eugenics a splendid idea. I am tempted to say that having other fish to fry reflects the gentler sensibilities of Anglo societies, compared to Continental, and specifically French, societies. But then images of the middle passage spring to mind and throw that baby out with the bathwater. Still: the French, their wines make us forget, are among the most supremely violent people on the planet. Their history is only slightly less barbaric than Genghis Khan’s and Tamerlane’s, and a whole lot less tolerant. Both Mongols had an Enlightenment-like sensibility when it came to religious and other forms of tolerance, at least for the few remaining people in their paths whose throats they did not slit and whose gonads they did not impale: my Great Big Book of Horrible Things attributes 17 million deaths to Tamerlane, more accurately known as Timur, ranking him ninth on the hit parade of worst genocidal killers in planetary history, while Genghis is ranked second, with an attributed death toll of 40 million, and not a single Nestorian among them. The Second World War ranks first, at 66 million, with no single perpetrator given, but shouldn’t that dishonor go to Hitler and Stalin? French history from the time of the Franks, in what became France or in outremer, as Franks liked to call the Levantine lands their raping and rapine-lusting crusaders occupied for 200 years, to the 1960s, when France finally desisted from its bloodlust by abandoning Vietnam to American bloodlust and Algeria to Islamist bloodlust, French history, I was saying, is a dismal chronicle of horrors made worse by the romanticizing (because excusing) of the likes of Louis IX, ridiculously termed Saint Louis even in reputable histories, or the Sun King, for Louis XIV, who not only massacred millions but also revoked Henry IV’s tolerant Edict of Nantes, which had “allowed” Protestants to remain in France unmolested. (Henry IV–“Paris is worth a mass,” he famously said as he willingly converted–was a good king by most measures. I’d vote for him again.) Then we come to Napoleon, who accounts for 4 million deaths: one day’s Napoleonic battle took more lives than the entire Terror during the French Revolution. So no, I don;t think d’autres chats a fouetter is as innocent as having other fish to fry. I rather think its a left-over from a culture of brutality that, as Robert Darnton made clear in The Great Cat Massacre, excerpted in a Briefing last December, did not blink at torturing men, women and children any less than cats, all the while frying fish and gleefully enacting the anti-Babylonian vengefulness of the ninth verse of Psalm 137. For all this, let it not be said that I do not every day and every hour miss every inch of France though the sum total of my days there adds up to maybe three or four months, while I have about as much affection for England as I do for a CPAC convention, though I spent a year there and owe this, my third language, to its immersion by fire. —P.T.

Now this:









View this profile on Instagram FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



