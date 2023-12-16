The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, December 16, 2023

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Saturday Night: Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Artie Gardella Book-Signing: Personal trainer Artie Gardella – “Artie G” a local senior fitness specialist in Volusia and Flagler County for the past two decades, is holding a book-signing for his first title, “Because You Have a Bucket List,” at 11 a.m. at St Thomas Episcopal Church, 5400 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast. Details here.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Rotary’s Fantasy Lights Festival in Palm Coast’s Town Center: Nightly from 6 to 9 p.m. at Palm Coast’s Central Park, with 55 lighted displays you can enjoy with a leisurely stroll around the pond in the park. Admission to Fantasy Lights is free, but donations to support Rotary’s service work are gladly accepted. Holiday music will pipe through the speaker system throughout the park, Santa’s Village, which has several elf houses for the kids to explore, will be open, with Santa’s Merry Train Ride nightly (weather permitting), and Santa will be there every Sunday night until Christmas, plus snow on weekends! On certain nights, live musical performances will be held on the stage.

Random Acts of Insanity’s Roundup of Standups from Around Central Florida, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every third Saturday RAI hosts Live Standup Comedy with comics from all over Central Florida.









In Coming Days:

Dec. 23: Culmination of toy drive for Toys for Tots at AW Custom Kitchens, European Village, starting at 11 a.m. A drawing for all eligible participants will take place at 2 p.m. Anyone who will have donated toys for the drive will have a chance to win various items, including a 65-inch 4K Smart TV, an Apple iPad, a pair of Apple Air Pods, and gift cards from the co-sponsors of the event. Fifty such cards have been donated. With proof of a voucher, donors also will receive a free hot dog, a free drink, a free popcorn, a free cotton candy, and a free snow cone. There will be a variety of fun things to do such as a bouncy house for children in thanks to the community for its generosity. See details here.

Notably: We frequently hear that Palestinians don’t recognize Israel’s right to exist. It often makes me laugh, because Palestinian rhetoric, as idiotic as it can be, doesn’t match up with Israeli actions–the willful, effective denial of Palestinians’ right to exist since 1948, reasserted with major or minor wars, the occupation since 1967, the reduction of Palestinians to subhuman animals on a daily basis, down to the forbidding of the flying of the Palestinian flag or Israeli textbooks’ interpretation of history and geography as if they’re still in pre-Jesus time zones. But it is just as true that the United States has never recognized Palestinians’ right to exist. Not really: unlike 139 other nations, including Sweden and Ukraine, Iceland, the Vatican and the Czech Republic, but not most other European countries, the United States has never recognized Palestine as a state. It has never extended diplomatic recognition to Palestine. It does not have a Palestinian embassy. It does not recognize Palestinians as a people, autonomous, independent, however you like to call it. It does not recognize Palestinians’ right to exist. Literally so, as recently as last week, when it vetoed of a UN resolution calling for a cease-fire. The U.S. alone voted against. In other words: keep on killing. They don’t exist, and if they do, unexist them. —P.T.

Now this: The first part of this interview ran in an October Daily Briefing.









