The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Weather: Patchy fog in the morning. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

In Court: Trial week. Here are the potential felony trials on the docket.

The Cold-Weather Shelter known as the Sheltering Tree will open tonight: The shelter opens at Church on the Rock at 2200 North State Street in Bunnell as the overnight temperature is expected to fall to 40 or below. It will open from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. The shelter is open to the homeless and to the nearly-homeless: anyone who is struggling to pay a utility bill or lacks heat or shelter and needs a safe, secure place for the night. The shelter will serve dinner and breakfast. Call 386-437-3258, extension 105 for more information. Flagler County Transportation offers free bus rides from pick up points in the county, starting at 3 p.m., at the following locations and times:

Dollar General at Publix Town Center, 3:30 p.m.

Near the McDonald’s at Old Kings Road South and State Road 100, 4 p.m.

Dollar Tree by Carrabba’s and Walmart, 4:30 p.m.

Palm Coast Main Branch Library, 4:45 p.m.

Also:

Dollar General at County Road 305 and Canal Avenue in Daytona North, 4 p.m.

Bunnell Free Clinic, 4:30 p.m.

First United Methodist Church in Bunnell, 4:30 p.m.

The shelter is run by volunteers of the Sheltering Tree, a non-profit under the umbrella of the Flagler County Family Assistance Center, is a non-denominational civic organization. The Sheltering Tree is in need of donations. See the most needed items here, and to contribute cash, donate here or go to the Donate button at this page.

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 9 a.m. at City Hall. The council will take up the much-anticipated updates to the technical manual for builders, designed to minimize flooding issues that have occupied much of the council’s (and the city’s) time in the last few months. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.









In Coming Days:

Whitney Houston Tribute: The Greatest Love of All, starring Belinda Davis, at Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast, 7 p.m. This two-hour production will fill you with joy, nostalgia, and wonderment as it takes you on a heartfelt journey through Houston’s greatest hits, including ‘I Will Always Love You,’ ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody,’ ‘How Will I Know,’ ‘One Moment in Time,’ ‘I Have Nothing,’ ‘Run to You,’ ‘Didn’t We Almost Have It All,’ ‘Greatest Love of All,’ ‘I’m Every Woman,’ ‘Queen of the Night,’ ‘Exhale (Shoop Shoop),’ ‘Million Dollar Bill’ and more. The Greatest Love of All has wowed audiences across the UK, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand and continues to gather glowing reviews worldwide. Be stunned by the breathtaking vocals of Belinda Davids – a RiSA chart-topping artist in her home country of South Africa – who has performed alongside the likes of Keri Hilson, Keyshia Cole, and Monica and featured on Fox TV’s ‘Showtime at the Apollo’ and BBC1 TV’s ‘Even Better Than the Real Thing.’ With the accompaniment of a live band, backing vocalists, and choreographed dancers, plus state-of-the-art sound, lighting, vision, and theatrical effects, this is a beautifully crafted tribute to one of the world’s most revered singers. This special once-in-a-lifetime concert event will leave audiences wanting more and talking about it for years. Don’t miss the chance to experience it for yourself. Book tickets here.

Notably:This is the age of self-promotion, narcissism, ego as Jovian gas giant (look to Iowa), self-absorption as holes blackening life for everyone around (“Each me is the enemy of all the others, and would like to be their tyrant,” Pascal supposedly said), so what am I doing self-promoting here? Apologies. Earlier this month I got a very kind and incomprehensible invitation from Jay Scherr, the current president of Flagler Tiger Bay Club, who happens to host a radio show called Business Minds Coffee Chat, which has a lot less to do with business and a lot more to do with those areas of the personal–not to mention “personal growth”–that usually make me head for the hills: As I told Jay, I’m not sure if on the air or beforehand(I could not bring myself to listen again), I’m not fond of myself as a topic of conversation, nor am I very fond of myself regardless, even when I’m my own only company: I’d rather look and think elsewhere. But Jay wanted to bring it back to the self, and we ended up having an interesting conversation–certainly more interesting than most, or all, “business”-related conversations. That was one. Next came the annual media roundtable on Free For All Fridays with David Ayres, something we’ve been doing for 14 or 15 years, when we talk about the year’s biggest stories. Thankfully we have abandoned ranking the stories, preferring instead to just talk about them in the more natural, disordered way they happened. So here are both shows. I won’t put myself down further, taking to heart DeLillo’s admonition that even self-deprecation is “so often a form of ego, isn’t it, a form of aggression, a wanting to be noticed for one’s flaws.” I don’t think I need to make any efforts in that regard. To wit: flaglerbroadcasting · Free For All 010524 flaglerbroadcasting · Business Minds Coffee Chat 010624 —P.T.

Now this:









