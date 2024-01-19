The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, January 19, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Weather: Warmer today! Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
Today at a Glance:
The Cold-Weather Shelter known as the Sheltering Tree will open tonight: The shelter opens at Church on the Rock at 2200 North State Street in Bunnell as the overnight temperature is expected to fall to 40 or below. It will open from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. The shelter is open to the homeless and to the nearly-homeless: anyone who is struggling to pay a utility bill or lacks heat or shelter and needs a safe, secure place for the night. The shelter will serve dinner and breakfast. Call 386-437-3258, extension 105 for more information. Flagler County Transportation offers free bus rides from pick up points in the county, starting at 3 p.m., at the following locations and times:
- Dollar General at Publix Town Center, 3:30 p.m.
- Near the McDonald’s at Old Kings Road South and State Road 100, 4 p.m.
- Dollar Tree by Carrabba’s and Walmart, 4:30 p.m.
- Palm Coast Main Branch Library, 4:45 p.m.
Also:
- Dollar General at County Road 305 and Canal Avenue in Daytona North, 4 p.m.
- Bunnell Free Clinic, 4:30 p.m.
- First United Methodist Church in Bunnell, 4:30 p.m.
The shelter is run by volunteers of the Sheltering Tree, a non-profit under the umbrella of the Flagler County Family Assistance Center, is a non-denominational civic organization. The Sheltering Tree is in need of donations. See the most needed items here, and to contribute cash, donate here or go to the Donate button at this page.
Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Today: County Commissioner Dave Sullivan and Property Appraiser Jay Gardner. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM and 1550 AM.
EDGES: A Song Cycle, at City Repertory Theatre, City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast. Start your new year off with great theater. Introspective, charming and witty, “EDGES” is a song cycle of classic coming-of-age questions. This intimate musical about 20-somethings waiting for life to begin is by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the Oscar, Grammy, Tony, and Golden Globe Award-winning songwriters best known for their work on “Dear Evan Hansen” and “La La Land.” Tickets available online at crtpalmcoast.com or by calling the box office at 386-585-9415.
Neil Simon’s ‘The Sunshine Boys,’ at Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. Tickets are $20, youth $10. This classic Neil Simon comedy with a nephew trying his best to re-unite his elderly uncle, a former vaudevillian great, with his long-time stage partner for a TV reunion. Problem is the two old men have not spoken in twelve years and never liked each other.
Matinee: A Journey from Bach to Beethoven at the Jacksonville Symphony, 11 a.m., at Jacoby Symphony Hall, Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts, 300 Water Street, Suite 200, Jacksonville. Take a ride through the ages from the music of Bach to Beethoven, stopping to check out Haydn and Mozart along the way. Beginning with the unforgettable opening notes of Beethoven’s Fifth, you’ll also experience Bach’s “Air on a G String” and travel from Beethoven’s First to his Ninth. Mix and mingle with coffee, tea and cookies while enjoying the stirring music of our Coffee Series concerts, which feature a wide variety of abbreviated performances from select classical and pops concert programs. Tickets $23-$44. Book here.
“The Kitchen Witches,” at Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. Isobel and Dolly are two “mature” cable-access cooking show hostesses who have hated each other for 30 years, ever since Larry Biddle dated one and married the other. When circumstances put them together on a TV show called The Kitchen Witches, the insults are flung harder than the food! Dolly’s long-suffering TV-producer son Stephen tries to keep them on track, but as long as Dolly’s dressing room is one inch closer to the set than Isobel’s it’s a losing battle, and the show becomes a rating smash as Dolly and Isobel top both Martha Stewart and Jerry Springer. Tickets are $27.50-$32.50, including fees.
The Blue 24 Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.
Free Bobby Jo Valentine Community Concert at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 5400 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast. The music of inspirational, award-winning folk/pop singer and songwriter, Bobby Jo Valentine. Bring your friends and neighbors! Check out Bobby Jo Valentine’s Music on YouTube.
In Coming Days:
Help Night is open to the public, free to attend, and will offer assistance with obtaining the following services:
- Resources on Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten, Help Me Grow, and more from the Early Learning Coalition
- Autism screening and Early Steps program information from Easterseals
- Health Marketplace information from Flagler Cares’ certified Navigator Information on Flagler Cares’ Behavioral Health Program and the Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORe) initiative
- Medicaid/SNAP on-site application assistance provided by Flagler Cares
- On-site Legal Consultation provided by Florida Legal Services
- Information on services offered by Flagler County Human Services
- Flagler Department of Health Diabetes Clinic and Smoking Cessation Information
- Tablet program – free tablets for eligible applicants; must bring a valid ID, $11 one-time activation fee, and at least one of the following:
Medicaid Food stamps
Section 8 Low income (SSI letter, 1099, W2)
Jan. 24: One-Stop Help Night on Range of Social, Medical and Legal Services at Flagler Cares, with other community partners, Jan. 24, 3 to 7 p.m. at Flagler County Village, City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway in Palm Coast. Help Night is on the third floor of Building B, Suite 302. This one-stop Help Night offering a range of social, medical, legal and other services.
January 24: Daytona State College is hosting Welcome Back! events for students, faculty and staff at the Flagler/Palm Coast campus, Awning Area, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Two great, immutable forces have driven America’s attitudes, customs, and public policies around race. The first has been white racism, and the second has been white guilt. The civil-rights movement was the dividing line between the two. Certainly there was some guilt before this movement, and no doubt some racism remains after it. But the great achievement of the civil-rights movement was that its relentless moral witness finally defeated the legitimacy of racism as propriety–a principle of social organization, manners, and customs that defines decency itself. An idea controls culture when it achieves the invisibility of propriety. And it must be remembered that racism was a propriety, a form of decency. When, as a boy, I was prohibited from entering the fine Christian home of the occasional white playmate, it was to save the household an indecency. Today, thanks to the civil-rights movement, white guilt is propriety–an utterly invisible code that defines decency in our culture with thousands of little protocols we no longer even think about. We have been living in an age of white guilt for four decades now. What is white guilt? It is not a personal sense of remorse over past wrongs. White guilt is literally a vacuum of moral authority in matters of race, equality, and opportunity that comes from the association of mere white skin with America’s historical racism. It is the stigmatization of whites and, more importantly, American institutions with the sin of racism. Under this stigma white individuals and American institutions must perpetually prove a negative–that they are not racist–to gain enough authority to function in matters of race, equality, and opportunity. If they fail to prove the negative, they will be seen as racists. Political correctness, diversity policies, and multiculturalism are forms of deference that give whites and institutions a way to prove the negative and win reprieve from the racist stigma.
–From Shelby Steele’s “The Age of White Guilt and the Disappearance of the Black Individual,” Harper’s, November 2002 .
