The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, March 26, 2024

Weather: Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

The Flagler County School Board meets at 1 p.m. in an information workshop. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here. The board meets again at 6 p.m. in Board Chambers on the first floor of the Government Services Building. The meeting is open to the public and includes public speaking segments.

Book Dragons, the Kids’ Book Club at the Flagler Beach Public Library meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Daytona State College Open House for Flagler Palm Coast Campus: You are invited to attend the Open House at DSC’s Flagler/Palm Coast Campus, 3000 Palm Coast Pkwy SE, Palm Coast, from 5 to 7 p.m. Learn about our associate & bachelor’s degrees, certificates & workforce programs. Admissions, Advising, and Financial Aid representatives will be available to answer any questions you might have about college. New students who attend will be entered in a drawing for a $500 scholarship. This event features a dual enrollment workshop at 5:30 p.m. and a financial aid workshop at 6 p.m. Reserve your spot here.

The NAACP Flagler Branch’s General Membership Meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). The meeting is open to the public, including non-members. To become a member, go here.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.













In Coming Days:



April 3: Flagler Cares hosts its quarterly Help Night from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Flagler County Village Community Room, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B304, Palm Coast. Help Night is organized and hosted by Flagler Cares and other community partners as a one-stop help event. Representatives from Flagler County Human Services, Early Learning Coalition, EasterSeals, Family Life Center, Florida Legal Services, Lions Club, and many other organizations will be available to provide information and resources. The event is open to the public, free to attend, and will offer assistance with obtaining various services including autism screenings, tablets (low-income qualification), fair housing legal consultations, Marketplace Navigation, childcare services, SNAP and Medicaid application assistance, behavioral health services, and much more. Flagler Cares is a non-profit agency focused on creating a vital, expansive social safety net that addresses virtually all the health and social needs of our community. Flagler Cares works with clients to identify needs and create solutions that address those unique needs. Flagler Cares is proud to have a wide range of community partners who are committed to providing high quality services to those who need them most. Flagler Cares is also passionate about filling gaps and bringing needed services into the county where they did not previously exist.

For more information about this event, please call 386-319-9483 ext. 0, or email [email protected] .



April 6: Featured Artist Rick de Yampert at Ormond Art Walk: Ormond Memorial Art Museum and Gardens (OMAM), 78 East Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. 3 to 7 p.m. Visit OMAM, where a pop-up art exhibit by our featured artist, Rick deYampert--and FlaglerLive's culture writer--will be on display inside our reception gallery. Meet the artist and enjoy refreshments. Beer, wine and cocktails will be available for purchase on the Rooftop Terrace (weather permitting). Visit all the Ormond Beach Art Walk stops by using the complimentary shuttle, which picks up and drops off at the museum's south entrance on Halifax Drive. See: "Rick de Yampert, FlaglerLive’s Arts and Culture Writer, Releases ‘Crows and Ravens’ Book."



April 10: Flagler Tiger Bay Club Guest Speaker: Paul Peterson, Regional Vice President First Trust Portfolios, L.P., 11:30 a.m. at Hammock Dunes Club, 30 Avenue Royale, Palm Coast. Tickets are $35 for members, $40 for non-members. Peterson will discuss the 2024 economic outlook and impacts of the current political landscape on the broader economy. Peterson works with financial professionals to help them implement Unit Investment Trusts, Mutual Funds and Exchange-Traded Funds into their practice. He has over 20 years in the financial services industry and works closely with each financial professional to provide him or her with industry-leading economic and market commentary, portfolio analysis and practice management consulting. Previously, he was at Van Kampen and Invesco where he specialized in Mutual Funds and Unit Investment Trusts. Peterson is a graduate of Loras College where he earned a degree in Mathematics and in Education.





Notably: A library, it seems to me, is nothing less than a harem for the intellect. —P.T.

Now this:









