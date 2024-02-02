The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, February 2, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Friday Night: Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Today’s guests: Flagler Beach Commissioner Rick Belhumeur and Flagler Beach Police Chief Matt Doughney, who will talk about all the changes in the city–construction, pier, road repairs. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM and 1550 AM.

The Blue 24 Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

First Friday in Flagler Beach, the monthly festival of music, food and leisure, is scheduled for this evening at Downtown’s Veterans Park, 105 South 2nd Street, from 5 to 9 p.m. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will attend to provide information about construction of a buried seawall expected to begin in February. It is the first of two seawalls the agency plans to build to protect State Road A1A. The FDOT will have a looping video about the secant wall construction and project handouts providing a construction update. District Five Secretary John Tyler and members of the project team will be in attendance to answer questions. See FDOT’s flier on the project here.









In Coming Days:

Invincible: A Glorious Tribute to Michael Jackson, 7 p.m. at Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast. The tribute show typically features a performer or a group of performers who impersonate Michael Jackson, capturing his signature dance moves, vocal style, and stage presence. They often wear costumes reminiscent of Jackson’s famous outfits and perform his most popular hits, including songs like “Thriller,” “Billie Jean,” “Beat It,” and many others. The show strives to create an immersive experience for fans of Michael Jackson, allowing them to relive his music and experience his captivating live performances. The show may incorporate multimedia elements, elaborate choreography, and special effects to recreate the atmosphere of a Michael Jackson concert. Tickets $64 to $74. Book here.

Notably: It’s a bit of a shock to the system, a good shock, so they say in Flagler Beach (I’ll take their word for it), when you drive over the Flagler Beach bridge from the west and take that first dip into oceanside and what used to be an open vista to the ocean, only to see a regimented forest of steel beams and concrete pillars and spikes of all sorts and that immense crane–not the natural kind–lording it over what used to be the empty field before Veterans Park, at least since 1972 or so, when what used to be the Flagler Beach hotel there was demolished. Now the future Margaritaville Hotel is going up, rapidly, and filling out that block with a thickness very unlike Flagler Beach. But we’ll just have to get used to it. They seem to love it down there. They can’t wait until the hotel opens, until its various bars become the place to be if you are to look over to that ocean and you’re not too inclined to want to brave the brutes and drunkards of Finn’s across the way. It’s a bit unfortunate that the hotel is taking its name from a Buffet song, a Buffettism that adds to that mass of bills in Tallahassee that seek to capitalize on “honoring” the late Buffett, but it’s not as if, in this age of simulacra, Flagler Beach Hotel would have cut it, poetic though the look back to 1972 might have been. So take a drive for yourself–First Friday is tonight–and have a look at the new skyline. The old one is already gone, and the new one is gestating noisily, a few thousand tons of concrete and steel past the point of no return.

Now this: Tom Hanks’s Commencement Address, Harvard, 2023









