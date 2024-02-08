The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, February 8, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.

The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street in Flagler Beach. Watch the meeting at the city’s YouTube channel here. Access meeting agenda and materials here. See a list of commission members and their email addresses here.

Evenings at Whitney Lecture Series hosted by the University of Florida Whitney Laboratory for Marine Bioscience at 6 p.m. This free lecture will be presented in person at the UF Whitney Laboratory Lohman Auditorium, 9505 Ocean Shore Boulevard, in St. Augustine. Those interested also have the option of registering to watch via Zoom live the night of the lecture. Go here to register for this month’s lecture: “Tapeworm Tails: Understanding Stem Cells And Regeneration In Hymenolepis Diminuta.” Tania Rozario, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Department of Genetics and Center for Tropical and Emerging Global Diseases at the University of Georgia, will be the speaker. Tapeworms are notorious survivors that thrive due to their enormous capacity to grow. regenerate, and reproduce at prolific rates. These physiological feats are driven by stem cells but the molecular mechanisms that regulate them have remained mysterious. The difficulty of studying tapeworms in the lab is largely driven by the complex multi-host life cycles of many pathologically significant tapeworm species and a dearth of tools. Dr. Rozario will address how her lab has made the rat tapeworm, Hymenolepis diminuta, and excellent model for understanding how stem cells regulate the regenerative capacity of tapeworms.

The Palm Coast Democratic Club holds its monthly meeting at noon at the Palm Coast Hotel and Suites, 120 Garden Street North in Palm Coast. (Note the recent change of venue.) The “Gathering,” as the club prefers to call it, is open to all like-minded people, so please join in. If you like what you hear, become a dues paying member. The gathering begins with a brief business meeting, followed by a discussion or a guest speaker. For further information, please contact Palm Coast Democratic Club’s President Donna Harkins at (561) 235-2065, visit our website at http://palmcoastdemocraticclub.org/ or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/palmcoastdemclub/permalink

Notably: On March 25, 1905, The New York Times had about two dozen stories on its front page–typhoid in Philadelphia, went one alliterative headline, “Chaffee Isn’t Staff Chief,” went another. There was a whole story about a pulled bell rope on a train, another one about a “lost maid,” another one about Bluehill, Maine, being cut off for two weeks but surviving a famine, and one about an “Actress Ablaze on Stage,” that one referring to Miss Ethel Tillson, whose hat ignited when she went too near a gas jet as she played the part of Cecilia Gay in “The School Girl at the Bastable Theater. All these stories. But it’s only on page 9 that you read about Jules Verne’s death–Jules Verne, whose birthday is today (1828), and who died at Amiens on March 24, 1905. It’s only on page 9, down the page, that a story from Amiens notes he’d died at 3:10 the previous afternoon, his family at his bedside. “In Jules Verne there passes away one who is still the idol of boys, who is still the idol of many who were boys fifty years ago.” And girls? No? Not girls? He was still producing two novels a year, but his publisher, Hertzel, had cheated him of a fortune. —P.T.

Now this: There would have been no Willie Nelson without Django Reinhardt:









