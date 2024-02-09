The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, February 9, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Weather: Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Friday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
In Court: Circuit Judge Terence Perkins hears a pre-trial motion in the case of Andrew Sharp, whose trial on a half dozen capital or life felonies, on allegations that he raped two children, 8 and 9, begins next week. The motion hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.
Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Today: Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin will talk utility bills and why they’re going up in the city. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM and 1550 AM.
Palm Coast Open: A USTA Pro Circuit Event: At the Palm Coast Tennis Center, 1290 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast. Check daily schedules here. In its 13th year, the Palm Coast Open features elite men’s tennis played on our hometown stage. Competitors worldwide travel to Palm Coast for a chance at winning a total of $15,000 in prize money and points toward their ATP ranking, a merit-based method to determine tournament entry and seeding based on men’s tennis rankings.
Nature Walks with Urban Forester Carol: 10 to 11 a.m. Join City of Palm Coast Urban Forester Carol for a nature walk and see our trails through new eyes! Carol will talk about flora and fauna, and reveal interesting facts about protecting and maintaining our natural spaces. The February and April walks will take place at Waterfront Park and feature a native butterfly release. Our nature walks are free to the public, but we recommend registration to communicate about weather issues. For more information or to register, please visit parksandrec.fun.
Rummage Sale at St. Thomas Episcopal, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m: Clothes, shoes, books, Jewelry, decorative items plus more! Baked goods for sale!
The Blue 24 Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.
LGBTQ+ Night at Flagler Beach’s Coquina Coast Brewing Company: The monthly LGBTQ+ social for adults is scheduled for every second Friday of the month from 8 to 11 p.m. at Coquina Coast Brewing Co., 318 Moody Boulevard, Flagler Beach. “Come together, make new friends and share some brews. Going strong since Oct 2021! We feature many genres of local LGBTQ+ talent in our community; comedy, burlesque, belly dance, drag, musicians, bingo games, etc. There is never a cover charge but donations are greatly appreciated! When you register, your email is used to keep you up to date on future LGBTQ+ friendly events.
‘Tuck Everlasting,’ at Limelight Theater, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. Tickets: $22.50. Book here. 7:30 p.m., except on Sundays, when the show is at 2 p.m. What would you do if you had all eternity? Eleven-year-old Winnie Foster yearns for a life of adventure beyond her white picket fence, but not until she becomes unexpectedly entwined with the Tuck Family does she get more than she could have imagined. When Winnie learns of the magic behind the Tuck’s unending youth, she must fight to protect their secret from those who would do anything for a chance at eternal life. As her adventure unfolds, Winnie faces an extraordinary choice: return to her life, or continue with the Tucks on their infinite journey.
Feb. 14: Stayin' Alive: One Night of the Bee Gees, at Flagler Auditorium, 7 p.m., Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast. $54 to $64, book here. STAYIN’ ALIVE offers to their audiences the songs and sights of a full Bee Gees play list, singing blockbusters such as “Night Fever,” “Jive Talkin’,” “How Deep Is Your Love,” “You Should Be Dancing,” “Nights on Broadway,” and “Stayin’ Alive.” In addition, they perform softer poetic ballads such as “I Started a Joke,” “Massachusetts,” “Fanny Be Tender,” “Words,” and “To Love Somebody,” among other great hits. STAYIN’ ALIVE is the largest and most definitive production, offering big-screen video clips, photos, and dazzling imagery. STAYIN’ ALIVE has played intimate settings as a six-piece band and huge venues with a 62-piece orchestra. STAYIN’ ALIVE is the quintessential tribute band to the Bee Gees, capturing the excitement of live performance and the tender subtleties of the human voice.
Feb. 15: Mania: The Abba Tribute, 8 p.m. at the Peabody Auditorium, 600 Auditorium Boulevard, Daytona Beach. Tickets here. The world’s number one touring ABBA tribute returns to the Peabody Auditorium. MANIA formed in 1999 and the show has been selling out theatres and concert halls internationally ever since. This year the iconic Swedish pop group, is celebrating the 50th anniversary of their breakthrough hit single "Waterloo" and MANIA can’t wait to share the joy of this huge milestone! Mania the ABBA Tribute has successfully toured every continent in the world and has played over 3,000 live concerts in over 35 countries. Recent highlights included a second run in London’s West End where the show performed for a month in the iconic Shaftesbury Theatre, London in May 2021. The show also enjoyed an 80 date sell-out USA National tour in 2022/2023, Mania continues in its quest to bring the music of the Swedish ’Supergroup’ to millions of fans, old and new!
Feb. 16: An Evening with Nashville's Darryl Worley and Anthony Smith, at Flagler Auditorium, 7 p.m. Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast. Tickets: $54. Book here. Darryl Worley is an American country music singer and songwriter. Worley gained popularity in the early 2000s with his debut album, "Hard Rain Don't Last," which produced several hit singles. Some of Darryl Worley's notable songs include "Awful, Beautiful Life," "Have You Forgotten?," and "I Miss My Friend." "Have You Forgotten?" became particularly significant as it was released in 2003 as a response to the September 11 attacks in the United States. The song reached the top of the country charts and became an anthem for many Americans. Anthony Smith is a country music singer and songwriter. Smith gained recognition in the early 2000s as a songwriter before pursuing a career as a recording artist. As a songwriter, Anthony Smith has penned several successful songs for other country artists, including George Strait's "Run," Trace Adkins' "Chrome," and Montgomery Gentry's "What Do Ya Think About That." These songs achieved commercial success and received critical acclaim. In addition to his songwriting success, Anthony Smith has released his music as a solo artist. Some of his notable songs include "If That Ain't Country," "John J. Blanchard," and "Half a Man." Smith's music typically incorporates traditional country elements with heartfelt lyrics and emotional storytelling.
Feb. 16-17: Rachmaninoff's Second Symphony, at Jacksonville Symphony, 7:30 p.m. at Jacoby Symphony Hall, Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts, 300 Water Street, Suite 200, Jacksonville. Conductor Anna Rakitina makes her debut with the Symphony for one of the greatest of all late Romantic symphonies, Rachmaninoff’s Second. The second movement’s stunningly gorgeous string melodies are hallmark Rachmaninoff, and the final movement radiates triumphant resolution. Rakitina and the Symphony set the stage one of Rachmaninoff’s most tender and longing miniatures, his famous Vocalise, and Anna Clyne’s Restless Oceans, a piece that embraces unity and the power of women. Tickets $29 to $84. Book here.
Staring Feb. 16: Woody Allen's 'Don't Dring the Water,' at Daytona Playhouse: Feb 16, 17, 22, 23, 24 at 7:30 p.m., Feb 18 and 25 at 2 p.m. Tickets: $20, $19 and $10. Book here. It’s the Cold War and an American tourist, his wife and daughter rush into the US embassy two steps ahead of the Vulgarian police who suspect them of spying. The ambassador is away and his hapless son frantically plots their escape with even a little time to fall in love. With Chris Sinnett, Suzanne Bonner, Sunnie Rice, Zachary Goodrich, Carrie Van Tol and Terrence Van Auken, among others.
Feb. 16: Jefferson Starship, 7:30 p.m. at the Peabody Auditorium, 600 Auditorium Boulevard, Daytona Beach. Tickets here. Descended from Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees and 2016 GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award Recipients Jefferson Airplane, the members of Jefferson Starship past and present have been exploring the mysteries of music for more than 1000 collective years! The legend of Jefferson Starship begins in 1970 when Paul Kantner released an album entitled “Blows Against the Empire.” They first toured as Jefferson Starship in 1974 and released the album “Dragonfly” which was certified gold.
Feb. 22: Flagler Tiger Bay Club Guest Speaker: Daniel Wagner. Supporting NASA and the Artemis Mission: How the Mobile Launcher 2 will help NASA in their pursuit to safely send astronauts to the Moon and Mars. 11:30 a.m. at Hammock Dunes Club, 30 Avenue Royale, Palm Coast. Tickets are $35 for members, $40 for non-members. Pre-registration here is required. Dan Wagner is a Supply Chain Manager at Bechtel Nuclear, Security, and Environmental Global Business Unit. He is responsible providing supply chain analysis and support to nuclear, security, and environmental projects in the United States and in Europe. His supply chain experience includes the Curtis Island Liquified Natural Gas projects in Australia and in China as well as at the Y 12 National Security Complex. His nuclear supply chain experience includes the Poland AP 1000 project and US based Small Modular Reactor projects. He is responsible for the development of small businesses and supply chain partnerships to collaborate with Bechtel in multi-billion-dollar environmental and national security projects. He served as Marine Corps officer from 1991 – 2011 and worked for Office of Secretary of Defense from 2003 to 2007.
Feb. 22: Forever Fab and Sixtiesmania: A Journey Through the 60s, 7 p.m. Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast. Ticket : $54.00 - $64.00. Book here. Sixtiesmania is a true celebration of the musical sixties. Founded by Andrew Hill back in Australia, Andrew has toured worldwide with his different production shows celebrating the music of both the Sixties and The Beatles. A left-handed Paul McCartney “sound-alike,”; he found his calling in this role, entertaining hundreds and thousands of people in over 15 countries for the last 20 years. With authentic tailored suits from England, a full multimedia backdrop ( where available), vintage instruments, a song pool of over 250 songs, incredible musicianship, and vocals... and an absolutely killer set list of songs... Covering all the great groups and songs that became an iconic backdrop to that turbulent decade, Sixtiesmania takes the audience on a musical roller coaster from the Beatles to the Doors and everything in between, including the British Invasion, Beach Boys, Carnaby Street, Flower Power, Woodstock and so much more. Every song is lovingly performed with complete accuracy to detail to sound exactly like those amazing recordings people know and love. Sixtiesmania is the most authentic sixties show on the world circuit today and has performed to sell-out shows worldwide!
Feb. 22: The New Sigmund Romberg Orchestra's Musical Journey to Broadway, 7 p.m. at the Peabody Auditorium, 600 Auditorium Boulevard, Daytona Beach. Tickets here. A Daytona Beach Symphony Society presentation. The New Sigmund Romberg Orchestra was first organized in early 1940, and by 1944 the endeavor had grown to include 277 performances in 128 cities. The orchestra plays not only the music of Broadway but also the “popular classics,” including movements from famous symphonies, overtures, and arias from operas. A sure to be exciting evening, The New Sigmund Romberg Orchestra will take you on a musical journey to Broadway. Come and hear your favorite Broadway music, such as Signin’ in the Rain, Moon River, The Wizard of Oz, Give My Regards to Broadway, Phantom of the Opera, and more.
Notably: There are conjunctions between the moon and venus, rare but more awesome ones between Jupiter and Saturn, and of course there are correlative conjunctions, which don;t concern us here. Rather, this semi-fabricated conjunction does. I saw this cloud formation, of all places, while pumping gas at Bucee’s last weekend, after a torrent of storm had barreled through the area:
It did not make me think of Tchaikovsky this time, as was the case last September on I-95, but it reminded me of this, from Hubble, the so-called Pillars of Creation, as NASA a bit too cheekily called them:
You wouldn’t think that in astronomical years, 20 years would make much of a difference. But they have. The picture above was taken in 2015, 20 years after Hubble transmitted the first image of the Pillars, making it its biggest hit then or now. Here’s what it looked like then, captioned thus: “Undersea coral? Enchanted castles? Space serpents? These eerie, dark pillar-like structures are actually columns of cool interstellar hydrogen gas and dust that are also incubators for new stars. The pillars protrude from the interior wall of a dark molecular cloud like stalagmites from the floor of a cavern.”:
Since then, the James Webb telescope has transmitted its own sequel. See below.
—P.T.
This ability, to give life to the lifeless, to create a world where that which is closed opens itself to us, is ennobled in literature, for in principle there is no difference between what happens when I open one of the books here, say Tolstoy’s War and Peace, and when the children unwrap their presents tomorrow. A little ink on a page wakens a tempest of emotions and causes everything else to vanish, as also happens when the robot takes a few steps across the floor or the rabbit is pressed close and ardently kissed. The bridge between those two dead worlds, that of literature and that of toys, is perhaps the wish list, which has none of the toys’ tangibility but only invokes it the way literature has always invoked the tangible world and set it tumbling around weightlessly in our minds. But in contrast to literature, wish lists can be converted into goods, and that’s why I sit here every year; amid this river of presents I am attempting to realise their dreams. They themselves think that Christmas presents are only about this, but I know that the gifts have a longer journey to travel: like hope, they come sailing from the islands of the imaginary future and onto reality’s shores, where they gain weight and presence, but not for long, for they are travelling on, out on the other side, into the lost past, where their lives will continue as incorporeal memories, which is perhaps the most important part of their existence, preserving the memory of the Christmases of childhood.
–From Karl Ove Knausgaard’s Winter (2015, tr. from the Norwegian, 2018, Ingvild Burkey).
