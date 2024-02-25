The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, February 25, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather:Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Sunday Night: Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

The Cold-Weather Shelter known as the Sheltering Tree will open tonight: The shelter opens at Church on the Rock at 2200 North State Street in Bunnell as the overnight temperature is expected to fall to 40 or below. It will open from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. The shelter is open to the homeless and to the nearly-homeless: anyone who is struggling to pay a utility bill or lacks heat or shelter and needs a safe, secure place for the night. The shelter will serve dinner and breakfast. Call 386-437-3258, extension 105 for more information. Flagler County Transportation offers free bus rides from pick up points in the county, starting at 3 p.m., at the following locations and times:

Dollar General at Publix Town Center, 3:30 p.m.

Near the McDonald’s at Old Kings Road South and State Road 100, 4 p.m.

Dollar Tree by Carrabba’s and Walmart, 4:30 p.m.

Palm Coast Main Branch Library, 4:45 p.m.

Also:

Dollar General at County Road 305 and Canal Avenue in Daytona North, 4 p.m.

Bunnell Free Clinic, 4:30 p.m.

First United Methodist Church in Bunnell, 4:30 p.m.

The shelter is run by volunteers of the Sheltering Tree, a non-profit under the umbrella of the Flagler County Family Assistance Center, is a non-denominational civic organization. The Sheltering Tree is in need of donations. See the most needed items here, and to contribute cash, donate here or go to the Donate button at this page.

The 9th Annual Native American Festival is at Princess Place Preserve, 2500 Princess Place Road, Palm Coast, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, $10 per person, Kids 12 and under FREE! See details here.

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

‘Tuck Everlasting,’ at Limelight Theater, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. Tickets: $22.50. Book here. 7:30 p.m., except on Sundays, when the show is at 2 p.m. What would you do if you had all eternity? Eleven-year-old Winnie Foster yearns for a life of adventure beyond her white picket fence, but not until she becomes unexpectedly entwined with the Tuck Family does she get more than she could have imagined. When Winnie learns of the magic behind the Tuck’s unending youth, she must fight to protect their secret from those who would do anything for a chance at eternal life. As her adventure unfolds, Winnie faces an extraordinary choice: return to her life, or continue with the Tucks on their infinite journey.

Woody Allen’s ‘Don’t Drink the Water,’ at Daytona Playhouse: Feb 16, 17, 22, 23, 24 at 7:30 p.m., Feb 18 and 25 at 2 p.m. Tickets: $20, $19 and $10. Book here. It’s the Cold War and an American tourist, his wife and daughter rush into the US embassy two steps ahead of the Vulgarian police who suspect them of spying. The ambassador is away and his hapless son frantically plots their escape with even a little time to fall in love. With Chris Sinnett, Suzanne Bonner, Sunnie Rice, Zachary Goodrich, Carrie Van Tol and Terrence Van Auken, among others.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.













In Coming Days:







Feb. 26: Joint Workshop on 5-Year Public Safety Plan: The Flagler County Commission, the Palm Coast City Council and Sheriff Rick Staly hold a joint workshop to discuss a five-year public safety plan for Palm Coast and the county, at 1 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.



Feb. 28: Ralph Carter Park Community Update: The City of Palm Coast hosts a Ralph Carter Park Community Update meeting for residents of the R-Section and users of Ralph Carter Park, at 6 p.m. in the community wing of City Hall at 160 Lake Avenue. The update will include a neighborhood safety update, coming park improvements and timelines, information about field capacity and usage, and a youth participation overview. The meeting is open to all, and will include and questions and answer period.



For the full calendar, go here.

Notably: Today’s special is Trump, and more particularly Trump’s frauds. Judge Arthur F. Engoron‘s judgment earlier this month reminded me of this passage in Rick Perlstein’s Reaganland, on Trump, the Reagan era being as impossible to disassociate from Trump as it was from Ron Jeremy, the then-world famous porn star eventually arrested on rape charges, but also mentally unfit to stand trial. It’s remarkable that the same judgment has not yet attached to Trump: “The hungry young killer who emerged to save the Commodore,” Perlstein wrote, “was profiled fawningly in the New York Times. He was “tall, lean, and blond, with dazzling white teeth, and he looks ever so much like Robert Redford. He rides around town in a chauffeured silver Cadillac with his initials, DJT, on the plates. He dates slinky fashion models, belongs to the most elegant clubs, and at only 30 years of age, estimates that he is worth ‘more than $200 million.’?” His favorite word, the Times related, was “flair.” He also said that he was “publicity shy.” The Times was so glad to find a folk hero to celebrate in the depressed metropolis that they didn’t look too closely. Their reporter joined Donald Trump while he inspected all the construction sites he claimed to be developing around the city: “a typical workday,” he said. In fact, they all belonged to, or were financed by, his father; same with the limousine. That “more than $200 million” in net worth? He was counting his dad’s money—telling the IRS that his taxable income that year was only $24,594. “So far,” he boasted, “I’ve never made a bad deal.” The Commodore project, at least, was a good deal—for Donald Trump. To gain the property, and the opportunity to flay off its landmark brick façade in favor of the gaudy bronze-tinted glass he preferred, he put up no money of his own, receiving $100 million in bank loans by negotiating an extraordinary labyrinthine deal with the New York Urban Development Corporation to forgo real estate taxes in which the city was supposed to earn its money back within forty years, though Trump said that day would come in twenty-five. Critics scoffed. They calculated that the deal would leave New York City $160 million in the lurch. That prediction proved conservative. Trump’s lawyers had written the contract so that money only counted as “profit” when Trump received it, while expenses were deducted immediately, and, years later, after Trump’s business partner the Hyatt Corporation dropped out of the deal and sued him, New York City claimed they had been defrauded, and auditors discovered that the hotel was missing the most basic financial records and had brazenly violated generally accepted accounting principles.” —P.T.

Now this: