The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, January 14, 2024

Weather: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

37th Annual Florida Manatee Festival: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Crystal River. $10 for adults and children 12 and under get free admission. The Florida Manatee Festival is an annual event held every January in downtown Crystal River. The festival boasts live entertainment, discounted opportunities for guided manatee boat tours and kayak tours in Kings Bay, children’s activities, delicious food, and hundreds of vendors selling their wares.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.









In Coming Days:

Notably: From time to time you have to think the Germans–Europeans in general, really–like to make fun of Americans, as they do in this old album cover for William Steinberg’s interpretation of Copland’s two better-known suites. “Billy the Kid” includes a movement called “Gun Battle,” but the piece is more evocative (and more about) the prairie, Mexican dances and Billy’s death than about the gun battle, and Copland was more Paris and Brooklyn than he ever was a man of the prairies, which I don’t think he visited any more than he did Appalachia: the power o the imagination first and last. But Europe has always been fascinated with Americans’ fascination with guns, displayed in this cover with a strange wink to an iconic image of the times, back in the late 60s and early 70s, when “socialism with a human face” liked to show itself in the shape of a flower slipped into the muzzle of a rifle. (Or am I just transposing one single image captured from the 1968 rebellion in Paris?) Steinberg in his career led the Cologne Opera then the Palestine Symphony Orchestra, later known, of course, as the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra. This month Deutsche Grammophon is releasing all his recordings for that label, including the one illustrated above, telling us: “The 17-CD edition ‘Complete Command Classics Recordings’ includes the two complete symphony cycles by Beethoven and Brahms and works by Rachmaninoff, Stravinsky, Ravel and Tchaikovsky, as well as less frequently performed arrangements by Gershwin, Loewe and Rodgers. The original covers, a new essay by Richard Evidon, and photos from the archives round out this limited edition.” I could not find Steinberg directing “Billy the Kid” live, but found the vinyl recording in full, reproduced below. Good for Sunday mass substitution. —P.T.

Now this:









