The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, January 27, 2024

Weather: Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Saturday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

Palm Coast Fire Department Free Car Seat Safety Check, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the City Hall parking lot, 160 Lake Ave., Palm Coast. Participants are kindly requested to bring their vehicle and children’s safety seat along with applicable product manuals, if available. This is a free community service event where residents are able to have their car seats inspected and checked for proper installation to help ensure and improve children safety in Palm Coast. Our Firefighters are certified technicians and will be on-site to inspect and assist with the installation of both new and used safety restraints, ensuring they adhere to current safety guidelines. If unable to attend the event or have questions, residents can stop by any fire station daily or call the Palm Coast Fire Department at (386) 986-2300 schedule an appointment to have their Car Seat Safety Check.

Flagler Woman’s Club 1st Responders Chili Challenge: The Flagler Woman’s Club is hosting its annual Chili Challenge! The Flagler Woman’s Club invites all First Responders, active and retired, to enter the Chili Challenge to make their best chili and serve it up at the Challenge from noon to 2 p.m. at Veterans Park in Flagler Beach. From 2 to 3 p.m. the club will be calling off raffle winners, 50/50 winners and ultimately the trophies and top prizes. Call Mary Louk at (386) 569-7813 or email [email protected] to enter.

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

EDGES: A Song Cycle, at City Repertory Theatre, City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast. Start your new year off with great theater. Introspective, charming and witty, “EDGES” is a song cycle of classic coming-of-age questions. This intimate musical about 20-somethings waiting for life to begin is by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the Oscar, Grammy, Tony, and Golden Globe Award-winning songwriters best known for their work on “Dear Evan Hansen” and “La La Land.” Tickets available online at crtpalmcoast.com or by calling the box office at 386-585-9415.









Flagler Playhouse’s The Great American Trailer Park Musical, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Pirate Theater at Matanzas High School, 3535 Pirate Nation Way, Palm Coast. Tickets: $30. There’s a new tenant at Armadillo Acres—and she’s wreaking havoc all over Florida’s most exclusive trailer park. When Pippi, the stripper on the run, comes between the Dr. Phil–loving, agoraphobic Jeannie and her tollbooth collector husband—the storms begin to brew.

Neil Simon’s ‘The Sunshine Boys,’ at Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. Tickets are $20, youth $10. This classic Neil Simon comedy with a nephew trying his best to re-unite his elderly uncle, a former vaudevillian great, with his long-time stage partner for a TV reunion. Problem is the two old men have not spoken in twelve years and never liked each other.

Mozart, Vivaldi and Handel at Jacksonville Symphony , 7:30 p.m. at Jacoby Symphony Hall, Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts, 300 Water Street, Suite 200, Jacksonville. A program fit for kings and queens, Handel’s Zadok and Royal Fireworks Music, and Mozart’s Mass in C major were all created to honor monarchs of their day. The Symphony also performs music about the slippery slope that comes with power in Vivaldi’s La folia and Mozart’s Overture from the dastardly Don Giovanni. Jeannette Sorrell, founder and artistic director of the Cleveland-based Baroque orchestra, Apollo’s Fire, returns to Jacksonville to lead this explosive program. Book here.

Rolex 24 at Daytona Speedway is this weekend, starting at 1:30p.m. Click here.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.









“The Kitchen Witches,” at Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. Isobel and Dolly are two “mature” cable-access cooking show hostesses who have hated each other for 30 years, ever since Larry Biddle dated one and married the other. When circumstances put them together on a TV show called The Kitchen Witches, the insults are flung harder than the food! Dolly’s long-suffering TV-producer son Stephen tries to keep them on track, but as long as Dolly’s dressing room is one inch closer to the set than Isobel’s it’s a losing battle, and the show becomes a rating smash as Dolly and Isobel top both Martha Stewart and Jerry Springer. Tickets are $27.50-$32.50, including fees.

Gamble Jam: Musicians of all ages can bring instruments and chairs and join in the jam session, 2 to 5 p.m. . Program is free with park admission! Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area at Flagler Beach, 3100 S. Oceanshore Blvd., Flagler Beach, FL. Call the Ranger Station at (386) 517-2086 for more information. The Gamble Jam is a family-friendly event that occurs every second and fourth Saturday of the month. The park hosts this acoustic jam session at one of the pavilions along the river to honor the memory of James Gamble Rogers IV, the Florida folk musician who lost his life in 1991 while trying to rescue a swimmer in the rough surf.

Blue Spring Manatee Festival, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Valentine Park, 1511 West French Avenue, Orange City. Food, fun, art, and crafts – this festival has it all! There’s something for everyone, with continuous entertainment for the whole family. You can browse over 100 booths at the arts and crafts show, enjoy music and dancing, and even see some manatees. Don’t miss the Disc Connected K9s – they’re world-famous frisbee dogs! Plus, there’s a children’s area with shows, face painting, and games. And don’t forget to check out the environmental conservation displays while you’re there. Adults – $10 Children Ages 4-10 – $2; Children 3 And Under – FREE; Dogs – $10. Details here.









In Coming Days:

From Statista: Not that Americans are noticing their own confidence: “Preliminary January results from the University of Michigan’s monthly Index of Consumer Sentiment show a steep increase in consumer confidence for the second month running. The index, which is based on around 600 telephone interviews (400 for the preliminary results) and focuses on personal finances, business conditions and buying conditions, reached its highest level since July 2021 and is now up nearly 60 percent from its all-time low recorded in June 2022, when inflation peaked at almost 9 percent.”

Now this:









