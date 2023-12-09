The following public relations release is published as a courtesy to the issuing agency and does not necessarily reflect FlaglerLive’s news standards or styling.

Personal Trainer ‘Artie G’ Gardella Releases First Book, ‘Because You Have a Bucket List’

Artie Gardella as he appears on the cover of his new book.
Personal trainer Artie Gardella – “Artie G” a local senior fitness specialist in Volusia and Flagler County for the past two decades, is proud to announce the release of his first book, “Because You Have a Bucket List.” To celebrate this milestone, Artie G. will host a book signing event on Saturday, December 16, at 11 am, at St Thomas Episcopal Church, located at 5400 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast.

“Writing ‘Because You Have a Bucket List’ has been a journey of passion and reflection. It encapsulates my experience in empowering seniors to live their lives to the fullest. This book is more than just words; it’s an invitation to embrace every moment with enthusiasm and courage, no matter your age. I’m thrilled to share these insights and stories with everyone, hoping to inspire a vibrant, active lifestyle in our senior community,’ said Artie G.




Attendees can enjoy a mimosa brunch at the event, where Artie G. will be personally signing copies of “Because You Have a Bucket List.” Artie G. will also share excerpts from his book, providing an intimate glimpse into the motivation behind his inspirational work.

In addition to celebrating the book release, Artie G. will showcase the various fitness classes he offers for seniors in both Flagler and Volusia Counties. Attendees will have the chance to learn about these classes, tailored to promote health, mobility, and a vibrant lifestyle for the senior community.

Artie G.’s book is a testament to his passion for promoting wellness and inspiring seniors to embrace life’s adventures. With a wealth of experience spanning over 20 years, Artie shares invaluable insights and practical advice to encourage readers to create and achieve meaningful goals, no matter their age. Media and the public are invited to celebrate Artie G.’s remarkable journey!

For more information call 386-931-3485, or visit Synergyseniorfitness.com.

