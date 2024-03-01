The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, March 1, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Friday Night: Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. See previous podcasts here. Today: Carrie Baird, executive director of Flagler Cares, and Trish Giaccone, executive director of the Family Life Center. On WNZF at 94.9 FM and 1550 AM.

The Blue 24 Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

First Friday in Flagler Beach, the monthly festival of music, food and leisure, is scheduled for this evening at Downtown’s Veterans Park, 105 South 2nd Street, from 5 to 9 p.m. The event is overseen by the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency and run by Laverne M. Shank Jr. and Surf 97.3

‘Tuck Everlasting,’ at Limelight Theater, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. Tickets: $22.50. Book here. 7:30 p.m., except on Sundays, when the show is at 2 p.m. What would you do if you had all eternity? Eleven-year-old Winnie Foster yearns for a life of adventure beyond her white picket fence, but not until she becomes unexpectedly entwined with the Tuck Family does she get more than she could have imagined. When Winnie learns of the magic behind the Tuck’s unending youth, she must fight to protect their secret from those who would do anything for a chance at eternal life. As her adventure unfolds, Winnie faces an extraordinary choice: return to her life, or continue with the Tucks on their infinite journey.













In Coming Days:

March 9: Rick de Yampert, Palm Coast Author of 'Crows and Ravens,' Holds Book-Signing at Vedic Moons: Palm Coast author and FlaglerLive's arts and culture writer, Rick de Yampert is holding a book signing and meet-and-greet from 2 to 4 p.m. at Vedic Moons--Ayurvedic Wellness, Metaphysical Shop & Herbal Apothecary, 4984 Palm Coast Parkway, Units 4-6, in Palm Coast (across from St. Joe's Plaza). Llewellyn, one of the world’s major metaphysical publishers, publishes de Yampert's Crows and Ravens: Mystery, Myth, and Magic of Sacred Corvids, on March 8. The event also will feature de Yampert’s Mr. Crow art for sale. For more information, see the Vedic Moons website at vedicmoons.com, or call the shop at 386-585-5167. See de Yampert’s Llewellyn author page here, and his Amazon page here. Visit de Yampert’s personal websites at rickdeyampert.com and mistercrowart.com. See: "Rick de Yampert, FlaglerLive’s Arts and Culture Writer, Releases ‘Crows and Ravens’ Book."





Starting March 15: Caryl Churchill's 'Vinegar Tom,' at City Repertory Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast, 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. on Sunday. $15-$30. Book tickets here. From Director John Sbordone's program notes: Caryl Churchill’s "Vinegar Tom," written in collaboration with the Monstrous Regiment Theatre Company, uses the hunt for witches in the 17th century, as stool to investigate the subjugation of women in a male dominated society. The lessons of the past, though more blatant than the present, are reflected in many aspects of our own society. Churchill, a leading feminist writer in Britain for over 50 years, explores the free spirited Alice, the subservient Susan, the caged in Betty, the destitute Joan and the ever helpful Ellen in the context of their repressive environment. She uses modern techniques such as the episodic scene to convey the pervasiveness of the subjugation without absorbing the audience in emotional crisis. She asks us to observe the behaviors without getting lost in their melodrama. One technique establishes these goals graphically. The songs are intended to covey a contemporary commentary on the behavior of the past. CRT is proud to present this daring exploration and thankful to Benjamin Beck for composing the compelling music to accompany our efforts.



March 16: Food Truck Palooza, Kick-off for the annual Food-A-Thon, is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Flagler Palm Coast High School, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast, with over 40 food trucks, kids free fun zone, prizes, and live entertainment that includes Southern Chaos and Robert Keele. $5 parking will benefit Grace Community Food Pantry.



April 3: One-Stop Help Night on Range of Social, Medical and Legal Services at Flagler Cares, with other community partners, April 3, 3 to 7 p.m. at Flagler County Village, City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway in Palm Coast. Help Night is on the third floor of Building B, Suite 302. This one-stop Help Night offering a range of social, medical, legal and other services. Help Night is organized and hosted by Flagler Cares and other community partners as a one-stop help event. Representatives from Flagler County Human Services, Early Learning Coalition, EasterSeals, Family Life Center, Florida Legal Services, Lions Club, and many other organizations will be available to provide information and resources.



Help Night is open to the public, free to attend, and will offer assistance with obtaining the following services:



Resources on Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten, Help Me Grow, and more from the Early Learning Coalition



Autism screening and Early Steps program information from Easterseals



Health Marketplace information from Flagler Cares’ certified Navigator Information on Flagler Cares' Behavioral Health Program and the Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORe) initiative



Medicaid/SNAP on-site application assistance provided by Flagler Cares



On-site Legal Consultation provided by Florida Legal Services



Information on services offered by Flagler County Human Services



Flagler Department of Health Diabetes Clinic and Smoking Cessation Information



Tablet program - free tablets for eligible applicants; must bring a valid ID, $11 one-time activation fee, and at least one of the following: Medicaid Food stamps; Section 8 Low income (SSI letter, 1099, W2)



And more from additional community partners. Stop by to check out all available resources.





Flagler Cares is a non-profit agency focused on creating a vital, expansive social safety net that addresses virtually all the health and social needs of our community.







Notebook: In my more senile moments especially, I don’t always understand the obsession with pretending that age doesn’t matter, that we can always be, act, think, behave as young as we were in our prime, that age is just a state of mind. It’s a very American thing, this age denialism in a country where age is admittedly, paradoxically, treated like a disease sometimes, which in so many respects it often is: age itself isn’t the disease, but to be aged is a riddle of diseases, which is really saying the same thing. I keep thinking of Donald Hall’s memoir of being over 80: A Carnival of Losses. That says it all. (Hall’s description of Garrison Keillor’s face: description of Garrison Keillor’s face: “It bulges here, it bulges there, possibly assembled from spare parts.”) Life is not being prolonged. Disease is being contained, it’s being better treated. Two very different things. Our cells haven’t changed. They’re not made for the centenary life. We may be more capable of getting older, but at what price? “Once at a literary event I got talking to an elderly woman,” Knausgaard tells us in his Summer. “She said, ‘You might think that life is short, but you’re just in your forties. I am over ninety and I assure you, life is long. Life is very long.’” I got quite the backlash for my piece on Biden’s age a couple of weeks ago–how time flies: it feels like I wrote it a few hours ago–especially by those who didn’t read past the first line about Carter, or the first paragraphs, as most readers generally don’t. I can’t blame them: reading me must age them, especially when it takes half a year to make it from the beginning to the end of a piece. I would have liked to see a younger candidate, but if it’s Biden we’re stuck with, I just wish he’d stop dancing–shuffling–around the obvious and just level with us, tell us, show us, that he’s well aware he’s old, but that it’s not the end of the world, his or ours. Not yet, anyway. “… time, then, had continued to bring forth changes in its furtive, unobservable, secret, and yet bustling way.” So says Thomas Mann in his Magic Mountain, always the final word on time, that endless, and endlessly cruel, enigma. —P.T.

Now this:









