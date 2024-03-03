The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, March 3, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

‘Tuck Everlasting,’ at Limelight Theater, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. Tickets: $22.50. Book here. 7:30 p.m., except on Sundays, when the show is at 2 p.m. What would you do if you had all eternity? Eleven-year-old Winnie Foster yearns for a life of adventure beyond her white picket fence, but not until she becomes unexpectedly entwined with the Tuck Family does she get more than she could have imagined. When Winnie learns of the magic behind the Tuck’s unending youth, she must fight to protect their secret from those who would do anything for a chance at eternal life. As her adventure unfolds, Winnie faces an extraordinary choice: return to her life, or continue with the Tucks on their infinite journey.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.













In Coming Days:



March 7: Read Across Flagler Literacy Night, 4 to 6 p.m. at Palm Coast's Central Park in Town Center at Town Center, with storywalks, free books (banned books not included), entertainment, crafts, a bake sale, and Amar Shah, author of the Play the Game Series. The event is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Flagler County and presented by Flagler Schools.



March 9: Rick de Yampert, Palm Coast Author of 'Crows and Ravens,' Holds Book-Signing at Vedic Moons: Palm Coast author and FlaglerLive's arts and culture writer, Rick de Yampert is holding a book signing and meet-and-greet from 2 to 4 p.m. at Vedic Moons--Ayurvedic Wellness, Metaphysical Shop & Herbal Apothecary, 4984 Palm Coast Parkway, Units 4-6, in Palm Coast (across from St. Joe's Plaza). Llewellyn, one of the world’s major metaphysical publishers, publishes de Yampert's Crows and Ravens: Mystery, Myth, and Magic of Sacred Corvids, on March 8. The event also will feature de Yampert’s Mr. Crow art for sale. For more information, see the Vedic Moons website at vedicmoons.com, or call the shop at 386-585-5167. See de Yampert’s Llewellyn author page here, and his Amazon page here. Visit de Yampert’s personal websites at rickdeyampert.com and mistercrowart.com. See: "Rick de Yampert, FlaglerLive’s Arts and Culture Writer, Releases ‘Crows and Ravens’ Book."





For the full calendar, go here.



Starting March 15: Caryl Churchill's 'Vinegar Tom,' at City Repertory Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast, 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. on Sunday. $15-$30. Book tickets here. From Director John Sbordone's program notes: Caryl Churchill’s "Vinegar Tom," written in collaboration with the Monstrous Regiment Theatre Company, uses the hunt for witches in the 17th century, as stool to investigate the subjugation of women in a male dominated society. The lessons of the past, though more blatant than the present, are reflected in many aspects of our own society. Churchill, a leading feminist writer in Britain for over 50 years, explores the free spirited Alice, the subservient Susan, the caged in Betty, the destitute Joan and the ever helpful Ellen in the context of their repressive environment. She uses modern techniques such as the episodic scene to convey the pervasiveness of the subjugation without absorbing the audience in emotional crisis. She asks us to observe the behaviors without getting lost in their melodrama. One technique establishes these goals graphically. The songs are intended to covey a contemporary commentary on the behavior of the past. CRT is proud to present this daring exploration and thankful to Benjamin Beck for composing the compelling music to accompany our efforts.



March 16: Food Truck Palooza, Kick-off for the annual Food-A-Thon, is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Flagler Palm Coast High School, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast, with over 40 food trucks, kids free fun zone, prizes, and live entertainment that includes Southern Chaos and Robert Keele. $5 parking will benefit Grace Community Food Pantry.



April 3: One-Stop Help Night on Range of Social, Medical and Legal Services at Flagler Cares, with other community partners, April 3, 3 to 7 p.m. at Flagler County Village, City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway in Palm Coast. Help Night is on the third floor of Building B, Suite 302. This one-stop Help Night offering a range of social, medical, legal and other services. Help Night is organized and hosted by Flagler Cares and other community partners as a one-stop help event. Representatives from Flagler County Human Services, Early Learning Coalition, EasterSeals, Family Life Center, Florida Legal Services, Lions Club, and many other organizations will be available to provide information and resources.



Help Night is open to the public, free to attend, and will offer assistance with obtaining the following services:



Resources on Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten, Help Me Grow, and more from the Early Learning Coalition



Autism screening and Early Steps program information from Easterseals



Health Marketplace information from Flagler Cares’ certified Navigator Information on Flagler Cares' Behavioral Health Program and the Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORe) initiative



Medicaid/SNAP on-site application assistance provided by Flagler Cares



On-site Legal Consultation provided by Florida Legal Services



Information on services offered by Flagler County Human Services



Flagler Department of Health Diabetes Clinic and Smoking Cessation Information



Tablet program - free tablets for eligible applicants; must bring a valid ID, $11 one-time activation fee, and at least one of the following: Medicaid Food stamps; Section 8 Low income (SSI letter, 1099, W2)



And more from additional community partners. Stop by to check out all available resources.





Flagler Cares is a non-profit agency focused on creating a vital, expansive social safety net that addresses virtually all the health and social needs of our community.







Storytime: Jean Stafford’s “The Children’s Game” first appeared as “The Reluctant Gambler” in The Saturday Evening Post in 1958. The story opens in a casino, with some of the most vividly morbid descriptions of casinos and gamblers since Dostoevsky’s “Gambler,” or James Howard Kunstler’s fabulous three pages of description of the acre-sized Trump Taj Mahal in The Geography of Nowhere. “They all make some kind of noise beeps, dings, gongs, whirs, gurgles, gleeps,” he’d written of the half-acre of slot machines, “and when you get several hundred in a room they make a lot of noise. In fact, it is something of a din, the auditory equivalent of root-canal work. The ‘grind’ of revenue they produce is aptly named.” Stafford’s Abby Reynolds is a recent widow living in Europe, who “despised the flaccid life she was living,” and who finds herself in an equally disconcerting glop of gamblers, now that her idea of gambling, gleaned from movies, was nothing like what she was seeing: “Hollywood had carelessly added an apocryphal glitter and subtracted an essential gloom.” The casino is in Knokke-le-Zoute. This is not an invented town name. It’s a Belgian resort town, famously immortalized in Brel’s “Knokke-Le-Zoute Tango” and better in “La chanson de Jacky,” and like all resort towns, it is oppressively ugly, especially “this brown and sullen den of dismal, dogged greed” (a line that evokes one from DeLillo’s White Noise about gamblers, who “had the wanness of obsession, of powerful appetites confined to small spaces.”) Some of the town’s houses “looked like buses threatening to run [her] down and houses that looked like faces with bulbous noses and brutish eyes.” (Arcimboldo’s portraits immediately came to mind.) Everything is oppressing Abby. Everything is oppressive, including her hotel room and its “wicker table with a crippled leg and a scuffed brown blotting pad and a rusty pen.” She had agreed to the trip with Hugh, as friends, this man she’d come to Knokke-Le-Zoute with, the man she and her husband had been friends with. “Once there had reached their ears some nebulous rumor of a scandal, but their affection for Hugh had safeguarded them against investigating its nature or truth.” She’d felt a brief resurgence of pleasure with him, as if the life she’d lost after her husband died had seeped back into her veins, but right after realizing that she had just fallen in love with Hugh, she also realizes he just as oppressive as everything else: “It was Hugh’s mood and her own perverseness that had caused her to fall in love with him at the very moment she saw that a future for them was plainly impossible, for she knew that the remoteness she had seen tonight was, though sporadic, constitutional, and looking back she remembered that often he had seemed suddenly to disappear, although his flesh remained, in the middle of a conversation, in the middle of a dance.” What is that remoteness? He is a gambler, addicted, entirely absorbed. She had become jealous, “But of whom?” of his gambling, even though she might as well have been that wicker table when she was near him and he was playing roulette. When he sensed that something more than friendship might have been animating her, or them, he begs her to give gambling a try, just to see what it’s like. The addict wants his own enabling to be complete. She agrees. She tries, right after he tells her something out of Gamblers anonymous: “Eventually the only need you have in the world is the need to win. You don’t need food or drink or sleep or sex- gamblers don’t sleep with their wives after they’ve been gambling, they sleep with numbers.” At that point you really wonder why she would want to try, why she wouldn’t want to just get him help and move on. But this isn’t post-traumatic therapeutic America just yet. It’s still the Eisenhower years of smoking when pregnant and gambling when rich, so when he tells her, “My masochism is extensive,” and when he tells her, “I brought you here–you asked me why I did–because I love you and I want to marry you and I know I can’t, we can’t. But I wanted you to understand,” she first says she doesn’t understand, but tries to gamble, even though “she could not decide whether he was the cruelest man… or the most pathetic.” She tries, and she feels “squalid,” and decides to go on to Ostend (also Brel-immortalized in “L’Ostendaise“) Knokke-Le-Zoute, she tells Hugh, sounds like “a children’s game.” She is alluding to his gambling, as Hugh becomes a shadow “no more palpable than the phantom ships on the dim North Sea.” —P.T.

Now this:









The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events.

