The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, February 16, 2024

Weather: Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Today: Supervisor of Elections Kaiti Lenhart, Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin, Flagler County Spelling Bee champion Giles Platt, and possibly Rep. Paul Renner. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM and 1550 AM.

Palm Coast Open: A USTA Pro Circuit Event: At the Palm Coast Tennis Center, 1290 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast. Check daily schedules here. In its 13th year, the Palm Coast Open features elite men’s tennis played on our hometown stage. Competitors worldwide travel to Palm Coast for a chance at winning a total of $15,000 in prize money and points toward their ATP ranking, a merit-based method to determine tournament entry and seeding based on men’s tennis rankings.

The 14th Annual Health and Fitness Fair at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE, Feb. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with free donuts and coffee until it lasts.

The Blue 24 Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

An Evening with Nashville’s Darryl Worley and Anthony Smith, at Flagler Auditorium, 7 p.m. Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast. Tickets: $54. Book here. Darryl Worley is an American country music singer and songwriter. Worley gained popularity in the early 2000s with his debut album, “Hard Rain Don’t Last,” which produced several hit singles. Some of Darryl Worley’s notable songs include “Awful, Beautiful Life,” “Have You Forgotten?,” and “I Miss My Friend.” “Have You Forgotten?” became particularly significant as it was released in 2003 as a response to the September 11 attacks in the United States. The song reached the top of the country charts and became an anthem for many Americans. Anthony Smith is a country music singer and songwriter. Smith gained recognition in the early 2000s as a songwriter before pursuing a career as a recording artist. As a songwriter, Anthony Smith has penned several successful songs for other country artists, including George Strait’s “Run,” Trace Adkins’ “Chrome,” and Montgomery Gentry’s “What Do Ya Think About That.” These songs achieved commercial success and received critical acclaim. In addition to his songwriting success, Anthony Smith has released his music as a solo artist. Some of his notable songs include “If That Ain’t Country,” “John J. Blanchard,” and “Half a Man.” Smith’s music typically incorporates traditional country elements with heartfelt lyrics and emotional storytelling.









Woody Allen’s ‘Don’t Dring the Water,’ at Daytona Playhouse: Feb 16, 17, 22, 23, 24 at 7:30 p.m., Feb 18 and 25 at 2 p.m. Tickets: $20, $19 and $10. Book here. It’s the Cold War and an American tourist, his wife and daughter rush into the US embassy two steps ahead of the Vulgarian police who suspect them of spying. The ambassador is away and his hapless son frantically plots their escape with even a little time to fall in love. With Chris Sinnett, Suzanne Bonner, Sunnie Rice, Zachary Goodrich, Carrie Van Tol and Terrence Van Auken, among others.

‘Tuck Everlasting,’ at Limelight Theater, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. Tickets: $22.50. Book here. 7:30 p.m., except on Sundays, when the show is at 2 p.m. What would you do if you had all eternity? Eleven-year-old Winnie Foster yearns for a life of adventure beyond her white picket fence, but not until she becomes unexpectedly entwined with the Tuck Family does she get more than she could have imagined. When Winnie learns of the magic behind the Tuck’s unending youth, she must fight to protect their secret from those who would do anything for a chance at eternal life. As her adventure unfolds, Winnie faces an extraordinary choice: return to her life, or continue with the Tucks on their infinite journey.

Rachmaninoff’s Second Symphony, at Jacksonville Symphony, 7:30 p.m. at Jacoby Symphony Hall, Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts, 300 Water Street, Suite 200, Jacksonville. Conductor Anna Rakitina makes her debut with the Symphony for one of the greatest of all late Romantic symphonies, Rachmaninoff’s Second. The second movement’s stunningly gorgeous string melodies are hallmark Rachmaninoff, and the final movement radiates triumphant resolution. Rakitina and the Symphony set the stage one of Rachmaninoff’s most tender and longing miniatures, his famous Vocalise, and Anna Clyne’s Restless Oceans, a piece that embraces unity and the power of women. Tickets $29 to $84. Book here.

Jefferson Starship, 7:30 p.m. at the Peabody Auditorium, 600 Auditorium Boulevard, Daytona Beach. Tickets here. Descended from Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees and 2016 GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award Recipients Jefferson Airplane, the members of Jefferson Starship past and present have been exploring the mysteries of music for more than 1000 collective years! The legend of Jefferson Starship begins in 1970 when Paul Kantner released an album entitled “Blows Against the Empire.” They first toured as Jefferson Starship in 1974 and released the album “Dragonfly” which was certified gold.













In Coming Days:



Feb. 15: Flagler Beach Commission Workshop on Voting Mayor and Term of Office, 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 S 2nd Street. Commission Chair Eric Cooley proposed changing the commission's form of government, giving the mayor a vote, changing the length of commissioners' terms, and making the mayor the permanent chair of the panel, following the model of Palm Coast and Bunnell. The proposal would have to go before voters in a referendum, but the commission would have to vote approvingly of proposing such a measure. There is not much consensus on the commission for the proposal. See: "Should Flagler Beach Mayor Have a Vote and Chair All Meetings? Commission Is Split on Possible Ballot Proposal," and "In Flagler Beach, A Lack of Consensus Even About the Discussion on Changing Mayor's Role and Commission's Make-Up."



Feb. 22: Flagler Tiger Bay Club Guest Speaker: Daniel Wagner. Supporting NASA and the Artemis Mission: How the Mobile Launcher 2 will help NASA in their pursuit to safely send astronauts to the Moon and Mars. 11:30 a.m. at Hammock Dunes Club, 30 Avenue Royale, Palm Coast. Tickets are $35 for members, $40 for non-members. Pre-registration here is required. Dan Wagner is a Supply Chain Manager at Bechtel Nuclear, Security, and Environmental Global Business Unit. He is responsible providing supply chain analysis and support to nuclear, security, and environmental projects in the United States and in Europe. His supply chain experience includes the Curtis Island Liquified Natural Gas projects in Australia and in China as well as at the Y 12 National Security Complex. His nuclear supply chain experience includes the Poland AP 1000 project and US based Small Modular Reactor projects. He is responsible for the development of small businesses and supply chain partnerships to collaborate with Bechtel in multi-billion-dollar environmental and national security projects. He served as Marine Corps officer from 1991 – 2011 and worked for Office of Secretary of Defense from 2003 to 2007.



Feb. 22: Forever Fab and Sixtiesmania: A Journey Through the 60s, 7 p.m. Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast. Ticket : $54.00 - $64.00. Book here. Sixtiesmania is a true celebration of the musical sixties. Founded by Andrew Hill back in Australia, Andrew has toured worldwide with his different production shows celebrating the music of both the Sixties and The Beatles. A left-handed Paul McCartney “sound-alike,”; he found his calling in this role, entertaining hundreds and thousands of people in over 15 countries for the last 20 years. With authentic tailored suits from England, a full multimedia backdrop ( where available), vintage instruments, a song pool of over 250 songs, incredible musicianship, and vocals... and an absolutely killer set list of songs... Covering all the great groups and songs that became an iconic backdrop to that turbulent decade, Sixtiesmania takes the audience on a musical roller coaster from the Beatles to the Doors and everything in between, including the British Invasion, Beach Boys, Carnaby Street, Flower Power, Woodstock and so much more. Every song is lovingly performed with complete accuracy to detail to sound exactly like those amazing recordings people know and love. Sixtiesmania is the most authentic sixties show on the world circuit today and has performed to sell-out shows worldwide!



Notably: Last week I scrolled through my PressReader app to see how the Nigerian press reported on Nigeria beating South Africa in the semifinal of the Africa Cup of Nations. The Daily Trust featured a picture of the victorious team on the front page, but above it was this headline: “Bandits threaten to marry bride, sell 62 wedding guests.” Had I fallen on Nigeria’s Examiner? Not really. It was a straight-faced story: “The bandits who abducted women accompanying a bride to her matrimonial home at Damari, Sabuwa LGA of Katsina State last Thursday have released a video showing the captives. In the video, which is currently trending on social media” [a line that never fails to shock me in straight news stories: which is trending on social media] “the bandits threatened to tie the wedding knot between the already married lady and one of them, unless relations of the captors paid a ransom of N100 million to them. [That’s the equivalent of around $70,000.] Similarly, the outlaws vowed to sell off the ’62 wedding guests that were kidnapped alongside the bride, if their demands were not met. During last Thursday’s attack on the wedding convoy, four members of a vigilante group were reportedly killed and no fewer than 55 wedding guests, including children, were snatched, and have since then been held hostage, according to villagers.” Barron’s version of the story had 35 wedding guests abducted. “Kidnapping for ransom is a major problem in Nigeria, with criminal gangs targeting highways, apartments and even snatching pupils from schools,” Barron’s reported. “Gangs known locally as bandits operate out of bases hidden in forests across the northwest and central states.” Googling this turns up a few too many incidents involving weddings and bandits. —P.T.

Now this:









