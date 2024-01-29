The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, January 29, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Monday Night: Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









In Court: Felony court holds arraignments, a few sentencing and bond hearings and motions.

The Cold-Weather Shelter known as the Sheltering Tree will open tonight: The shelter opens at Church on the Rock at 2200 North State Street in Bunnell as the overnight temperature is expected to fall to 40 or below. It will open from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. The shelter is open to the homeless and to the nearly-homeless: anyone who is struggling to pay a utility bill or lacks heat or shelter and needs a safe, secure place for the night. The shelter will serve dinner and breakfast. Call 386-437-3258, extension 105 for more information. Flagler County Transportation offers free bus rides from pick up points in the county, starting at 3 p.m., at the following locations and times:

Dollar General at Publix Town Center, 3:30 p.m.

Near the McDonald’s at Old Kings Road South and State Road 100, 4 p.m.

Dollar Tree by Carrabba’s and Walmart, 4:30 p.m.

Palm Coast Main Branch Library, 4:45 p.m.

Dollar General at County Road 305 and Canal Avenue in Daytona North, 4 p.m.

Bunnell Free Clinic, 4:30 p.m.

First United Methodist Church in Bunnell, 4:30 p.m.

The shelter is run by volunteers of the Sheltering Tree, a non-profit under the umbrella of the Flagler County Family Assistance Center, is a non-denominational civic organization. The Sheltering Tree is in need of donations. See the most needed items here, and to contribute cash, donate here or go to the Donate button at this page.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.









Notably: Today is or ought to be one of those international or interplanetary holidays: it’s Chekhov’s birthday. 1860, the year of his birth, is not that long ago at all: it is the year our country capsized into Civil War, the year of Dickens’s Great Expectations, and the year Maronites and Druze massacred each other in the Chouf Mountains above Beirut–every pine tree was a Sumter–before Napoleon III imperiously intervened. Chekhov wrote to support his family. He wrote fast, often unseriously, wittily, until he realized he was onto something. He was inventing the short story: “In me is being fulfilled what was written in Holy Scriptures, that in sorrow thou shalt bring forth children. But my children are not Yegor, nor Vladimirchik, but tales and stories, which I cannot even think about now. Writing is repugnant to me.” He wrote that in 1887. He’d get over it and take us with him. His early output is forgettable. It’s one- or two-page slapstick, sketches that hinge on a lame joke that’s hard to understand across time and space, but then the masterpieces of despair begin, this ability to read a human being’s heart, or even dog’s heart, better than Jack London could (London was reputed to know dogs’ minds), or even a tree’s mood, an ability to sum up the tragedy of being human in a single gesture, a single contrast: “Thoughts of the darkness of the grave did not prevent me from giving busts and legs their full due.” Or: “And it was not because I tried to make it longer, more elaborate, and more fervent, but because I wanted endlessly to prolong the process of this writing, when one sits in the stillness of one’s study and communes with one’s own day-dreams while the spring night looks in at one’s window.” Or these enigmatic lines: “to dream of a stove is a sign of sorrow.” There is a scriptural quality to reading Chekhov: every line is a fraction of what it implies, the style so deceptively simple and unassuming. Reading Hemingway, your muscles tense at the number of times when you feel he’s trying too hard. You never sense that with Chekhov, who always seems to be net to you, if not in you, sharing his story as intimately as if he were telling it for the first time. The re-reading of Chekhov has that effect, too. It never goes stale. Less known about him is his cross-country journey to Sakhalin, the Russian penal colony in the far east, and his great advocacy for prisoners’ rights–and against corporal punishment. He was, after all, a physician by profession. —P.T.

