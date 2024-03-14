The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, March 14, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

Presidential Primary Early Voting is available today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at four locations. Any registered and qualified voter who is eligible to vote in a county-wide election may vote in person at the early voting site. According to Florida law, every voter must present a Florida driver’s license, a Florida identification card or another form of acceptable picture and signature identification in order to vote. If you do not present the required identification or if your eligibility cannot be determined, you will only be permitted to vote a provisional ballot. Don’t forget your ID. A couple of secure drop boxes that Ron DeSantis and the GOP legislature haven’t yet banned (also known as Secure Ballot Intake Stations) are available at the entrance of the Elections Office and at any early voting site during voting hours. The locations are as follows:

Flagler County Elections Supervisor’s Office, Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.

Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast.

Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE.

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church, 1520 South Daytona Avenue, Flagler Beach.

Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.

The Palm Coast Democratic Club holds its monthly meeting at noon at the Palm Coast Hotel and Suites, 120 Garden Street North in Palm Coast. (Note the recent change of venue.) The “Gathering,” as the club prefers to call it, is open to all like-minded people, so please join in. If you like what you hear, become a dues paying member. The gathering begins with a brief business meeting, followed by a discussion or a guest speaker. For further information, please contact Palm Coast Democratic Club’s President Donna Harkins at (561) 235-2065, visit our website at http://palmcoastdemocraticclub.org/ or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/palmcoastdemclub/permalink

The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street in Flagler Beach. Watch the meeting at the city’s YouTube channel here. Access meeting agenda and materials here. See a list of commission members and their email addresses here.

Evenings at Whitney Lecture Series hosted by the University of Florida Whitney Laboratory for Marine Bioscience at 6 p.m. (Note the new time.) This free lecture will be presented in person at the UF Whitney Laboratory Lohman Auditorium, 9505 Ocean Shore Boulevard, in St. Augustine. The program is titled “Fish Ecology in a Rapidly Changing World.” Robert Lamb, Ph.D., Marine Ecologist, Research Assistant Professor at the UF/IFAS Nature Coast Biological Station, will be the speaker. Robert will be sharing his research on fish ecology and the response of marine fishes to anthropogenic impacts such as climate change. Using the Galapagos Islands as a model system for short and long-term ocean warming, Robert will explore hypotheses regarding how climate change will alter population trajectories, food webs, wildlife disease outbreaks, and habitat use patterns. Reflecting on global efforts to mitigate human impacts on coastal ecosystems, Robert will draw from his experiences creating and managing marine protected areas in the US and abroad to discuss opportunities for stewardship of marine resources in a changing world. Those interested also have the option of registering to watch via Zoom live the night of the lecture. Go here to register for this month’s lecture.

Navy Bombing in the Ocala National Forest: Navy training schedules indicate that inert and live bombing will take place at the Pinecastle Range Complex located in the Ocala National Forest today. Bombings at times can be heard in Flagler-Palm Coast, especially on the west side. The bombings are scheduled as follows:

9:15 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (Inert)

3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Inert)

During bombing periods wildlife may be temporarily displaced. Use extra caution when driving through the Ocala National forest and surrounding areas. Secure any items around your residence that could attract wildlife. Always be mindful of larger animals including black bears and practice bearwise measures. The telephone number for noise complaints is 1-800-874-5059, Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility, Jacksonville, Fla. For additional information, call (904) 542-5588.













In Coming Days:



Starting March 15: Caryl Churchill's 'Vinegar Tom,' at City Repertory Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast, 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. on Sunday. $15-$30. Book tickets here. From Director John Sbordone's program notes: Caryl Churchill’s "Vinegar Tom," written in collaboration with the Monstrous Regiment Theatre Company, uses the hunt for witches in the 17th century, as stool to investigate the subjugation of women in a male dominated society. The lessons of the past, though more blatant than the present, are reflected in many aspects of our own society. Churchill, a leading feminist writer in Britain for over 50 years, explores the free spirited Alice, the subservient Susan, the caged in Betty, the destitute Joan and the ever helpful Ellen in the context of their repressive environment. She uses modern techniques such as the episodic scene to convey the pervasiveness of the subjugation without absorbing the audience in emotional crisis. She asks us to observe the behaviors without getting lost in their melodrama. One technique establishes these goals graphically. The songs are intended to covey a contemporary commentary on the behavior of the past. CRT is proud to present this daring exploration and thankful to Benjamin Beck for composing the compelling music to accompany our efforts.



March 16: Food Truck Palooza, Kick-off for the annual Food-A-Thon, is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Flagler Palm Coast High School, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast, with over 40 food trucks, kids free fun zone, prizes, and live entertainment that includes Southern Chaos and Robert Keele. $5 parking will benefit Grace Community Food Pantry.



March 23 and 24: The 2024 Flagler Wellness Expo by the Intuitive Living Institute, a for-profit company in the Hammock, is held at Flagler Palm Coast High School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. $5 per person. Intuitive provides alternative and holistic health services through what it calls "master energy healers." The expo will feature numerous local businesses that specialize in fitness, nutrition, acupuncture, crustal and energy healing, yoga and other alternative health fields.



April 3: Flagler Cares hosts its quarterly Help Night from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Flagler County Village Community Room, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B304, Palm Coast. Help Night is organized and hosted by Flagler Cares and other community partners as a one-stop help event. Representatives from Flagler County Human Services, Early Learning Coalition, EasterSeals, Family Life Center, Florida Legal Services, Lions Club, and many other organizations will be available to provide information and resources. The event is open to the public, free to attend, and will offer assistance with obtaining various services including autism screenings, tablets (low-income qualification), fair housing legal consultations, Marketplace Navigation, childcare services, SNAP and Medicaid application assistance, behavioral health services, and much more. Flagler Cares is a non-profit agency focused on creating a vital, expansive social safety net that addresses virtually all the health and social needs of our community. Flagler Cares works with clients to identify needs and create solutions that address those unique needs. Flagler Cares is proud to have a wide range of community partners who are committed to providing high quality services to those who need them most. Flagler Cares is also passionate about filling gaps and bringing needed services into the county where they did not previously exist.

For more information about this event, please call 386-319-9483 ext. 0, or email [email protected] .





For the full calendar, go here.

Notably: Is anybody really voting in this presidential primary anymore? Already Biden, choosing not to follow in LBJ’s path in 1968, took that fun away from Democrats–though who their choices might have been is just as worrisome as who their only choice is–and the strange Trump trance that’s had a hold of a third of this nation since 2016 did the same on the other side. The notice of early voting is running every day in this Briefing, but frankly, it’s embarrassing. The Canvassing Board is meeting a dozen times, taking everyone involved, including judges, away from their more serious work. Turnout could not possibly be more than a few percentage points. At least we have the March 19 Flagler Beach election to look forward to, though even there the new mayor was elected without opposition, and the contest between Eric Cooley and Bob Cunningham has lacked even so much as a forum (Cunningham begged off, citing health). It’s supposed to be an intolerable election year: it has certainly been that, and will continue to be, though eight months more of this seems unnecessary, especially when we all know the outcome. —P.T.

Now this:









