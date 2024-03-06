The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, March 6, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

The Palm Coast Code Enforcement Board meets at 10 a.m. every first Wednesday of the month at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For details about the city’s code enforcement regulations, go here.

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at its new location, Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

The Flagler Beach Library Book Club meets at 1 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

The Flagler County Republican Club holds its monthly meeting starting with a social hour at 5 and the business meeting at 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 55 Town Center Blvd., Palm Coast. The club is the social arm of the Republican Party of Flagler County, which represents over 40,000 registered Republicans. Meetings are open to Republicans only.













In Coming Days:



March 7: Read Across Flagler Literacy Night, 4 to 6 p.m. at Palm Coast's Central Park in Town Center at Town Center, with storywalks, free books (banned books not included), entertainment, crafts, a bake sale, and Amar Shah, author of the Play the Game Series. The event is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Flagler County and presented by Flagler Schools.



March 9: Rick de Yampert, Palm Coast Author of 'Crows and Ravens,' Holds Book-Signing at Vedic Moons: Palm Coast author and FlaglerLive's arts and culture writer, Rick de Yampert is holding a book signing and meet-and-greet from 2 to 4 p.m. at Vedic Moons--Ayurvedic Wellness, Metaphysical Shop & Herbal Apothecary, 4984 Palm Coast Parkway, Units 4-6, in Palm Coast (across from St. Joe's Plaza). Llewellyn, one of the world’s major metaphysical publishers, publishes de Yampert's Crows and Ravens: Mystery, Myth, and Magic of Sacred Corvids, on March 8. The event also will feature de Yampert’s Mr. Crow art for sale. For more information, see the Vedic Moons website at vedicmoons.com, or call the shop at 386-585-5167. See de Yampert’s Llewellyn author page here, and his Amazon page here. Visit de Yampert’s personal websites at rickdeyampert.com and mistercrowart.com. See: "Rick de Yampert, FlaglerLive’s Arts and Culture Writer, Releases ‘Crows and Ravens’ Book."





Starting March 15: Caryl Churchill's 'Vinegar Tom,' at City Repertory Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast, 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. on Sunday. $15-$30. Book tickets here. From Director John Sbordone's program notes: Caryl Churchill’s "Vinegar Tom," written in collaboration with the Monstrous Regiment Theatre Company, uses the hunt for witches in the 17th century, as stool to investigate the subjugation of women in a male dominated society. The lessons of the past, though more blatant than the present, are reflected in many aspects of our own society. Churchill, a leading feminist writer in Britain for over 50 years, explores the free spirited Alice, the subservient Susan, the caged in Betty, the destitute Joan and the ever helpful Ellen in the context of their repressive environment. She uses modern techniques such as the episodic scene to convey the pervasiveness of the subjugation without absorbing the audience in emotional crisis. She asks us to observe the behaviors without getting lost in their melodrama. One technique establishes these goals graphically. The songs are intended to covey a contemporary commentary on the behavior of the past. CRT is proud to present this daring exploration and thankful to Benjamin Beck for composing the compelling music to accompany our efforts.



March 16: Food Truck Palooza, Kick-off for the annual Food-A-Thon, is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Flagler Palm Coast High School, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast, with over 40 food trucks, kids free fun zone, prizes, and live entertainment that includes Southern Chaos and Robert Keele. $5 parking will benefit Grace Community Food Pantry.



Flagler Cares hosts its quarterly Help Night from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Flagler County Village Community Room, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B304, Palm Coast. Help Night is organized and hosted by Flagler Cares and other community partners as a one-stop help event. Representatives from Flagler County Human Services, Early Learning Coalition, EasterSeals, Family Life Center, Florida Legal Services, Lions Club, and many other organizations will be available to provide information and resources. The event is open to the public, free to attend, and will offer assistance with obtaining various services including autism screenings, tablets (low-income qualification), fair housing legal consultations, Marketplace Navigation, childcare services, SNAP and Medicaid application assistance, behavioral health services, and much more. Flagler Cares is a non-profit agency focused on creating a vital, expansive social safety net that addresses virtually all the health and social needs of our community. Flagler Cares works with clients to identify needs and create solutions that address those unique needs. Flagler Cares is proud to have a wide range of community partners who are committed to providing high quality services to those who need them most. Flagler Cares is also passionate about filling gaps and bringing needed services into the county where they did not previously exist.

For more information about this event, please call 386-319-9483 ext. 0, or email [email protected] .



March 23 and 24: The 2024 Flagler Wellness Expo by the Intuitive Living Institute, a for-profit company in the Hammock, is held at Flagler Palm Coast High School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. $5 per person. Intuitive provides alternative and holistic health services through what it calls "master energy healers." The expo will feature numerous local businesses that specialize in fitness, nutrition, acupuncture, crustal and energy healing, yoga and other alternative health fields.







Notably: It really never gets easier, watching the sack of Congress that January 6. It’s not the sack of Genoa in 1522 or the sack of Rome in 1527, it’s not Manzikert in 1071 or Constantinople in 1453 or or 9/11, it’s certainly not anything in the league of Antietam or Gettysburg, or even the Birmingham bombings, the bombing of four little girls especially. But nor were the assassinations of Kennedy, King or Malcolm in those leagues either, aside from the disproportionate consequences those instants, those bullets, had on history. The disproportionality of the Jan. 6 insurrection was more in its potential than in what it achieved, since it achieved nothing other than lay bare the banditry and rapacity of its chief instigator. But the disproportion is also in what followed, in the way the country responded (admirably in some circles, revoltingly in others), and in the way, in some of these circles–CPAC, Trump’s synapses–it has continued to turn the insurrectionists into heroes, beatifying them the way they beatified Ashli Babbitt, waiting for the day when they can canonize them, so they can be taught and glorified in Florida schools, as I’m sure they already are in some classrooms. This is where we are picking up from when Trump is elected. It may not be The Day After, but it will be the day after Jan. 6, and in matters of consequences, I’m not sure how different that will be than our own sack. —P.T.

Now this:









