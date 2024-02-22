The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, February 22, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather:Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Thursday Night: Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.

The Palm Coast Beautification and Environmental Advisory Committee meets at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue, Palm Coast.

The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street in Flagler Beach. Watch the meeting at the city's YouTube channel here. Access meeting agenda and materials here. See a list of commission members and their email addresses here.

Flagler Tiger Bay Club Guest Speaker: Daniel Wagner. Supporting NASA and the Artemis Mission: How the Mobile Launcher 2 will help NASA in their pursuit to safely send astronauts to the Moon and Mars. 11:30 a.m. at Hammock Dunes Club, 30 Avenue Royale, Palm Coast. Tickets are $35 for members, $40 for non-members. Pre-registration here is required. Dan Wagner is a Supply Chain Manager at Bechtel Nuclear, Security, and Environmental Global Business Unit. He is responsible providing supply chain analysis and support to nuclear, security, and environmental projects in the United States and in Europe. His supply chain experience includes the Curtis Island Liquified Natural Gas projects in Australia and in China as well as at the Y 12 National Security Complex. His nuclear supply chain experience includes the Poland AP 1000 project and US based Small Modular Reactor projects. He is responsible for the development of small businesses and supply chain partnerships to collaborate with Bechtel in multi-billion-dollar environmental and national security projects. He served as Marine Corps officer from 1991 – 2011 and worked for Office of Secretary of Defense from 2003 to 2007.









Forever Fab and Sixtiesmania: A Journey Through the 60s, 7 p.m. Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast. Ticket : $54.00 – $64.00. Book here. Sixtiesmania is a true celebration of the musical sixties. Founded by Andrew Hill back in Australia, Andrew has toured worldwide with his different production shows celebrating the music of both the Sixties and The Beatles. A left-handed Paul McCartney "sound-alike,"; he found his calling in this role, entertaining hundreds and thousands of people in over 15 countries for the last 20 years. With authentic tailored suits from England, a full multimedia backdrop ( where available), vintage instruments, a song pool of over 250 songs, incredible musicianship, and vocals… and an absolutely killer set list of songs… Covering all the great groups and songs that became an iconic backdrop to that turbulent decade, Sixtiesmania takes the audience on a musical roller coaster from the Beatles to the Doors and everything in between, including the British Invasion, Beach Boys, Carnaby Street, Flower Power, Woodstock and so much more. Every song is lovingly performed with complete accuracy to detail to sound exactly like those amazing recordings people know and love. Sixtiesmania is the most authentic sixties show on the world circuit today and has performed to sell-out shows worldwide!

Woody Allen's 'Don't Dring the Water,' at Daytona Playhouse: Feb 16, 17, 22, 23, 24 at 7:30 p.m., Feb 18 and 25 at 2 p.m. Tickets: $20, $19 and $10. Book here. It's the Cold War and an American tourist, his wife and daughter rush into the US embassy two steps ahead of the Vulgarian police who suspect them of spying. The ambassador is away and his hapless son frantically plots their escape with even a little time to fall in love. With Chris Sinnett, Suzanne Bonner, Sunnie Rice, Zachary Goodrich, Carrie Van Tol and Terrence Van Auken, among others.

The New Sigmund Romberg Orchestra's Musical Journey to Broadway, 7 p.m. at the Peabody Auditorium, 600 Auditorium Boulevard, Daytona Beach. Tickets here. A Daytona Beach Symphony Society presentation. The New Sigmund Romberg Orchestra was first organized in early 1940, and by 1944 the endeavor had grown to include 277 performances in 128 cities. The orchestra plays not only the music of Broadway but also the "popular classics," including movements from famous symphonies, overtures, and arias from operas. A sure to be exciting evening, The New Sigmund Romberg Orchestra will take you on a musical journey to Broadway. Come and hear your favorite Broadway music, such as Signin' in the Rain, Moon River, The Wizard of Oz, Give My Regards to Broadway, Phantom of the Opera, and more.

'Tuck Everlasting,' at Limelight Theater, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. Tickets: $22.50. Book here. 7:30 p.m., except on Sundays, when the show is at 2 p.m. What would you do if you had all eternity? Eleven-year-old Winnie Foster yearns for a life of adventure beyond her white picket fence, but not until she becomes unexpectedly entwined with the Tuck Family does she get more than she could have imagined. When Winnie learns of the magic behind the Tuck's unending youth, she must fight to protect their secret from those who would do anything for a chance at eternal life. As her adventure unfolds, Winnie faces an extraordinary choice: return to her life, or continue with the Tucks on their infinite journey.













In Coming Days:





Feb. 24: Race of the Runway for Rotary: Rotary Club of Flagler Beach hosts the 13th annual Race of the Runways for Rotary 5k Run/Walk at 5:30 p.m. The event will take place at the Flagler Executive Airport at 201 Airport Rd., Palm Coast. Money raised goes to supporting Rotary's seven areas of service in the community and beyond. The race starts at sunset on the runway of the Flagler Executive Airport. The course is marked by airplane landing lights and the searchlight of a circling helicopter. Participants are encouraged to add to the fun by wearing glow-in-the-dark clothing and accessories. There will be prizes for the best 'bling'. This is the Rotary Club of Flagler Beach's largest fundraiser of the season. Those unable to make the event may participate virtually or make a donation on the race website at https://www.runway5kflagler. com/. Awards will be given per age group and to all Kiddie-Race participants. Event t-shirts and this year's collector finisher medal modeled after the PBY Catalina airplane will be available for the first 500 people registered. For registered race participants, the after-party with pizza, pasta, salad, cookies and beverages is included. Guests of participants can purchase after-party tickets for $5 in advance at: https://www.runway5kflagler. com/

Race packets will be available the night before the race on Friday, February 23, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the administration building of the Flagler Executive Airport. Day of race packet pickup will begin at 4:00 p.m. Parking is free for the event; follow directional signs.



Feb. 26: Joint Workshop on 5-Year Public Safety Plan: The Flagler County Commission, the Palm Coast City Council and Sheriff Rick Staly hold a joint workshop to discuss a five-year public safety plan for Palm Coast and the county, at 1 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.



Feb. 28: Ralph Carter Park Community Update: The City of Palm Coast hosts a Ralph Carter Park Community Update meeting for residents of the R-Section and users of Ralph Carter Park, at 6 p.m. in the community wing of City Hall at 160 Lake Avenue. The update will include a neighborhood safety update, coming park improvements and timelines, information about field capacity and usage, and a youth participation overview. The meeting is open to all, and will include and questions and answer period.



For the full calendar, go here.

Notebook: It wasn't that long ago, it doesn't feel that long ago, that I was hugging Sadie at the end of her Grinellian procession, diploma in hand, before we drove her to a South Dakota reservation for her first job with Teach for America: the country at the time was already hostage to that once and future president, though we had a couple of years to go before Covid took the world hostage and demolished, beyond 7 million lives so far (1.2 million in the United States, Brazil second at 709,000), a good deal of our democracies as we knew them. She's long left South Dakota, living and teaching in Mesa, the Phoenix suburb, for the last several years, and today–on this day when Florida was acquired by the United States, in 1819, when, god help us, Ted Kennedy was born in 1932, and when "It Happened One Night" was released in 1934–she is turning 30: she was a 1994 baby, born the very day when Justice Blackmun renounced the death penalty ("From this day forward I no longer shall tinker with the machinery of death," he wrote in a dissent from a majority so Catholic that it dripped the blood of inquisitors and executioners, as an even larger such majority drips today). She was born in Port Charlotte. She wasn't my child just yet. That would happen three years later (the late Judge Kim Hammond handled the adoption and let her be judge for a moment). No longer the baby, she is now mommy to Felix and wife to Rigo but still very much her own Sadie, that FPC graduate whose years in Palm Coast now seem as ethereal as those years on the Dakota prairie. It's routinely said that distances have been eliminated, that we should feel lucky to have facetime, instant texts of the latest poops, farts and gurgles, the latest maternal epiphanies. It all helps, but distances cannot be fooled. —P.T.

Now this:









