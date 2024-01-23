The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, January 23, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Today at a Glance:

The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

The Flagler County School Board meets three times today: at 9:30, for a workshop on selecting new legal representation for the board, at 1 p.m. for an information workshop, and a6 6 p.m. for the monthly business meeting. The board meets for the workshops in the training room on the third floor and in board chambers at 6 p.m., at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here.

The NAACP Flagler Branch’s General Membership Meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). The meeting is open to the public, including non-members. To become a member, go here.

“The Kitchen Witches,” at Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. Isobel and Dolly are two “mature” cable-access cooking show hostesses who have hated each other for 30 years, ever since Larry Biddle dated one and married the other. When circumstances put them together on a TV show called The Kitchen Witches, the insults are flung harder than the food! Dolly’s long-suffering TV-producer son Stephen tries to keep them on track, but as long as Dolly’s dressing room is one inch closer to the set than Isobel’s it’s a losing battle, and the show becomes a rating smash as Dolly and Isobel top both Martha Stewart and Jerry Springer. Tickets are $27.50-$32.50, including fees.

In Coming Days:

Jan. 24: One-Stop Help Night on Range of Social, Medical and Legal Services at Flagler Cares, with other community partners, Jan. 24, 3 to 7 p.m. at Flagler County Village, City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway in Palm Coast. Help Night is on the third floor of Building B, Suite 302. This one-stop Help Night offering a range of social, medical, legal and other services. Help Night is open to the public, free to attend, and will offer assistance with obtaining the following services: Resources on Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten, Help Me Grow, and more from the Early Learning Coalition

Autism screening and Early Steps program information from Easterseals

Health Marketplace information from Flagler Cares’ certified Navigator Information on Flagler Cares’ Behavioral Health Program and the Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORe) initiative

Medicaid/SNAP on-site application assistance provided by Flagler Cares

On-site Legal Consultation provided by Florida Legal Services

Information on services offered by Flagler County Human Services

Flagler Department of Health Diabetes Clinic and Smoking Cessation Information

Tablet program – free tablets for eligible applicants; must bring a valid ID, $11 one-time activation fee, and at least one of the following:

Medicaid Food stamps

Section 8 Low income (SSI letter, 1099, W2)

January 24: Daytona State College is hosting Welcome Back! events for students, faculty and staff at the Flagler/Palm Coast campus, Awning Area, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Jan. 30 – 11 a.m.-1 p.m. – Deltona – Behind Fathi Hall Feb. 1 – 11 a.m.-1 p.m. – Daytona Beach – Nunamann Landing and ECHO Plaza Feb. 6 – 11 a.m.-1 p.m. – Advanced Technology College – Atrium

Flagler Beach Traffic Alert: Crews from Construct Co Inc. will be working on SRA1A for the next 2-3 weeks, installing pilings for Dune Walkovers at the following locations: 1316 South Oceanshore Boulevard South 14th Street South 15th Street South 17th Street The Dune Walkovers at these location are being rebuilt, and the Crews will be utilizing a large crane to install each Dune Walkover’s wooden pilings. The crane will be parked on SRA1A (during daytime work hours), and there will be a one (1) block detour onto South Central Avenue (around each construction area) in order to accomplish the installation. Our community has been very patient with regards to having their Dune Walkovers returned to pre-storm conditions, and only a few more weeks until that’s accomplished. Thanks in advance for your time and attention in this matter, and please expect minor delays over the next few week if you’re traveling SRA1A in Flagler Beach during daytime hours.

Notably: It was on this day in 1546, after 11 years of silence, that Rabelais published his sequel–the third book, or tiers livre–to Pantagruel and Gargantua, those books of hilarity that laugh in the face of life but that so few us, myself not included, can understand anymore without too many footnotes to spoil the fun. (Example: Gargantua is really French King Francois 1er, Pantagruel is Henry II, etc.), though how could one resist the chapter literally called “ass-wipes,” a satire of education systems, with so many applications to our own Flagler County School Board. Still, I’ve picked him up several times, usually to no avail. It’s like reading Chaucer: it’s too difficult getting there, the inside jokes are everywhere, even though the farting, too, is everywhere: Rabelais loved to shock. A bit too much, in Voltaire’s view: Voltaire was fastidious in those ways, though he abandoned his reserve late in life and himself related with obvious delight the story of how Rabelais had gone to Rome with the Cardinal du Belley, how the cardinal had kissed the pope’s right foot then his mouth, and how Rabelais said he in turn wanted to kiss the pope’s ass, but that the pope would have to wash it first. Voltaire adds the superfluous disclaimer that the story was probably the work of cabaret tales. Why quote it then? Because it’s perfectly Rabelaisian, and Voltaire couldn’t resist a churchy ass-whopping. Maybe this is where an English translation helps. It breaks the cardinal rule of never reading something in translation when. you can read it in the original. But when the original French needs translation to modern French, might as well go for the full English. There’s a curious little passage in 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea when, early in the book, as Pierre Aronax and Captain Nemo are tentatively trying to get to know each other in that Stockholm Syndrome in the making, Nemo shows off his erudition, as Verne loved to do, referring to Rabelais’ French as “that language still in use in certain Canadian provinces.” (“Cette vieille langue de Rabelais qui est encore en usage dans quelque provinces canadiennes.”) Was it? I recall the French of Northern Maine, traveling near Madawaska in the winter of 1999, but I was told back then that it was a derivative of Creole, from Louisiana, not Rabelais. These days we hear of Rabelais third hand. He is the thematic center of Looking for Alaska, John Green’s coming-of-age book I was happy to discover last year when it was among those on the ban list in Flagler schools. The protagonist sets off from his parents’ Florida home to boarding school in Alabama, looking for “the great perhaps,” one of Rabelais’ famous lines and in Alaska a double-entendre, since Alaska, the protagonist Pudge’s best friend, is killed in a car accident. Emerson in his earliest journal, from 1820, when he was 17, tells us that “The Supreme Pontiff sent a confessor to Rabelais on his deathbed charging him to receive absolution. Rabelais dismissed the messenger & bid him tell the Pontiff He was now to visit the great Perhaps.” He has not turned up in Canada. But leave it–yet again–to Voltaire to outdo Rabelais, La Fontaine and Augustine together: “I don’t know why they made so much fun of La Fontaine,” Voltaire wrote a correspondent, not far from his deathbed, on Sept. 24, 1773 (he would die in may 1778), “when he asked who was wittier, Saint Augustine or Rabelais.” The double-entendres are everywhere: Voltaire was not a fan of Augustine, that Calvin-before-Calvin cornerstone of Catholic totalitarianism. But for all his deference to the great perhaps, Rabelais went right to the point with perhaps’s earthly powers: Panurge, one of the main characters in the two big books, tells of how he wiped his ass with one of the pope’s encyclicals (or decretals) and ended up with hemorrhoids half a foot long. —P.T.

