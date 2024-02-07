The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, February 7, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

In Court: Christopher Lemke, who pleaded guilty to pulling a gun on his neighbors when he was upset they were setting off fireworks, is sentenced by Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 10 a.m. He has tendered an open plea, leaving it to Perkins to set the punishment. See: “Palm Coast Man, 70, Pulls a Gun on Neighbors Shooting Off Fireworks.”

The Palm Coast Code Enforcement Board meets at 10 a.m. every first Wednesday of the month at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For details about the city’s code enforcement regulations, go here.

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at its new location, Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.









Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

The Flagler County Republican Club holds its monthly meeting starting with a social hour at 5 and the business meeting at 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 55 Town Center Blvd., Palm Coast. The club is the social arm of the Republican Party of Flagler County, which represents over 40,000 registered Republicans. Meetings are open to Republicans only.









In Coming Days:

Notably: Between Eubie Blake (1883), Charles Dickens (1812) and Sinclair Lewis (1885), all of whose birthday it is today, I’m afraid I’d listen to Blake or even read some of Lewis’s plodding novels before I’d pick up another Dickens: I tried reading him–Pickwick Papers, Oliver Twist, Bleak House. I confess to the sin of not being a fan. I know it’s a personal failing and next time I’m in therapy I promise to bring it up (I’m not sure my new health insurance has a Dickens deductible). But am I being that sinful? Dickens, Martin Amis reminds us, “was a champion of capital punishment, applauded the cannonballing of mutinous sepoys, thought Negro suffrage preposterous, recommended imprisonment for bad language, and flogging for bigamy, and was a convinced and passionate sexist.” These days he’d hardly get a publisher. Speaking of capital punishment: after writing a few lines about Alabama’s slouch back to the European 8th century with its revival of gas chambers, a friend wrote: “Whoever came up with that method is probably next in line for Florida Surgeon General. And the fact that Alabama is now offering other states tips and pointers on a job well done is doubly revolting but easily predictable. In any event, another dark day for humanity.” —P.T.

Now this: It is Eubie Blake’s birthday (1883).









