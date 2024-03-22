The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, March 22, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Today David Alfin explains why he fired City Manager Denise Bevan. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM and 1550 AM.

The Scenic A1A Pride Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Road, Palm Coast. The meetings are open to the public.

The Flagler County Canvassing Board meets today at the Flagler County Supervisor of Elections office, Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The meeting is open to the public. Check the time in the sidebar or in this chart, which includes the full year’s meeting schedule (the pdf schedule does not include the dates and times of required Canvassing Board meetings which may be necessary due to a recount called locally or statewide.) The board is chaired by County Judge Andrea Totten. This Election Year’s board members are Supervisor of Elections Kaiti Lenhart and County Commissioner Dave Sullivan. The alternates are County Judge Melissa Distler and County Commissioner Donald O’Brien. March-April meetings are for the presidential preference primary, such as it is. See all legal notices from the Supervisor of Elections, including updated lists of those ineligible to vote, here.

Flagler and Florida Unemployment Numbers Released: The state’s Commerce Department released the previous month’s preliminary unemployment numbers for Florida and its 67 counties, at 10 a.m. See the data releases page here.

This event has been postponed to April 1. Bunnell City Hall and Police Department Groundbreaking, Commerce Parkway Groundbreaking : The Bunnell City Commission and City staff, together with The Collage Companies, invite you to witness the historic groundbreaking event for the City’s new Administration and Police Department Complex. This new facility is one of the many legacy projects happening in the City which will leave a longstanding mark on Bunnell’s history for future generations. 10:30 a.m. at 2400 Commerce Parkway, Bunnell. Park at 2301 Commerce Parkway. Following this ceremony will be the groundbreaking ceremony for Flagler Central Commerce Parkway- a joint City of Bunnell and Flagler County project. This is yet another legacy project in the City of Bunnell which will impact the City and County for future generations. The Commerce Parkway groundbreaking is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m.

Lunch and Learn and Town Hall Meeting with Palm Coast City Council Member Ed Danko, 1 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. It’s a free and public event for which you may sign up here. Through the Strategic Action Plan process–that is, the city council’s goals–each council member has prioritized engaging with Palm Coast residents to foster a stronger community connection and ensure that all voices are heard in shaping the future of the city.









Caryl Churchill’s ‘Vinegar Tom,’ at City Repertory Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast, 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. on Sunday. $15-$30. Book tickets here. From Director John Sbordone’s program notes: Caryl Churchill’s VINEGAR TOM, written in collaboration with the Monstrous Regiment Theatre Company, uses the hunt for witches in the 17th century, as stool to investigate the subjugation of women in a male dominated society. The lessons of the past, though more blatant than the present, are reflected in many aspects of our own society. Churchill, a leading feminist writer in Britain for over 50 years, explores the free spirited Alice, the subservient Susan, the caged in Betty, the destitute Joan and the ever helpful Ellen in the context of their repressive environment. She uses modern techniques such as the episodic scene to convey the pervasiveness of the subjugation without absorbing the audience in emotional crisis. She asks us to observe the behaviors without getting lost in their melodrama. One technique establishes these goals graphically. The songs are intended to covey a contemporary commentary on the behavior of the past. CRT is proud to present this daring exploration and thankful to Benjamin Beck for composing the compelling music to accompany our efforts.

The Blue 24 Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

Acoustic Jam Circle At The Community Center In The Hammock, 2 to 5 p.m., Picnic Shelter behind the Hammock Community Center at 79 Mala Compra Road, Palm Coast. It’s a free event. Bring your Acoustic stringed Instrument (no amplifiers), and a folding chair and join other local amateur musicians for a jam session. Audiences and singers are also welcome. A “Jam Circle” format is where musicians sit around the circle. Each musician in turn gets to call out a song and musical key, and then lead the rest in singing/playing. Then it’s on to the next person in the circle. Depending upon the song, the musicians may take turns playing/improvising a verse and a chorus. It’s lots of Fun! Folks who just want to watch or sing generally sit on the periphery or next to their musician partner. This is a monthly event on the 4th Friday of every month













In Coming Days:





March 23: The Doo Wop Project at Flagler Auditorium, 7 p.m., 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast. Tickets $64 to $74, book here. The Doo Wop Project begins at the beginning: tracing the evolution of Doo Wop from the classic sound of five guys singing harmonies on a street corner to the biggest hits on the radio today. In their epic shows The Doo Wop Project takes audiences on a journey featuring foundational tunes from the Crests, Belmonts and Flamingos through the vocal artistry of Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, and The Four Seasons all the way to DooWopified versions of modern hits from Michael Jackson, Jason Mraz, Maroon 5, and Sam Smith. Featuring stars from the Broadway hits Jersey Boys, Motown: The Musical, and A Bronx Tale, The Doo Wop Project brings unparalleled authenticity of sound and vocal excellence to recreate—and in some cases entirely reimagine—the greatest music in American pop and rock history.





March 23 and 24: The 2024 Flagler Wellness Expo by the Intuitive Living Institute, a for-profit company in the Hammock, is held at Flagler Palm Coast High School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. $5 per person. Intuitive provides alternative and holistic health services through what it calls "master energy healers." The expo will feature numerous local businesses that specialize in fitness, nutrition, acupuncture, crustal and energy healing, yoga and other alternative health fields.



March 23: F*uck Expiration Jen Beaman Ride Strong Route 66 Celebration: 7 p.m. at Crossroads Tavern, Bunnell. Jen Beaman's expiration date for cancer was October 2023. She wants everyone to celebrate that she is not only still here, but she's going to test her fate and leave us for her adventure riding route 66. Come join us in her celebration and send her off on her motorcycle with lots of love. Please bring you favorite appetizer.



March 26: Daytona State College Open House for Flagler Palm Coast Campus: You are invited to attend the Open House at DSC's Flagler/Palm Coast Campus, 3000 Palm Coast Pkwy SE, Palm Coast, from 5 to 7 p.m. Learn about our associate & bachelor's degrees, certificates & workforce programs. Admissions, Advising, and Financial Aid representatives will be available to answer any questions you might have about college. New students who attend will be entered in a drawing for a $500 scholarship. This event features a dual enrollment workshop at 5:30 p.m. and a financial aid workshop at 6 p.m. Reserve your spot here.



April 3: Flagler Cares hosts its quarterly Help Night from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Flagler County Village Community Room, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B304, Palm Coast. Help Night is organized and hosted by Flagler Cares and other community partners as a one-stop help event. Representatives from Flagler County Human Services, Early Learning Coalition, EasterSeals, Family Life Center, Florida Legal Services, Lions Club, and many other organizations will be available to provide information and resources. The event is open to the public, free to attend, and will offer assistance with obtaining various services including autism screenings, tablets (low-income qualification), fair housing legal consultations, Marketplace Navigation, childcare services, SNAP and Medicaid application assistance, behavioral health services, and much more. Flagler Cares is a non-profit agency focused on creating a vital, expansive social safety net that addresses virtually all the health and social needs of our community. Flagler Cares works with clients to identify needs and create solutions that address those unique needs. Flagler Cares is proud to have a wide range of community partners who are committed to providing high quality services to those who need them most. Flagler Cares is also passionate about filling gaps and bringing needed services into the county where they did not previously exist.

For more information about this event, please call 386-319-9483 ext. 0, or email [email protected] .



April 6: Featured Artist Rick de Yampert at Ormond Art Walk: Ormond Memorial Art Museum and Gardens (OMAM), 78 East Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. 3 to 7 p.m. Visit OMAM, where a pop-up art exhibit by our featured artist, Rick deYampert--and FlaglerLive's culture writer--will be on display inside our reception gallery. Meet the artist and enjoy refreshments. Beer, wine and cocktails will be available for purchase on the Rooftop Terrace (weather permitting). Visit all the Ormond Beach Art Walk stops by using the complimentary shuttle, which picks up and drops off at the museum's south entrance on Halifax Drive. See: "Rick de Yampert, FlaglerLive’s Arts and Culture Writer, Releases ‘Crows and Ravens’ Book."





For the full calendar, go here.

Notebook: Like Harper Lee in 2016, Gabriel Garcia-Marquez died of dementia in 2014. Unlike Harper Lee, Garcia-Marquez was not a one-hit wonder. He was simply a wonder. The kind of wonder that still makes you swoon, and that has him on Colombia’s national currency. When’s the last time the United States honored one of its writers this way? It’s not as if we lack the talent in our pantheon. But that’s not the point today. The point is that as with Harper Lee, Garcia-Marquez’s family decided to issue the last novel he was working on, in finished form, as a novel. Until August. He did not want it published. He wanted it destroyed. His sons say that he was too far into dementia to judge. They did not issue it as a manuscript, but as an actual novel, as part of his oeuvre, which now risks tarnishing him. I haven’t read it, but I recall how the same controversy swirled over Go Set a Watchman, the pretty dismal supposed sequel, or prequel (I don’t remember, nor care to) Harper Lee wrote to To Kill a Mockingbird, and never intended to publish. For good reason. It’s a bad book, stylistically, thematically, literarily, and–not that it matters, but it does–it damages our need to know Atticus Finch as the Atticus Finch of Kill, not the racist, white supremacist Atticus of Go Set Your Head Straight. I read Garcia-Marquez’s last, a Retif de la Bretonne-like Memories of My Melancholy Whores, whose title alone you want to take to bed. I remember liking it, if not as memorably as some of his other works (The Autumn of the Patriarch remains my favorite: we die as much as when our illusions do as when we lose our memory). It should have ended there. And yet that’s not what brings me to Garcia-Marquez today. Rather, it’s the heroine of his Until August, named Anna Magdalena Bach. In a New York Times piece about the book and the sons’ decision to issue it, not once is Anna Magdalena’s name alluded to for what it is: J.S. Bach’s second wife, who gave him something close to two dozen children, and to whom he gave something close to two dozen sublime little musical pieces that have been collected as “The Anna Magdalena Notebook.” Listent o any of those pieces, and you’ll want to take that melancholy whoredom to bed: it’s that good, if not necessarily considered among Bach’s greater works. We do know that he did not write the pieces without his full capacities. He never lived long enough to lose his mind, only long enough to make us lose ours when we hear him. And he as born on March 21, a date we normally celebrate for that very reason, on March 21, but yesterday we had to devote this space to Alvin Jackson. I don’t know why Garcia-Marquez named his protagonist after Anna Magdalena. But there’s got to be a reason, and that reason alone may be why I might end up buying the book. What is more certain is that he had a thing about music, Garcia-Marquez did. He said he wrote The Autumn of the Patriarch while listening, over and over, to Bartok’s third piano concertos. That’ll have to wait. Today, it’s all about Anna Magdalena, which my own reluctantly, reparably autumnal friend Bob should take with him next time he’s hooked up to the poison drip. —P.T.

Now this:









