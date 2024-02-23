The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, February 23, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

In Court: Jerome Byron Malereba, the 47-year-old Palm Coast resident a jury found guilty of soliciting a 14-year-old girl for sex and stalking her and her mother, is sentenced at 8:30 a.m. by Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse. Malerba was found guilty on three third-degree felony counts that consecutively add up to a maximum of 15 years in prison, though the sentencing guidelines have a minimum of 33 months. See: “Jury Finds 47-Year-Old Palm Coast Man Guilty of Cyber-Stalking and Soliciting Girl, 14, for 18 Months.”

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Guests today include Jane Cullinane and Rep. Paul Renner. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM and 1550 AM.

The Scenic A1A Pride Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Road, Palm Coast. The meetings are open to the public.

The Blue 24 Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

Woody Allen’s ‘Don’t Drink the Water,’ at Daytona Playhouse: Feb 16, 17, 22, 23, 24 at 7:30 p.m., Feb 18 and 25 at 2 p.m. Tickets: $20, $19 and $10. Book here. It’s the Cold War and an American tourist, his wife and daughter rush into the US embassy two steps ahead of the Vulgarian police who suspect them of spying. The ambassador is away and his hapless son frantically plots their escape with even a little time to fall in love. With Chris Sinnett, Suzanne Bonner, Sunnie Rice, Zachary Goodrich, Carrie Van Tol and Terrence Van Auken, among others.

‘Tuck Everlasting,’ at Limelight Theater, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. Tickets: $22.50. Book here. 7:30 p.m., except on Sundays, when the show is at 2 p.m. What would you do if you had all eternity? Eleven-year-old Winnie Foster yearns for a life of adventure beyond her white picket fence, but not until she becomes unexpectedly entwined with the Tuck Family does she get more than she could have imagined. When Winnie learns of the magic behind the Tuck’s unending youth, she must fight to protect their secret from those who would do anything for a chance at eternal life. As her adventure unfolds, Winnie faces an extraordinary choice: return to her life, or continue with the Tucks on their infinite journey.













In Coming Days:





Feb. 22: Forever Fab and Sixtiesmania: A Journey Through the 60s, 7 p.m. Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast. Ticket : $54.00 - $64.00. Book here. Sixtiesmania is a true celebration of the musical sixties. Founded by Andrew Hill back in Australia, Andrew has toured worldwide with his different production shows celebrating the music of both the Sixties and The Beatles. A left-handed Paul McCartney “sound-alike,”; he found his calling in this role, entertaining hundreds and thousands of people in over 15 countries for the last 20 years. With authentic tailored suits from England, a full multimedia backdrop ( where available), vintage instruments, a song pool of over 250 songs, incredible musicianship, and vocals... and an absolutely killer set list of songs... Covering all the great groups and songs that became an iconic backdrop to that turbulent decade, Sixtiesmania takes the audience on a musical roller coaster from the Beatles to the Doors and everything in between, including the British Invasion, Beach Boys, Carnaby Street, Flower Power, Woodstock and so much more. Every song is lovingly performed with complete accuracy to detail to sound exactly like those amazing recordings people know and love. Sixtiesmania is the most authentic sixties show on the world circuit today and has performed to sell-out shows worldwide!



Feb. 24: Race of the Runway for Rotary: Rotary Club of Flagler Beach hosts the 13th annual Race of the Runways for Rotary 5k Run/Walk at 5:30 p.m. The event will take place at the Flagler Executive Airport at 201 Airport Rd., Palm Coast. Money raised goes to supporting Rotary's seven areas of service in the community and beyond. The race starts at sunset on the runway of the Flagler Executive Airport. The course is marked by airplane landing lights and the searchlight of a circling helicopter. Participants are encouraged to add to the fun by wearing glow-in-the-dark clothing and accessories. There will be prizes for the best 'bling'. This is the Rotary Club of Flagler Beach's largest fundraiser of the season. Those unable to make the event may participate virtually or make a donation on the race website at https://www.runway5kflagler. com/. Awards will be given per age group and to all Kiddie-Race participants. Event t-shirts and this year's collector finisher medal modeled after the PBY Catalina airplane will be available for the first 500 people registered. For registered race participants, the after-party with pizza, pasta, salad, cookies and beverages is included. Guests of participants can purchase after-party tickets for $5 in advance at: https://www.runway5kflagler. com/

Race packets will be available the night before the race on Friday, February 23, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the administration building of the Flagler Executive Airport. Day of race packet pickup will begin at 4:00 p.m. Parking is free for the event; follow directional signs.



Feb. 26: Joint Workshop on 5-Year Public Safety Plan: The Flagler County Commission, the Palm Coast City Council and Sheriff Rick Staly hold a joint workshop to discuss a five-year public safety plan for Palm Coast and the county, at 1 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.



Feb. 28: Ralph Carter Park Community Update: The City of Palm Coast hosts a Ralph Carter Park Community Update meeting for residents of the R-Section and users of Ralph Carter Park, at 6 p.m. in the community wing of City Hall at 160 Lake Avenue. The update will include a neighborhood safety update, coming park improvements and timelines, information about field capacity and usage, and a youth participation overview. The meeting is open to all, and will include and questions and answer period.



Notably: Just when you think New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman could not get more odious, here he comes worsting himself, this time with a piece called “Understanding the Middle East Through the Animal Kingdom.” He says he likes understanding certain issues “with analogies from the natural world.” He describes the United States as the lion of the Middle East, “still the king of the Middle East jungle” (note the reduction of about two dozen countries to a “jungle,” an old racist Orientalist trope), but a scarred and tired lion. Iran, he compares to “what a recently discovered species of parasitoid wasp is to nature. What does this parasitoid wasp do? According to Science Daily, the wasp ‘injects its eggs into live caterpillars, and the baby wasp larvae slowly eat the caterpillar from the inside out, bursting out once they have eaten their fill.’ Is there a better description of Lebanon, Yemen, Syria and Iraq today?” Calling those countries a “jungle” isn’t enough. He compares Hamas to a spider and Netanyahu to some kind of lemur,. while still referring to him as “Bibi,” as if the butcher of Gaza were just another cuddly foreign leader Friedman is so cozy with. The piece obviously drew a good deal of outrage. “Thomas Friedman’s describing the Middle East as an ‘animal kingdom’ is even worse than it sounds,” MSNBC’s Zeeshan Aleem wrote. Al-Jazira just called it “dehumanization.” Friedman wrote a non-apology that ended up being mostly about himself, as are most of his turgid paragraphs, with an errant admission that “If invoking a metaphor or image alienates and angers part of my audience, I know I used the wrong metaphor.” But nothing more. The Times has fired many writers in the last few years for way, way less, among them James Bennet (well, he “resigned”). But Friedman goes on giving cover to imperial America as if he were its Balfour. —P.T.

Now this:









