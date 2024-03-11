The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, March 11, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

Presidential Primary Early Voting is available today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at four locations. Any registered and qualified voter who is eligible to vote in a county-wide election may vote in person at the early voting site. According to Florida law, every voter must present a Florida driver’s license, a Florida identification card or another form of acceptable picture and signature identification in order to vote. If you do not present the required identification or if your eligibility cannot be determined, you will only be permitted to vote a provisional ballot. Don’t forget your ID. A couple of secure drop boxes that Ron DeSantis and the GOP legislature haven’t yet banned (also known as Secure Ballot Intake Stations) are available at the entrance of the Elections Office and at any early voting site during voting hours. The locations are as follows:

Flagler County Elections Supervisor’s Office, Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.

Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast.

Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE.

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church, 1520 South Daytona Avenue, Flagler Beach.

Flagler and Florida Unemployment Numbers Released: The state’s Commerce Department released the previous month’s preliminary unemployment numbers for Florida and its 67 counties, at 10 a.m. See the data releases page here.

The Flagler County Library Board of Trustees meets at 4:30 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast. The meeting of the seven-member board is open to the public.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, where the City Commission is holding its meetings until it is able to occupy its own City Hall on Commerce Parkway likely in early 2023. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.













In Coming Days:



March 13: Palm Coast Imagine 2050 Phase 2 Kick-Off Public Meeting or the Imagine 2050 comprehensive plan update, marking a significant milestone in shaping the city's future. As part of this process, the city has organized two community conversation workshop meetings to delve into the community's themes and core planning values, derived from extensive public engagement efforts during Phase 1. There are two opportunities to participate: the first workshop is from 1:00 p.m. to 3 p.m. and the second is from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Community Wing of City Hall, located at 160 Lake Ave, Palm Coast. The workshop will include a presentation and small group discussion. This event is open to the public, welcoming all residents who wish to contribute their ideas and perspectives to the comprehensive planning process. A comprehensive plan is essentially a roadmap that guides the future growth and development of a community. It's like a big-picture plan that outlines where new homes, businesses, parks, roads, and other essential city components should go and how they should all fit together. Think of it as a blueprint for building a better Palm Coast that meets the needs and desires of its residents, both now and for generations to come.



Starting March 15: Caryl Churchill's 'Vinegar Tom,' at City Repertory Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast, 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. on Sunday. $15-$30. Book tickets here. From Director John Sbordone's program notes: Caryl Churchill’s "Vinegar Tom," written in collaboration with the Monstrous Regiment Theatre Company, uses the hunt for witches in the 17th century, as stool to investigate the subjugation of women in a male dominated society. The lessons of the past, though more blatant than the present, are reflected in many aspects of our own society. Churchill, a leading feminist writer in Britain for over 50 years, explores the free spirited Alice, the subservient Susan, the caged in Betty, the destitute Joan and the ever helpful Ellen in the context of their repressive environment. She uses modern techniques such as the episodic scene to convey the pervasiveness of the subjugation without absorbing the audience in emotional crisis. She asks us to observe the behaviors without getting lost in their melodrama. One technique establishes these goals graphically. The songs are intended to covey a contemporary commentary on the behavior of the past. CRT is proud to present this daring exploration and thankful to Benjamin Beck for composing the compelling music to accompany our efforts.



March 16: Food Truck Palooza, Kick-off for the annual Food-A-Thon, is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Flagler Palm Coast High School, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast, with over 40 food trucks, kids free fun zone, prizes, and live entertainment that includes Southern Chaos and Robert Keele. $5 parking will benefit Grace Community Food Pantry.



March 23 and 24: The 2024 Flagler Wellness Expo by the Intuitive Living Institute, a for-profit company in the Hammock, is held at Flagler Palm Coast High School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. $5 per person. Intuitive provides alternative and holistic health services through what it calls "master energy healers." The expo will feature numerous local businesses that specialize in fitness, nutrition, acupuncture, crustal and energy healing, yoga and other alternative health fields.



April 3: Flagler Cares hosts its quarterly Help Night from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Flagler County Village Community Room, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B304, Palm Coast. Help Night is organized and hosted by Flagler Cares and other community partners as a one-stop help event. Representatives from Flagler County Human Services, Early Learning Coalition, EasterSeals, Family Life Center, Florida Legal Services, Lions Club, and many other organizations will be available to provide information and resources. The event is open to the public, free to attend, and will offer assistance with obtaining various services including autism screenings, tablets (low-income qualification), fair housing legal consultations, Marketplace Navigation, childcare services, SNAP and Medicaid application assistance, behavioral health services, and much more. Flagler Cares is a non-profit agency focused on creating a vital, expansive social safety net that addresses virtually all the health and social needs of our community. Flagler Cares works with clients to identify needs and create solutions that address those unique needs. Flagler Cares is proud to have a wide range of community partners who are committed to providing high quality services to those who need them most. Flagler Cares is also passionate about filling gaps and bringing needed services into the county where they did not previously exist.

For more information about this event, please call 386-319-9483 ext. 0, or email [email protected] .





For the full calendar, go here.

Notebook: In the 1990s, that carefree decade sandwiched between scares, the conspiracy theorists who found Arkansas land deals and Vincent Foster too complicated opted for UFOs and Area 51. More traditional conspiracies returned after 9/11, starting with that pretty obscene one by a Frenchman, picked up and believed in to this day by about one in four American, that it was an inside job. Then came the conspiracies about Obama’s birth, Sandy Hook having been a fabrication (Alex Jones paid millions for that one), the pizza joint thing, Democrats trafficking babies, and so on. It’s the sickness of paranoid times, when people see connections everywhere there aren’t any, with coincidences for scriptures. Speaking of which: it’s not a leap to generalize that people who accept conspiracy theories are easily swayed by belief systems, conspiracies being nothing more than a form of cultism (you feed from a group that believes in certain conspiracies, justifying your beliefs). Nor is it a leap to assume that conspiracy theorists tend also to go for the beliefs of least resistance–god, religion, sects. But here’s the puzzle: how does a conspiracy theorist believe in, say, the 9/11 conspiracy or the deep state or, as in Orleans in 1969, that infamous one about women kidnapped by Jews while trying on dresses in Jewish-owned clothing stores (they called it “la rumeur d’Orleans”), a theory that had the doubleheader punch of a conspiracy and of anti-Semitism (though conspiracy theories are never far from anti-Semitism), or Qanon’s bouillabaisse, or now the Taylor Swift things–how does a conspiracy theorist believe in any of this, yet find it so easy to go to church on Sunday, and swallow the Bible whole? Or are we talking about the same thing in the end, which is precisely why it’s so easy for theorists to also hang out in their chosen house of worship? —P.T.

Now this:









