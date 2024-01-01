FlaglerLive

No Bull, no Fluff, No Smudges

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, January 1, 2024

| | Leave a Comment

2024
(© Clay Jones)

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.



 

Today at a Glance:

Happy New Year.





In Coming Days:

 

new year resolutions 2024

Notably: From Statista: Planning to save more money is top of mind for many Americans making resolutions for 2024. Where in previous years the vows to exercise more, eat healthier and lose weight had come in top positions, now the financial goal has leapfrogged them to become the most commonly cited resolution this year. This is according to data from a Statista’s Consumer Insights survey. Slightly further down the list came the goal of reducing stress from work and spending less time on social media (both 19 percent), while less popular resolutions included cutting down on alcohol (13 percent) and becoming a vegetarian or a vegan (3 percent). In a similar vein to saving more money, one in four U.S. adults said they wanted to reduce their spendings on living expenses such as food and energy in the coming year. Looking further into U.S. savings habits, data from an earlier Statista survey found that in 2022, the three areas most commonly cut back on in times of high inflation and rising energy costs were contracts and subscriptions (66 percent), purchasing clothes (42 percent) and visiting bars, cafes and restaurants (39 percent).

 

Now this:

Here’s the full episode:




 

View this profile on Instagram

 

FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

January 2024
No event found!

For the full calendar, go here.


FlaglerLive

It was the ancient Romans, however, who decided to celebrate New Year’s on the first of January, a day when nothing special was happening in nature. At the time they had a calendar that divided the year into 10 months. The first month was March and the last was December. At the end of December, everyone stopped counting for 60 days until March got started. It was a very confusing policy. In 153 B.C., a Roman general noticed that the Egyptians had filled in the blank time with two new months and he mentioned it to the Roman Senate. The politicians loved it, immediately introduced January and February and marked the first of January as the official opening day of the New Year. This was an extraordinary change from the past. Suddenly it was Man taking charge over Nature. […] A baby in diapers is often used as an image, symbolizing the old Germanic idea of welcoming in the New Year “child” while ushering out the “old man” of last year. At my age, I’m not thrilled with that imagery, but in the interest of even-handed journalism I’m passing it along.

–From Burt Wolf’s “In our bubbly is our beginning,” Salon, Dec. 24, 1999.

 

The Cartoon and Live Briefing Archive.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Created using the Donation Thermometer plugin https://wordpress.org/plugins/donation-thermometer/.$7000Raised $10049 towards the $7000 target.$10049Raised $10049 towards the $7000 target.144%
Thank you for helping us break our year-end fundraising goal. The outpouring of support has been amazing and bracing. Our strong core of donors came through again. But they’re still a fraction of the 25,000 readers who daily depend on FlaglerLive for reliable, fearless reporting and analysis you cannot get anywhere else. If you’re still on the sidelines, we need you to join the Friends of FlaglerLive before our fund-raiser ends on Jan. 1. As a challenging 2024 looms, take a stand for integrity and have a direct voice in fostering serious journalism in your community. As little as $10 makes a difference, or better still, become a monthly donor: Become a Friend of FlaglerLive, a 501(c)(3) non-profit news organization. Donations are tax deductible since FlaglerLive is a 501(c)(3) non-profit news organization. Donate by clicking anywhere in this box. Think of it as buying a scoop, in every sense of the term!  
All donors' identities are kept confidential and anonymous.
   

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.