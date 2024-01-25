The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, January 25, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.

The Palm Coast Beautification and Environmental Advisory Committee meets at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue, Palm Coast.

The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street in Flagler Beach. Watch the meeting at the city’s YouTube channel here. Access meeting agenda and materials here. See a list of commission members and their email addresses here.

Neil Simon’s ‘The Sunshine Boys,’ at Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. Tickets are $20, youth $10. This classic Neil Simon comedy with a nephew trying his best to re-unite his elderly uncle, a former vaudevillian great, with his long-time stage partner for a TV reunion. Problem is the two old men have not spoken in twelve years and never liked each other.









“The Kitchen Witches,” at Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. Isobel and Dolly are two “mature” cable-access cooking show hostesses who have hated each other for 30 years, ever since Larry Biddle dated one and married the other. When circumstances put them together on a TV show called The Kitchen Witches, the insults are flung harder than the food! Dolly’s long-suffering TV-producer son Stephen tries to keep them on track, but as long as Dolly’s dressing room is one inch closer to the set than Isobel’s it’s a losing battle, and the show becomes a rating smash as Dolly and Isobel top both Martha Stewart and Jerry Springer. Tickets are $27.50-$32.50, including fees.









Flagler Beach Traffic Alert: Crews from Construct Co Inc. will be working on SRA1A for the next 2-3 weeks, installing pilings for Dune Walkovers at the following locations: 1316 South Oceanshore Boulevard South 14th Street South 15th Street South 17th Street The Dune Walkovers at these location are being rebuilt, and the Crews will be utilizing a large crane to install each Dune Walkover’s wooden pilings. The crane will be parked on SRA1A (during daytime work hours), and there will be a one (1) block detour onto South Central Avenue (around each construction area) in order to accomplish the installation. Our community has been very patient with regards to having their Dune Walkovers returned to pre-storm conditions, and only a few more weeks until that’s accomplished. Thanks in advance for your time and attention in this matter, and please expect minor delays over the next few week if you’re traveling SRA1A in Flagler Beach during daytime hours.

Notably: One of John McPhee’s most delicious books–his first, actually–is Oranges, which ought to be required reading for any reporter who starts work in Florida, or anyone who wants to get a little more out of the state than its surfaces. It’s a small book but nicely layered with what turns out to be the disappearing history of the Florida orange and its surrounding culture, making Oranges pre-archeological. So much of those Polk County expanses of orange groves he wrote about have been plowed under by subdivisions (he wrote in 1966), or made less enticing by free trade. I rarely find Florida oranges that tasty. Those we buy are typically from California or Latin America, the Florida kind more seed than sweet. The picture above is not Florida. It’s from my daughter’s backyard in Phoenix, from a tree that seemed heavy with the tastiest oranges I’ve had since… dare I say it? I found those Arizona oranges to have that mix of sweetness and tartness of Mediterranean oranges, though as Alexander Theroux notes, “there isn’t a single mention of oranges in the Bible.” They’d all been exported. —P.T.

