Weather: Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values in the mid 20s in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

The Cold-Weather Shelter known as the Sheltering Tree will open tonight: The shelter opens at Church on the Rock at 2200 North State Street in Bunnell as the overnight temperature is expected to fall to 40 or below. It will open from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. The shelter is open to the homeless and to the nearly-homeless: anyone who is struggling to pay a utility bill or lacks heat or shelter and needs a safe, secure place for the night. The shelter will serve dinner and breakfast. Call 386-437-3258, extension 105 for more information. Flagler County Transportation offers free bus rides from pick up points in the county, starting at 3 p.m., at the following locations and times:

Dollar General at Publix Town Center, 3:30 p.m.

Near the McDonald’s at Old Kings Road South and State Road 100, 4 p.m.

Dollar Tree by Carrabba’s and Walmart, 4:30 p.m.

Palm Coast Main Branch Library, 4:45 p.m.

Also:

Dollar General at County Road 305 and Canal Avenue in Daytona North, 4 p.m.

Bunnell Free Clinic, 4:30 p.m.

First United Methodist Church in Bunnell, 4:30 p.m.

The shelter is run by volunteers of the Sheltering Tree, a non-profit under the umbrella of the Flagler County Family Assistance Center, is a non-denominational civic organization. The Sheltering Tree is in need of donations. See the most needed items here, and to contribute cash, donate here or go to the Donate button at this page.

The Flagler County Technical Review Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.

The Palm Coast Planning and Land Development Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

The Contractor Review Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.

Flagler County Comprehensive Plan Update Public Workshop, at 6 p.m. UF/IFAS Extension Building, 150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell.

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at its new location, Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]









In Coming Days:

Whitney Houston Tribute: The Greatest Love of All, starring Belinda Davis, at Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast, 7 p.m. This two-hour production will fill you with joy, nostalgia, and wonderment as it takes you on a heartfelt journey through Houston’s greatest hits, including ‘I Will Always Love You,’ ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody,’ ‘How Will I Know,’ ‘One Moment in Time,’ ‘I Have Nothing,’ ‘Run to You,’ ‘Didn’t We Almost Have It All,’ ‘Greatest Love of All,’ ‘I’m Every Woman,’ ‘Queen of the Night,’ ‘Exhale (Shoop Shoop),’ ‘Million Dollar Bill’ and more. The Greatest Love of All has wowed audiences across the UK, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand and continues to gather glowing reviews worldwide. Be stunned by the breathtaking vocals of Belinda Davids – a RiSA chart-topping artist in her home country of South Africa – who has performed alongside the likes of Keri Hilson, Keyshia Cole, and Monica and featured on Fox TV’s ‘Showtime at the Apollo’ and BBC1 TV’s ‘Even Better Than the Real Thing.’ With the accompaniment of a live band, backing vocalists, and choreographed dancers, plus state-of-the-art sound, lighting, vision, and theatrical effects, this is a beautifully crafted tribute to one of the world’s most revered singers. This special once-in-a-lifetime concert event will leave audiences wanting more and talking about it for years. Don’t miss the chance to experience it for yourself. Book tickets here.

Notably: “Coffee cultivation and trade began on the Arabian Peninsula,” the National Coffee Association tells us. “By the 15th century, coffee was being grown in the Yemeni district of Arabia and by the 16th century it was known in Persia, Egypt, Syria, and Turkey. Coffee was not only enjoyed in homes, but also in the many public coffee houses — called qahveh khaneh — which began to appear in cities across the Near East. The popularity of the coffee houses was unequaled and people frequented them for all kinds of social activity.” Coffee’s role, once it made its way to Europe and fueled the brainstorms of English, Scottish, French, German and Viennese coffee houses, is credited for playing a big role in fomenting thought, Enlightenment, revolution–not in forming the ideas that led to Enlightenment or revolution necessarily, but in disseminating them (a difference as important as that between social media’s ability to disseminate information, true and false, but not so much in its ability to foster ideas). Bach wrote a whole cantata for coffee, which had entered Germany in 1670 and was feared–as Roger Schmidt wrote in his 2003 piece for Raritan, “Caffeine and the Coming of the Enlightenment”–to undermine German culture, overtaking beer. The question is: why did Arabs, who first cultivate coffee, regress, and Europe, who drank it in, progress? If Arabs had their own coffee houses, why did that not help further open the gate of Ijtihad–the idea of rational, independent reasoning–rather than close it? Ponder this over your net cup of Arabica. —P.T.

Now this:









