The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Weather: Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Tuesday Night: Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

The Flagler County School Board meets at 3 p.m. in workshop to go over the items on its upcoming school board meeting two weeks hence. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here.

The Flagler Beach Library Writers’ Club meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Flagler Beach’s Planning and Architectural Review Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 S 2nd Street. For agendas and minutes, go here.

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

The Bunnell Planning, Zoning and Appeals Board meets at 6 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The board consists of Carl Lilavois, Chair; Manuel Madaleno, Nealon Joseph, Gary Masten and Lyn Lafferty.

Hammock Community Association Meeting Featuring County Attorney Al Hadeed on History of the Hammock: The association meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Rd, Palm Coast. Hadeed, who moonlights as a historian (and that’s a historian, not an historian), will talk about the history of the Hammock. It’s open to the public.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.













In Coming Days:



March 7: Read Across Flagler Literacy Night, 4 to 6 p.m. at Palm Coast's Central Park in Town Center at Town Center, with storywalks, free books (banned books not included), entertainment, crafts, a bake sale, and Amar Shah, author of the Play the Game Series. The event is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Flagler County and presented by Flagler Schools.



March 9: Rick de Yampert, Palm Coast Author of 'Crows and Ravens,' Holds Book-Signing at Vedic Moons: Palm Coast author and FlaglerLive's arts and culture writer, Rick de Yampert is holding a book signing and meet-and-greet from 2 to 4 p.m. at Vedic Moons--Ayurvedic Wellness, Metaphysical Shop & Herbal Apothecary, 4984 Palm Coast Parkway, Units 4-6, in Palm Coast (across from St. Joe's Plaza). Llewellyn, one of the world’s major metaphysical publishers, publishes de Yampert's Crows and Ravens: Mystery, Myth, and Magic of Sacred Corvids, on March 8. The event also will feature de Yampert’s Mr. Crow art for sale. For more information, see the Vedic Moons website at vedicmoons.com, or call the shop at 386-585-5167. See de Yampert’s Llewellyn author page here, and his Amazon page here. Visit de Yampert’s personal websites at rickdeyampert.com and mistercrowart.com. See: "Rick de Yampert, FlaglerLive’s Arts and Culture Writer, Releases ‘Crows and Ravens’ Book."





For the full calendar, go here.



Starting March 15: Caryl Churchill's 'Vinegar Tom,' at City Repertory Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast, 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. on Sunday. $15-$30. Book tickets here. From Director John Sbordone's program notes: Caryl Churchill’s "Vinegar Tom," written in collaboration with the Monstrous Regiment Theatre Company, uses the hunt for witches in the 17th century, as stool to investigate the subjugation of women in a male dominated society. The lessons of the past, though more blatant than the present, are reflected in many aspects of our own society. Churchill, a leading feminist writer in Britain for over 50 years, explores the free spirited Alice, the subservient Susan, the caged in Betty, the destitute Joan and the ever helpful Ellen in the context of their repressive environment. She uses modern techniques such as the episodic scene to convey the pervasiveness of the subjugation without absorbing the audience in emotional crisis. She asks us to observe the behaviors without getting lost in their melodrama. One technique establishes these goals graphically. The songs are intended to covey a contemporary commentary on the behavior of the past. CRT is proud to present this daring exploration and thankful to Benjamin Beck for composing the compelling music to accompany our efforts.



March 16: Food Truck Palooza, Kick-off for the annual Food-A-Thon, is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Flagler Palm Coast High School, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast, with over 40 food trucks, kids free fun zone, prizes, and live entertainment that includes Southern Chaos and Robert Keele. $5 parking will benefit Grace Community Food Pantry.



Flagler Cares hosts its quarterly Help Night from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Flagler County Village Community Room, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B304, Palm Coast. Help Night is organized and hosted by Flagler Cares and other community partners as a one-stop help event. Representatives from Flagler County Human Services, Early Learning Coalition, EasterSeals, Family Life Center, Florida Legal Services, Lions Club, and many other organizations will be available to provide information and resources. The event is open to the public, free to attend, and will offer assistance with obtaining various services including autism screenings, tablets (low-income qualification), fair housing legal consultations, Marketplace Navigation, childcare services, SNAP and Medicaid application assistance, behavioral health services, and much more. Flagler Cares is a non-profit agency focused on creating a vital, expansive social safety net that addresses virtually all the health and social needs of our community. Flagler Cares works with clients to identify needs and create solutions that address those unique needs. Flagler Cares is proud to have a wide range of community partners who are committed to providing high quality services to those who need them most. Flagler Cares is also passionate about filling gaps and bringing needed services into the county where they did not previously exist.

For more information about this event, please call 386-319-9483 ext. 0, or email [email protected] .



March 23 and 24: The 2024 Flagler Wellness Expo by the Intuitive Living Institute, a for-profit company in the Hammock, is held at Flagler Palm Coast High School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. $5 per person. Intuitive provides alternative and holistic health services through what it calls "master energy healers." The expo will feature numerous local businesses that specialize in fitness, nutrition, acupuncture, crustal and energy healing, yoga and other alternative health fields.







Editorial Notebook: It’s pleasant enough when presidents appear on talk shows. Nothing wrong with it. They’re all doing it since Clinton did his Arsenio bit with the trumpet. I imagine the littler Bush went on Leno and Obama did Letterman before and after Letterman was cancelled (he went on his “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction”), Trump is on a right wing talk show on TV or radio very six hours, and now Biden on Seth Myers (no the oddest choice: Myers is a gentler Maddow on NBC’s network). But it wasn’t an impressive appearance. The audience applauded dutifully, a few times. Myers tried to ask a few questions but didn’t go further than his initial attempt when he touched on age, so it wasn’t nearly enough. He let Biden get away with a one liner that was so obviously prepared, it might as well have been on the cue cards. The little lapel pin of the American and Ukrainian flags was a clever touch. Glad it wasn’t an American and Israeli pin, though that’s probably in his breast pocket. At least twice he stopped in mid-thought with an “anyway, don’t want to get started,” as if he’d forgotten he’d used the line already, and when he was barely finished. He was careful, slow, pre-packaged. Fine. The point he made–that it’s not how old one is, it’s the ideas that matter–was a strong one, if made weakly. But for all that, it’s still disheartening that he goes on a TV talk show but refuses to meet the press face to face, to engage in serious, sustained questioning. He’s got to break out of the cocoon, not to keep reminding us of Cocoon. —P.T.

Now this:









The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

