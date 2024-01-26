The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, January 26, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM and 1550 AM.

The Scenic A1A Pride Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Road, Palm Coast. The meetings are open to the public.

The Blue 24 Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

Gladys Knight Concert, 7:30 p.m. at the Peabody Auditorium, 600 Auditorium Boulevard, Daytona Beach. Tickets here. The great ones endure, and Gladys Knight has long been one of the greatest. Very few singers over the last fifty years have matched her unassailable artistry. This seven-time Grammy winner has enjoyed #1 hits in Pop, Gospel, R&B and Adult Contemporary, and has triumphed in film, television and live performance. Knight’s six-decade career began in earnest in the 1960s as she scored a variety of hits along with her backing group the Pips (“Every Beat of My Heart,” “Letter Full of Tears,” “I Heard it Through the Grapevine” and “If I Were Your Woman”), before an even more successful 1970s run with “Neither One of Us (Wants to be the First to Say Goodbye),” “I’ve Got to Use My Imagination,” “Best Thing to Ever Happen to Me” and the chart-topping “Midnight Train to Georgia.” Be prepared for a night filled with soul-stirring music and a journey through decades of musical excellence. This is your chance to see the “Empress of Soul” live!









Edges: A Song Cycle, at City Repertory Theatre, City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast. Start your new year off with great theater. Introspective, charming and witty, “EDGES” is a song cycle of classic coming-of-age questions. This intimate musical about 20-somethings waiting for life to begin is by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the Oscar, Grammy, Tony, and Golden Globe Award-winning songwriters best known for their work on “Dear Evan Hansen” and “La La Land.” Tickets available online at crtpalmcoast.com or by calling the box office at 386-585-9415.

Human Nature: Back to the Sound of Motown, at Flagler Auditorium, 7 p.m. at Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast. $54 to $64. Book here. Human Nature has earned its place as one of the world’s finest pop-vocal groups of the modern era. Since their Australian debut, they’ve become known around the globe for their distinctive harmonies and stellar live shows. The group, brothers Andrew and Mike Tierney, Phil Burton, and Toby Allen, has ridden a wave to the top of the charts, initially at home, and have subsequently won fans all over the planet. HUMAN NATURE formed the all-boy band The 4Trax in high school and has forged a career filled with highlights since signing with Sony Music over two decades ago. The group was signed to Sony Music Australia after being introduced to Sony Music Australia’s CEO & Chairman, Denis Handlin AO, by their mentor, Australian radio broadcaster Alan Jones AO. In that meeting, they performed an acapella version of “People Get Ready,” which was signed on the spot, and changed their name to HUMAN NATURE. Since signing to Sony Music Australia over two decades ago, HUMAN NATURE has released 13 studio albums, 4 of which went to No.1 in Australia, garnering 27 platinum awards, 19 top 40 singles, and five Top 10 hits worldwide, with album sales over 2.5 million in Australia alone.

Flagler Playhouse’s The Great American Trailer Park Musical, 7:30 p.m. Pirate Theater at Matanzas High School, 3535 Pirate Nation Way, Palm Coast. Tickets: $30. There’s a new tenant at Armadillo Acres—and she’s wreaking havoc all over Florida’s most exclusive trailer park. When Pippi, the stripper on the run, comes between the Dr. Phil–loving, agoraphobic Jeannie and her tollbooth collector husband—the storms begin to brew.

Neil Simon’s ‘The Sunshine Boys,’ at Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. Tickets are $20, youth $10. This classic Neil Simon comedy with a nephew trying his best to re-unite his elderly uncle, a former vaudevillian great, with his long-time stage partner for a TV reunion. Problem is the two old men have not spoken in twelve years and never liked each other.









Mozart, Vivaldi and Handel at Jacksonville Symphony , 7:30 p.m. at Jacoby Symphony Hall, Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts, 300 Water Street, Suite 200, Jacksonville. A program fit for kings and queens, Handel’s Zadok and Royal Fireworks Music, and Mozart’s Mass in C major were all created to honor monarchs of their day. The Symphony also performs music about the slippery slope that comes with power in Vivaldi’s La folia and Mozart’s Overture from the dastardly Don Giovanni. Jeannette Sorrell, founder and artistic director of the Cleveland-based Baroque orchestra, Apollo’s Fire, returns to Jacksonville to lead this explosive program. Book here.

“The Kitchen Witches,” at Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. Isobel and Dolly are two “mature” cable-access cooking show hostesses who have hated each other for 30 years, ever since Larry Biddle dated one and married the other. When circumstances put them together on a TV show called The Kitchen Witches, the insults are flung harder than the food! Dolly’s long-suffering TV-producer son Stephen tries to keep them on track, but as long as Dolly’s dressing room is one inch closer to the set than Isobel’s it’s a losing battle, and the show becomes a rating smash as Dolly and Isobel top both Martha Stewart and Jerry Springer. Tickets are $27.50-$32.50, including fees.

Artist Talk with Clare Radigan: Creative Process, 11 a.m. at Ormond Memorial Art Museum and Gardens (OMAM), 78 East Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. Free admission; registration is required. Information and registration at www.ormondartmuseum.org/classes-programs/ Radigan, whose works are on display in the Surreal Worlds exhibition, will discuss where her ideas come from and why she paints them. With this Talk, she hopes to inspire people with her creative process so that they can move forward with whatever project they are tackling, whether it’s visual art, writing, or designing something.









In Coming Days:

Saturday: Palm Coast Fire Department Free Car Seat Safety Check, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the City Hall parking lot, 160 Lake Ave., Palm Coast. Participants are kindly requested to bring their vehicle and children’s safety seat along with applicable product manuals, if available. This is a free community service event where residents are able to have their car seats inspected and checked for proper installation to help ensure and improve children safety in Palm Coast. Our Firefighters are certified technicians and will be on-site to inspect and assist with the installation of both new and used safety restraints, ensuring they adhere to current safety guidelines. If unable to attend the event or have questions, residents can stop by any fire station daily or call the Palm Coast Fire Department at (386) 986-2300 schedule an appointment to have their Car Seat Safety Check.

Saturday: Flagler Woman’s Club 1st Responders Chili Challenge: The Flagler Woman’s Club is hosting its annual Chili Challenge! The Flagler Woman’s Club invites all First Responders, active and retired, to enter the Chili Challenge to make their best chili and serve it up at the Challenge from noon to 2 p.m. at Veterans Park in Flagler Beach. From 2 to 3 p.m. the club will be calling off raffle winners, 50/50 winners and ultimately the trophies and top prizes. Call Mary Louk at (386) 569-7813 or email [email protected] to enter.

Saturday and Sunday: Blue Spring Manatee Festival, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Valentine Park, 1511 West French Avenue, Orange City. Food, fun, art, and crafts – this festival has it all! There’s something for everyone, with continuous entertainment for the whole family. You can browse over 100 booths at the arts and crafts show, enjoy music and dancing, and even see some manatees. Don’t miss the Disc Connected K9s – they’re world-famous frisbee dogs! Plus, there’s a children’s area with shows, face painting, and games. And don’t forget to check out the environmental conservation displays while you’re there. Adults – $10 Children Ages 4-10 – $2; Children 3 And Under – FREE; Dogs – $10. Details here.

Notably: If, as Florida, several other states and ideological reactionaries, oppose Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), does that not mean they prefer, if not support, racism, inequality and exclusion? If not, then, aside from the inevitable but acknowledged excesses and absurdities of DEI (like the excesses and absurdities of political correctness in the 1980s and 90s), wat specifically are the objections? Montesquieu as far back as his Spirit of the Laws argued for diversity–for respect in cultural differences, and in real ways, Romans enacted religious and ethnic diversity implicitly, as did–when he wasn’t massacring everything in his way–Genghis Khan. The United States did not invent diversity. Not even the melting pot, which really was an antithesis of diversity: it was designed to melt away differences, homogenize, produce Americans the way Henry Ford produced Model Ts (and not coincidentally, it was on Ford’s factory floor that he created a ceremonial melting pot ceremony, sending in his workers as ragged immigrants from one end of the cauldron and bringing them up from the other, Americanized: this was no metaphor, but an actual pageant). But the United States for a great while improved on diversity, and quite well. So what, if anything, has gone wrong, other than–if we are to be blunt about it–simply a nativist reaction to differences, a xenophobic resurgence similar to the Knownothings of the 1850s? I’m not sure how much of a resurgence it is, when it has its roots in Golwater and its first flowering under Reagan. —P.T.

Now this:









