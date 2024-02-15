The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, February 15, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

In Court: The trial of Donald Andrew Sharp before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County Courthouse is expected to conclude today. Sharp faces several capital felonies–he would face life in prison, not death, if convicted–on accusations that he raped his 8 and 9 year old cousin when he babysat her in Palm Coast, and directed her slightly older brother to molest her. See: “In Trial’s Opening, Prosecution Describes Andrew Sharp, 22, as Babysitter Turned Sexual Predator on His Own Young Cousins,” and “Babysitter Accused of Turning Predator Against Children in His Care Confronts His Most Damning Witness: Himself.”

Flagler Beach Commission Workshop on Voting Mayor and Term of Office, 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 S 2nd Street. Commission Chair Eric Cooley proposed changing the commission’s form of government, giving the mayor a vote, changing the length of commissioners’ terms, and making the mayor the permanent chair of the panel, following the model of Palm Coast and Bunnell. The proposal would have to go before voters in a referendum, but the commission would have to vote approvingly of proposing such a measure. There is not much consensus on the commission for the proposal. See: “Should Flagler Beach Mayor Have a Vote and Chair All Meetings? Commission Is Split on Possible Ballot Proposal,” and “In Flagler Beach, A Lack of Consensus Even About the Discussion on Changing Mayor’s Role and Commission’s Make-Up.”

Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.









Story Time for Preschoolers at Flagler Beach Public Library, 11 to 11:30 a.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach. It’s where the wild things are: Hop on for stories and songs with Miss Doris.

Palm Coast Open: A USTA Pro Circuit Event: At the Palm Coast Tennis Center, 1290 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast. Check daily schedules here. In its 13th year, the Palm Coast Open features elite men’s tennis played on our hometown stage. Competitors worldwide travel to Palm Coast for a chance at winning a total of $15,000 in prize money and points toward their ATP ranking, a merit-based method to determine tournament entry and seeding based on men’s tennis rankings.

‘Tuck Everlasting,’ at Limelight Theater, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. Tickets: $22.50. Book here. 7:30 p.m., except on Sundays, when the show is at 2 p.m. What would you do if you had all eternity? Eleven-year-old Winnie Foster yearns for a life of adventure beyond her white picket fence, but not until she becomes unexpectedly entwined with the Tuck Family does she get more than she could have imagined. When Winnie learns of the magic behind the Tuck’s unending youth, she must fight to protect their secret from those who would do anything for a chance at eternal life. As her adventure unfolds, Winnie faces an extraordinary choice: return to her life, or continue with the Tucks on their infinite journey.

Mania: The Abba Tribute, 8 p.m. at the Peabody Auditorium, 600 Auditorium Boulevard, Daytona Beach. Tickets here. The world's number one touring ABBA tribute returns to the Peabody Auditorium. MANIA formed in 1999 and the show has been selling out theatres and concert halls internationally ever since. This year the iconic Swedish pop group, is celebrating the 50th anniversary of their breakthrough hit single "Waterloo" and MANIA can't wait to share the joy of this huge milestone! Mania the ABBA Tribute has successfully toured every continent in the world and has played over 3,000 live concerts in over 35 countries. Recent highlights included a second run in London's West End where the show performed for a month in the iconic Shaftesbury Theatre, London in May 2021. The show also enjoyed an 80 date sell-out USA National tour in 2022/2023, Mania continues in its quest to bring the music of the Swedish 'Supergroup' to millions of fans, old and new!













In Coming Days:



Feb. 16: An Evening with Nashville's Darryl Worley and Anthony Smith, at Flagler Auditorium, 7 p.m. Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast. Tickets: $54. Book here. Darryl Worley is an American country music singer and songwriter. Worley gained popularity in the early 2000s with his debut album, "Hard Rain Don't Last," which produced several hit singles. Some of Darryl Worley's notable songs include "Awful, Beautiful Life," "Have You Forgotten?," and "I Miss My Friend." "Have You Forgotten?" became particularly significant as it was released in 2003 as a response to the September 11 attacks in the United States. The song reached the top of the country charts and became an anthem for many Americans. Anthony Smith is a country music singer and songwriter. Smith gained recognition in the early 2000s as a songwriter before pursuing a career as a recording artist. As a songwriter, Anthony Smith has penned several successful songs for other country artists, including George Strait's "Run," Trace Adkins' "Chrome," and Montgomery Gentry's "What Do Ya Think About That." These songs achieved commercial success and received critical acclaim. In addition to his songwriting success, Anthony Smith has released his music as a solo artist. Some of his notable songs include "If That Ain't Country," "John J. Blanchard," and "Half a Man." Smith's music typically incorporates traditional country elements with heartfelt lyrics and emotional storytelling.



Feb. 16-17: Rachmaninoff's Second Symphony, at Jacksonville Symphony, 7:30 p.m. at Jacoby Symphony Hall, Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts, 300 Water Street, Suite 200, Jacksonville. Conductor Anna Rakitina makes her debut with the Symphony for one of the greatest of all late Romantic symphonies, Rachmaninoff’s Second. The second movement’s stunningly gorgeous string melodies are hallmark Rachmaninoff, and the final movement radiates triumphant resolution. Rakitina and the Symphony set the stage one of Rachmaninoff’s most tender and longing miniatures, his famous Vocalise, and Anna Clyne’s Restless Oceans, a piece that embraces unity and the power of women. Tickets $29 to $84. Book here.



Feb. 22: Flagler Tiger Bay Club Guest Speaker: Daniel Wagner. Supporting NASA and the Artemis Mission: How the Mobile Launcher 2 will help NASA in their pursuit to safely send astronauts to the Moon and Mars. 11:30 a.m. at Hammock Dunes Club, 30 Avenue Royale, Palm Coast. Tickets are $35 for members, $40 for non-members. Pre-registration here is required. Dan Wagner is a Supply Chain Manager at Bechtel Nuclear, Security, and Environmental Global Business Unit. He is responsible providing supply chain analysis and support to nuclear, security, and environmental projects in the United States and in Europe. His supply chain experience includes the Curtis Island Liquified Natural Gas projects in Australia and in China as well as at the Y 12 National Security Complex. His nuclear supply chain experience includes the Poland AP 1000 project and US based Small Modular Reactor projects. He is responsible for the development of small businesses and supply chain partnerships to collaborate with Bechtel in multi-billion-dollar environmental and national security projects. He served as Marine Corps officer from 1991 – 2011 and worked for Office of Secretary of Defense from 2003 to 2007.



Feb. 22: Forever Fab and Sixtiesmania: A Journey Through the 60s, 7 p.m. Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast. Ticket : $54.00 - $64.00. Book here. Sixtiesmania is a true celebration of the musical sixties. Founded by Andrew Hill back in Australia, Andrew has toured worldwide with his different production shows celebrating the music of both the Sixties and The Beatles. A left-handed Paul McCartney “sound-alike,”; he found his calling in this role, entertaining hundreds and thousands of people in over 15 countries for the last 20 years. With authentic tailored suits from England, a full multimedia backdrop ( where available), vintage instruments, a song pool of over 250 songs, incredible musicianship, and vocals... and an absolutely killer set list of songs... Covering all the great groups and songs that became an iconic backdrop to that turbulent decade, Sixtiesmania takes the audience on a musical roller coaster from the Beatles to the Doors and everything in between, including the British Invasion, Beach Boys, Carnaby Street, Flower Power, Woodstock and so much more. Every song is lovingly performed with complete accuracy to detail to sound exactly like those amazing recordings people know and love. Sixtiesmania is the most authentic sixties show on the world circuit today and has performed to sell-out shows worldwide!



For the full calendar, go here.

Notably: The world nearly ended on this date in 2013. Space.com had written before the fly-by: “The asteroid 2012 DA14 will fly extremely close to Earth on Friday, Feb. 15, but poses no risk of impacting our planet. It may, however, be visible in backyard telescopes if you know when and where to look, but will be a stargazing challenge, NASA says. Discovered last year, asteroid 2012 DA14 is about half the size of a football field and will approach within 17,200 miles (27,680 kilometers) of Earth when it flies by during its close encounter.” But the same day, a meteor 60 feet in diameter and traveling at at roughly 42,000 miles an hour, undetected, exploded 15 miles over Chelyabinsk, a Russian city just north of the Kazakhstan border in Central Asia. “If it had detonated closer to the ground, it would have been worse,” Margaret Campbell-Brown, a member of a team of researchers at the University of Western Ontario who have analyzed the meteor’s orbit and characteristics of the blast, told the New York Times. “It also helped that the meteor was a stony one — what scientists call an ordinary chondrite — and not a rarer iron-nickel one, in which case it might have reached the ground before exploding.”

Now this:









