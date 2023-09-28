The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, September 28, 2023

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Thursday Night: Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Check tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.

In Court: Chad Cordoma, the 21-year-old Palm Coast resident who pleaded in June to making written threats to kill his brother, is sentenced in an open plea–meaning that it’s up to Circuit Judge Terence Perkins to decide the penalty–at 4 p.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse. The case is unusual, in that the victim in the case and Cordoma’s parents are pleading with the court not to punish Cordoma, who suffers from mental illness. Cordoma is represented by Josh Davis.

The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street in Flagler Beach. Watch the meeting at the city’s YouTube channel here. Access meeting agenda and materials here. See a list of commission members and their email addresses here.









In Coming Days:

Sept. 30: A themed 60s/70s Dance Party at African American Cultural Society is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). The party celebrates the closing of AACS’s student produced, intergenerational exhibition Summer of 1969, and marks its inaugural Arts, Media, Communications, and Hospitality Internship program. AACS will be honoring the departure of a historic decade, with celebratory family affair and award ceremony. Details here.

Oct. 7 and 8: Creekside Music and Arts Festival 2023, the 18th edition, at Princess Place Preserve, 2500 Princess Place Road, Palm Coast, Fla., Saturday and Sunday, October 7 and 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, admission is $10 per person, kids 12 and under get in free. Free parking. Gather under the majestic oaks for this local tradition that celebrates the natural beauty of Northeast Florida. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy a variety of music including bluegrass, country, rock & classic hits. Shop rows of unique arts & craft vendors. There’ll be historic demonstrations from a blacksmith, a fur trapper and pottery wheel creations. Kids zone with train rides, pony rides, petting zoo, hayrides, bounce houses. Big food court. Fall festival brews in the beer garden. Explore the Princess Lodge and other historic sites. Organized by Flagler Broadcasting.

Notably: It is time to give Scott Fitzgerald a fresh look. It rewards unexpectedly. —P.T.

Now this:









