The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, January 24, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Weather: See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
Today at a Glance:
The Tourist Development Council meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.
The County’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meeting scheduled for today has been cancelled.
Daytona State College is hosting Welcome Back! events for students, faculty and staff at the Flagler/Palm Coast campus, Awning Area, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Joint workshop of local governments: Flagler County, Flagler Beach, Palm Coast, Bunnell and Beverly Beach governments hold their quarterly meeting, 5:30 p.m. in board chambers of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Discussion points include homelessness and marketing.
Flagler Tiger Bay Club to Host GB Global Group CEO Dr. Gloria Herndon Jan. 24 at 11:30 a.m. at Hammock Dunes Club, 30 Avenue Royale, Palm Coast. Tickets are $35 for members, $40 for non-members. Pre-registration is required. Dr. Herndon will discuss the transformative shift happening in Africa, the factors influencing it, and how the continent, once characterized by economic challenges, is now emerging as a key player in shaping international trade, investment and geopolitical dynamics. Throughout her career, Dr. Herndon has established herself as leading expert in global relations in both the public and private sectors, serving as an economist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service and with the Foreign Service of the U.S. Department of State, before building GB Herndon & Associates, providing insurance consulting services and developing a national underwriting program or Blue Cross/ Blue Shield which became known as Protocol through the 1990’s. In the private sector, Dr. Herndon pioneered the design of specialized healthcare plans for foreign students enrolled in U.S. schools. Some more of her notable initiatives include developing the Walmart’s Pharmacy Plan Program and creating the first ever National Alliance of Postal and Federal Employment; collaboration with NIH and Gates Foundation and Harvard University on the development of the Botswana AIDS Initiative.
Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at its new location, Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.
Help Night is open to the public, free to attend, and will offer assistance with obtaining the following services:
- Resources on Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten, Help Me Grow, and more from the Early Learning Coalition
- Autism screening and Early Steps program information from Easterseals
- Health Marketplace information from Flagler Cares’ certified Navigator Information on Flagler Cares’ Behavioral Health Program and the Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORe) initiative
- Medicaid/SNAP on-site application assistance provided by Flagler Cares
- On-site Legal Consultation provided by Florida Legal Services
- Information on services offered by Flagler County Human Services
- Flagler Department of Health Diabetes Clinic and Smoking Cessation Information
- Tablet program – free tablets for eligible applicants; must bring a valid ID, $11 one-time activation fee, and at least one of the following:
Medicaid Food stamps
Section 8 Low income (SSI letter, 1099, W2)
Notably: The late Norman Jewison may have owed his career to Harry Belafonte? Jeff Sharlet in The Undertow tells of how Belafonte could walk all over Revlon, his television sponsor, when he had a sow of his own, having signed “one of the first pay-or-play contracts in the business,” getting paid whether he was producing shows or not. He pushed his envelope as far as he could. So Belafonte put on “the first Black dancer with Balanchine’s New York City Ballet, and two then-unknown bluesmen named Sonny Terry and Brownie McGhee, and a young director named Norman Jewison, whom Belafonte had plucked from a dead end after Jewison had been fired–by Revlon-just weeks before. Jewison, who’d go on to become a three-time Oscar nominee, thought he had nothing left to lose; he’d already lost. That was how Belafonte liked it. Bottomed-out and mad.” He went on to direct In the Heat of the Night,” a movie for which Belafonte rejected the title role, and “Jesus Christ Superstar,” a movie for which Belafonte was not offered a role, being bigger than Christ at the time, and “Moonstruck,” “And Justice for All,” which I recall watching in my earliest year or two in the United States, and “Moonstruck.” Jewison was unfortunately drafted into a controversy when the question arose at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts in March 1994 as to whether the likes of Scorsese, a Catholic, had the right to make a movie like “Schindler’s List”–to which he at one point owned the rights–and whether Jewison had the right to make “Malcolm X.” Spike Lee, I think in one of his lesser moments, didn’t think so: ” “I tried to convince him that this was not his film and that he should gracefully bow out.” The comment was reported by the Times at the time, whose William Grimes went on to write: “Mr. Lee said he did not believe that only blacks should direct films on black subjects. On the other hand, just as Francis Ford Coppola and Mr. Scorsese brought rich experience to their films about Italian-Americans, so he, as a black American, naturally gravitated to black subject matter and brought to it a special kind of knowledge.” No W.E.B. DuBois for Lee. DuBois had once written: “I sit with Shakespeare and he winces not. Across the color line I move arm in arm with Balzac and Dumas, where smiling men and welcoming women glide in gilded halls.” Lee, notably, spoke before the days when “cultural appropriation” became a common taboo, at least among the hyper-woke, what Arthur Schlesinger Jr. would call the “cult of ethnicity.”
—P.T.
View this profile on Instagram
The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Flagler Tiger Bay Club to Host GB Global Group CEO Dr. Gloria Herndon
Separation Chat: Open Discussion
The Circle of Light A Course in Miracles Study Group
One-Stop Help Night on Range of Social, Medical and Legal Services at Flagler Cares
Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library
Joint Workshop of Local Governments
Flagler County Drug Court Convenes
Palm Coast Beautification and Environmental Advisory Committee
Flagler Beach City Commission Meeting
Neil Simon’s ‘The Sunshine Boys,’ at Daytona Playhouse
‘Kitchen Witches,’ at St. Augustine’s Limelight Theatre
For the full calendar, go here.
It’s a truth only selectively acknowledged that all cultures are mongrel. One of the first Indian words to be brought into English was the Hindi ‘‘loot’’ — ‘‘plunder.’’ Some of the Ku Klux Klan’s 19th-century costumes were, of all things, inspired in part by the festival wear of West African slaves; the traditional wax-print designs we associate with West Africa are apparently Indonesian — by way of the Netherlands. Gandhi cribbed nonviolence from the Sermon on the Mount. We sometimes describe this mingling as ‘‘cross-pollination’’ or ‘‘cross-fertilization’’ — benign, bucolic metaphors that obscure the force of these encounters. When we wish to speak more plainly, we talk of ‘‘appropriation’’ — a word now associated with the white Western world’s co-opting of minority cultures. […] But many of the most dogged critics of cultural appropriation are turning out to be the very people who were supposed to be indifferent to it. […] Can some kinds of appropriation shatter stereotypes? This has been literature’s implicit promise: that entering into another’s consciousness enlarges our own. Reviewing ‘‘Green on Blue,’’ Elliot Ackerman’s new novel that looks at America’s war in Afghanistan from the perspective of a young Afghan, the writer Tom Bissell said ‘‘there would be fewer wars’’ if more novelists allowed themselves to imagine themselves into other cultures. It’s a seductive if utterly unverifiable claim. But what cannot be disputed is how profoundly we exist in one another’s imaginations. And what conversations about appropriation make clear is that our imaginations are unruly kingdoms governed by fears and fantasies. They are never neutral.”
–From “Is Cultural Appropriation Always Wrong?” by Parul Sehgal, New York Times, Sept. 29, 2015.
Leave a Reply