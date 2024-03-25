The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, March 25, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Monday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.

The Flagler County Beekeepers Association holds its monthly meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Flagler Agricultural Center, 150 Sawgrass Rd., Bunnell (the county fairgrounds). This is a meeting for beekeepers in Flagler and surrounding counties (and those interested in the trade). The meetings have a speaker, Q & A, and refreshments are served. It is a great way to gain support as a beekeeper or learn how to become one. All are welcome. Meetings take place the fourth Monday of every month. Contact Kris Daniels at 704-200-8075.

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, where the City Commission is holding its meetings until it is able to occupy its own City Hall on Commerce Parkway likely in early 2023. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.













In Coming Days:



March 26: Daytona State College Open House for Flagler Palm Coast Campus: You are invited to attend the Open House at DSC's Flagler/Palm Coast Campus, 3000 Palm Coast Pkwy SE, Palm Coast, from 5 to 7 p.m. Learn about our associate & bachelor's degrees, certificates & workforce programs. Admissions, Advising, and Financial Aid representatives will be available to answer any questions you might have about college. New students who attend will be entered in a drawing for a $500 scholarship. This event features a dual enrollment workshop at 5:30 p.m. and a financial aid workshop at 6 p.m. Reserve your spot here.



April 3: Flagler Cares hosts its quarterly Help Night from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Flagler County Village Community Room, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B304, Palm Coast. Help Night is organized and hosted by Flagler Cares and other community partners as a one-stop help event. Representatives from Flagler County Human Services, Early Learning Coalition, EasterSeals, Family Life Center, Florida Legal Services, Lions Club, and many other organizations will be available to provide information and resources. The event is open to the public, free to attend, and will offer assistance with obtaining various services including autism screenings, tablets (low-income qualification), fair housing legal consultations, Marketplace Navigation, childcare services, SNAP and Medicaid application assistance, behavioral health services, and much more. Flagler Cares is a non-profit agency focused on creating a vital, expansive social safety net that addresses virtually all the health and social needs of our community. Flagler Cares works with clients to identify needs and create solutions that address those unique needs. Flagler Cares is proud to have a wide range of community partners who are committed to providing high quality services to those who need them most. Flagler Cares is also passionate about filling gaps and bringing needed services into the county where they did not previously exist.

For more information about this event, please call 386-319-9483 ext. 0, or email [email protected] .



April 6: Featured Artist Rick de Yampert at Ormond Art Walk: Ormond Memorial Art Museum and Gardens (OMAM), 78 East Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. 3 to 7 p.m. Visit OMAM, where a pop-up art exhibit by our featured artist, Rick deYampert--and FlaglerLive's culture writer--will be on display inside our reception gallery. Meet the artist and enjoy refreshments. Beer, wine and cocktails will be available for purchase on the Rooftop Terrace (weather permitting). Visit all the Ormond Beach Art Walk stops by using the complimentary shuttle, which picks up and drops off at the museum's south entrance on Halifax Drive. See: "Rick de Yampert, FlaglerLive’s Arts and Culture Writer, Releases ‘Crows and Ravens’ Book."





For the full calendar, go here.

Diary: The Friday before last I was in bed having a bit of a hard time sleeping. I was hearing what I thought were one of those long YouTube videos of rain. I thought Cheryl was playing one–she has trouble sleeping–though usually she plays her meditation sounds through her airpods. Maybe their juice had run out. Maybe she was playing it from the phone. I covered my ear with a pillow and went back to sleep. The sounds continued, and then there was what sounded like the rockets that used to hit our building back in Beirut, that muffled crackling thud accompanied by tremors. I got up. I opened the bedroom door. It was not the YouTube video. It was water streaming through my upstairs and down through the floor and ceiling below. The thudding sound was a bunch of ceiling tiles crashing. Half the living room was a waterfall. one of the couches was covered in drywall. Somehow, the bookshelves had for the most part been spared, though a couple of them were struck by falling skies too. It was not yet 4 a.m. It was impossible to close the source of the flood, the pipe incoming to the upstairs bathroom, and neither of us knew how to turn off the water main. Well, we knew: we had two places. But the one in the garage wouldn’t turn. It had atrophied over the past 15 years. The one outside, where I dug in the darkness, I didn’t dig deep enough, and wouldn’t have known what to do had I gotten there. It was two hours later that we finally got it shut off. ServePro invaded at 6 and was here until about 2 p.m. They made a desert and didn’t yet call it dry. I exaggerate a little: the living room was made a desert, its carpeting ripped out down to the concrete, and my beloved reading room upstairs had part of its carpeting ripped out, though I’ve come to think that was a bit of overkill. Four humidifiers and fans a friend compared to the propellors of B-29s were left on 24/7, as a moisture reader from Lowe’s showed the moisture fall over the days–very quickly for the floors, a bit slower for the affected walls, but still. Outside, we had one of those piles of flooded out furniture that I had seen lining up the avenues of Flagler Beach in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in 2017, though our pile was child’s play in comparison. Next will be the drywalling, then the painting, then the flooring. I’ve had a few bouts of despondency, but self-despondency in our case is self-indulgent: the damage is relatively slight. It is more discomfort than damage, more of an infuriating expense–an expense that could have been prevented with the $50 water alarms I have since bought–than a more substantial loss. And not a day goes by without reports in one news source or another of people losing homes, getting bombed out of homes, getting evicted from homes, seeing their homes wash away. That I could write these lines to the sound of fans, a few feet from where water was streaming only those few days ago, tells you how–not to be mawkish or falsely, stupidly, providentially pious about it, which would be the real upchuck–all told, it may not have been luck, but it was not the catastrophe it seemed to be when I woke up to Frank Lloyd Wright’s Falling Waters in my own home. —P.T.

Now this:

