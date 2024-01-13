The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, January 13, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Today at a Glance:

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Keep Palm Coast Clean: It’s a Litter-ALL Effort: You can make a difference and be part of the collective effort to keep our city litter-free. Join the City of Palm Coast for the “Keep Palm Coast Clean” litter pick-up event on Saturday, January13th, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers will meet at the Public Works Department located at 1 Wellfield Grade, just off US-1. Multiple roadways are designated as focus areas for the event. See the list here. There will be awards. The city will provide: Litter-Ready Gloves, Eco-Friendly Trash Bags, Refreshments to Fuel Your Effort, Safety Measures for a Litter-Free Day. The schedule:

8 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. Briefing & introduction along with location assignments

9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. On-site cleanup

12 p.m. – Closing Ceremony to Celebrate a Litter-Free Victory

The event is FREE to participate in and we’re actively seeking volunteers, like you, who want to make a difference in our community! Individuals or groups interested in volunteering can send an email to [email protected].

First Coast Costumers Guild Meeting, 1 p.m. at Cut Up and Sew, 569 Cypress Edge Dr, Palm Coast. This is a group for people of all ages and skill levels who are passionate about the creative process of costuming. Whether you’re a seasoned pro with hundreds of costumes under your belt, or just starting out, this group is for you.

Active Shooter Defense, 9 a.m. to noon at First Baptist Bunnell, 2301 Commerce Pkwy, Bunnell. This training gives you strategies and skills to survive an active shooter incident. Whether you carry a concealed weapon or you are unarmed, we are going to teach you how to put yourself, and your family, in a position to survive. The cost is $19.99.

Gamble Jam: Musicians of all ages can bring instruments and chairs and join in the jam session, 2 to 5 p.m. . Program is free with park admission! Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area at Flagler Beach, 3100 S. Oceanshore Blvd., Flagler Beach, FL. Call the Ranger Station at (386) 517-2086 for more information. The Gamble Jam is a family-friendly event that occurs every second and fourth Saturday of the month. The park hosts this acoustic jam session at one of the pavilions along the river to honor the memory of James Gamble Rogers IV, the Florida folk musician who lost his life in 1991 while trying to rescue a swimmer in the rough surf.









American Association of University Women (AAUW) Monthly Meeting, 11 a.m. at Cypress Knoll Golf Club, 53 Easthampton Blvd, Palm Coast. A monthly speaker is featured. Lunch is available for $20 in cash, $21 by credit card, but must be ordered in advance. The lunch menu is available on our website. Lunch may be ordered by sending an email to: [email protected].

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.









In Coming Days:

Storytime: Malamud’s “Angel Levine,” first published in Commentary in December 1955. Manischevitz is a 51-year-old Job. He’s a tailor, but his business burned down. His son was killed in the war. His daughter “married a lout and disappeared with him as off the face of the earth.” He’s in physical pain. His wife Fanny is in worse pain. She’s wasting away. She had to stop sewing and washing. Manischevitz doesn’t understand the “sheer quantity of woe, incomprehensible,” lavished on him by an invisible, indifferent god. He comes home one day to find “a black man reading a newspaper” in the living room. Manischevitz is astonished, but he doesn’t panic, as a white man coming home in 1955 New York might (as a white man coming home in 2024 still would, though it’s not clear how color would have anything to do with the astonishment). He asks the man –“a large man, bonily built”–what he’s doing there, simply. The man introduces himself as Alexander Levine, an angel in the making. He’s not yet there. Not yet an angel. He’s in a transition, an apprentice of sorts. He has to earn it, and he tells Manischevitz that he’s here to help. “I was translated,” is how he got into the apartment. Also, he’s not just any kind of angel. He’s a Jewish angel. Jewish or not, Manischevitz throws him out. What is one to make of a line like this: He had heard of black Jews, but had never met one. It gave an unusual sensation.” The line gives an unusual sensation. But he soon seeks him out. His woes are too much. He finds Levine in a Harlem honky-tonk, where a woman is gyrating lusciously against him. This, before the era of lap dances. Or about 300,000 years into the era of lapdances, homo sapien wise. Manischevitz is turned off, leaves, goes to a synagogue, asks god why he’s been abandoned, goes back to Bella’s, where he’d first seen Levine in Harlem, or what he thinks is Bella’s–it isn’t, or no longer is. He finds it to be changed, as if it had become “a synagogue in a store,” with four Negroes with skullcaps reading and discussing a scroll spread before them. It’s a vaguely philosophical or theological gathering, until one of them tells Manischevitz where he could find Levine: at Bella’s down the street. He goes. He’s not welcomed there, but he sees Levine, who tears up when Manischevitz doubts him: “How you have humiliated me,” he tells him. (I did not understand the line, unless it’s not more than it says: Manischevitz doubted the angel in the making, denying him a chance to prove himself, the angel was hurt.) But the two of them walk to Manischevitz’s apartment building and walk up to the roof, where “the door was already padlocked.” The transition here are vague, but it’s a Malamud trait, this intentional suggestiveness, just enough to keep Malamud from having to be accountable for realistic prose. Through a small broken window Manischevitz hears “an odd noise, as though of a whirring of wings,” and “could have sworn he saw a dark figure borne aloft on a pair of strong black wings.” It looks like the angel got his wings. Downstairs, Fanny is feeling fine again, wielding a dust mop. “A wonderful thing, Fanny,” he tells her. “Believe me, there are Jews everywhere.” The charm of the story, if charm there is (I am not sold) is in the matter-of-factness that had to have been a touch inspired by a combination of “It’s a Wonderful Life” nine years earlier and Brown v. Board of Education a year earlier, if with a bit of a patronizing tone: why a Black angel? Malamud is exploring Job through Black-Jewish comity and comedy, garlanding his thread with the supernatural, what would in a decade or so be called magic realism: Garcia Marquez’s richer, less didactic “A Very Old Man With Enormous Wings” is 13 years in the future. That angel also finally flies away after a few struggles. But I find Garcia-Marquez’s angels more convincing, in this country where seven in 10 Americans still believe in angels. Come to find: Jan Kadar directed “The Angel Levine” in 1970, with Harry Belafonte as the angel. Belafonte had been away from moviemaking for 10 years. He returned, on his own wings, to produce this. Roger Greenspun of the New York Times, Wikipedia quotes, wrote that “given the reputations of the talents involved, [the film is] a failure of major proportions. I have seen worse movies. But I cannot remember having seen a movie so nervously at odds with itself, so timid in its impulses, and so mistaken in its choices.” Oddly, that’s how I felt about the story, though I seem to be a minority of one on that score. —P.T.

Now this:









