The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, October 30, 2023

Weather: Widespread dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Check tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

In Court: A possible plea is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County Courthouse in the case of Brendan Depa, the former Matanzas High School special needs student accused of assaulting a paraprofessional, in an incident recorded on video. It would be an open plea, leaving the judge wide discretion to sentence him either as an adult or as a youthful offender. The sentencing would be scheduled for a later day. See: “Despite Severe Autism, Judge Finds Depa, Ex-Matanzas High Student, Competent to Be Tried for Assault on Aide,” and “Brendan Depa’s Mother Tells Her Son’s Story.”

Annual Pumpkin Patch at Trinity Presbyterian Church, from now until Halloween, from 1 to 7 p.m. at the church, 156 Florida Park Drive. Pumpkins of all sizes and colors. A maze for the kids, with photo opps. Revenue benefits youth programs.

The Halloween Hall of Terror is back at Palm Coast Fire Station 21, 9 Corporate Drive in Palm Coast. Monday, Oct. 30 and Tuesday, Oct.31 from 7 to 10 p.m. This year’s theme, This year’s event will see attendees coming face to face with Ghostface from the popular ‘Scream’ movie franchise inside a maze replica of set locations from the films, providing all the fun and scares that the series is known for. Parking is available in the lot adjacent to the firehouse on corporate drive, with overflow parking available in the Kohl’s parking lot. A limited amount of ‘RIP’ fast pass tickets will be available to the public via the City of Palm Coast Facebook page during the week of October 23-27. Each day, the page will list a trivia question based on the ‘Scream’ franchise. Those that answer correctly will be automatically entered to win the fast pass tickets for themselves and their party, allowing them entry to the front of the line upon arrival to the event night of their choosing. Winners will be selected and informed daily. View the full video trailer to Hall of Terror 2023 here: https://youtu.be/RzzpXudBUrQ

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.









In Coming Days:

October 31: The Flagler Woman’s Club invites you to its Pink & Pearl Workshop spotlighting Breast and Lung Cancer Awareness at 9:30 am at the clubhouse located at 1524 S Central Ave, Flagler Beach. Free to the public, men and women welcome. This will be an interactive program presented by Halifax Health Grant Cancer Center for Hope Patient Navigators who will discuss the need for Breast and Lung Cancer Screening and the journey into survivorship. Please call Mary at 386-569-7813 or Kathi at 908-839-8862 to reserve your spot.

Notably: It’s been curiously foul–as so much of the one-sided reporting on the Dresdening of Gaza has been–to notice the absence of fighting words from headlines describing the Israeli assault on Gaza. You won;t read the words “assaults,” “attack,” not even “invasion” (even though Netanyahu used the word on Saturday to describe the attack). The New York Times went with quoting Netanyahu, and mentioning him in its lead, two-column headline: “War Has Entered Its Second Stage,’ Netanyahu States.” The Toronto Star went with the same staging of “Second Stage,” again, as if it were the launching of a space rocket or a new development phase in a subdivision. The Los Angeles Times was precious: “Outrage over security failures, but war buys Netanyahu time.” Good for him. I was worried. The LATimes also features Netanyahu in a Putinesque pose, with a flack jacket, among troops. The paper does mention a massacre (“Forgotten massacre…” but it’s a story about Native Americans. Forgotten indeed. The Orlando Sentinel was a bit more direct, if still underplaying the gravity of the assault: “Israel steps up bombardment.” The Sunday edition of the Arizona Republic didn’t think it necessary to mention Gaza at all on its front page, though it mentioned “Life with Lennon, Ono” and previewed a state supreme court drug case. You have to go across the ocean, to The Guardian, for more precision, and uses of those more accurate words: “Israel intensifies assault and severs Gaza communications.” Maybe tomorrow the American headlines can focus on what comfort food Netanyahu is eating in such stressful times, poor soul. —P.T.

Now this:









