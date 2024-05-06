$27 Million Contract Awarded as 9-Month Dredging to Rebuild Beach North and South of Pier Starts in Weeks

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers last week awarded a $27 million contract to a New Jersey company with extensive beach-rebuilding experience in Florida to rebuild 3.5 miles of severely eroded beach north and south of the Flagler Beach pier, a project over 20 years in the making.









The reconstruction starts in June. By the time the nine-month beach-reconstruction is done in March 2025, and assuming no hurricanes or tropical storms interfere, the beach will have grown in width by 140 to 180 feet and reduced the likelihood of damage to State Road A1A during severe storms by 95 percent, according to the Corps.

Until then, Weeks Marine, the contractor, will be dredging a total of 1.3 million cubic yards of sand from a borrow pit 11 miles offshore, piping it to the beach and grading it 24 hours a day, seven days a week, upending normal activities for Flagler Beach residents and visitors, including the closing of walkways, the closure of State Road AA1A in parts, and reduced access the beach in 1,500-ft. segments for days at a time.

Flagler Beach City Commission Chair Scott Spradley called the contract award “truly groundbreaking in every sense of the word. The prospect of finally seeing meaningful progress in the monumental effort to protect our beaches, A1A and the homes and businesses to the West of A1A, is a long-anticipated development which provides so many of us in Flagler Beach with an instant wave of relief. It is also the crowning achievement of many years of struggle-filled effort by the likes of our state representatives, Speaker Paul Renner and Senator Travis Hutson to obtain funding and of County Attorney, Al Hadeed, to obtain the necessary dune walkover easements to allow the construction to even occur.”

Hadeed for three years and Spradley for the last months of those years–Hadeed brought him in as a ringer–faced significant challenges in securing those easements, one in particular.









“On balance, while the noise, the lights and temporary closed beach zones will be an agitation to some,” Spradley said, “the massive benefit that protection of the beach and of A1A brings should far outweigh these temporary inconveniences, I believe.”

The project will coincide with the demolition of the Flagler Beach pier in the fall, with road work by the State Department of Transportation on State Road A1A, from South 8th Street to North 18th Street, with the building of a 1.3-mile seawall from Gamble Rogers park south, and with the continued construction of the Margaritaville hotel downtown.

“This has been a long process, and we are extremely grateful to the Army Corps for their diligent work on our behalf,” County Administrator Heidi Petito was quoted as saying in a county announcement of the contract award.

With the dredged sand, which will look darker than the rosy fingered dawn-like coquina sand, Weeks Marine will rebuild dunes, cover them in vegetation–193,000 sea oats, 30,000 bitter panicgrass, 6,000 railroad vines and 6,000 dune sunflowers–and fill in the beach on a stretch from North 7th Street to the northern limit of Gamble Rogers State Park.

Most people will not know the difference, and most won’t care, but the length of the project is segmented between the federal portion and the non-federal portion. What this means is that while Weeks Marine will carry out identical work along the entire stretch of the project, the federal portion stretches from South 7th Street to South 28th Street. Outside of those areas, the “non-federal” portion is an addition by the county, with state funds, to similarly rebuild beaches and dunes.



But what that also means is that if a severe storm or hurricane were to damage the shore again, the federal government will, at its own cost, repair only the federal portion of the beach, not the county additions.

Because the project has been delayed for so long, the cost has only gone up over the years. The federal government is paying 65 percent, or $17.5 million, for this initial phase of the federal portion of the beach reconstruction. The county is paying 35 percent, plus (using state grants) all the costs of the non-federal portions of the project. The county in 2019 signed a deal with the Army Corps, committing it to a 50-year “renourishment” project.









The Corps expects that the beach will have to be rebuilt every 10 or 11 years, for the next 50 years. Every time that happens, the Corps will assume 50 percent of the cost, but Flagler County will have to assume the other 50 percent. (Unlike beach repairs after major storms, the cyclical renourishment portions are a shared responsibility.) Current renourishments are slated for 2035, 2046, 2057 and 2068. (When the county signed the contract, initial construction was to begin in 2020, with the first renourishment in 2031.) Flagler County has secured neither dollars nor a revenue source to pay for those renourishments.

Nothing forces the county to meet that obligation. But once the county fails to meet it, the beach is no longer federalized, and the Army Corps, too, will cease renourishing it. That means if a severe storm were to damage it, the county would have to shoulder the entirety of the repairs. (Flagler Beach is not on the hook for any of the costs, except indirectly: its taxpayers, of course, are paying a share of every penny that ends up funding the project, whether federal, sate or local.)

Weeks Marine is a 105-year-old company that was just acquired by Kiewit Corporation, an even older, privately held corporation. Weeks Marine just completed the $20.2 million rebuilding of Vilano Beach in St. Johns County as a contractor for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, repairing 3 miles of damage from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole in 2022. The company dredged and dropped 1.1 million cubic yards of sand on the beach. That reconstruction was paid entirely by the federal government, without a local share, because by then the beach had already been federalized: any damage to it would be repaired by the federal government, outside of the periodic renourishments every decade or so, which are still to be split 50-50 between the federal and local government.

As with the Flagler County project, sand was dredged from a borrow pit about seven miles offshore and pumped on to the beach by pipeline 24 hours a day, seven days a week.









Weeks Marine also just three weeks ago won a $38.6 million contract from the St. Johns County Commission to drop 2 million cubic feet of sand in Ponte Vedra, along an eight-mile stretch paralleling State Road A1A from the Duval County line south, with construction ongoing from March 1 to Sept. 7. (The state is paying for $30 million of that, St. Johns County, using a combination of general fund dollars and tourism surtax revenue, is paying for the rest.) The company will be conducting the Ponte Vedra project simultaneously with the Flagler Beach project.

The Ponte Vedra project will widen the beach by 40 to 180 feet. If that’s to be a mirror of the Flagler Beach project, Weeks Marine is spending two to four days in each segment of beach, dropping sand along 200 to 600 feet of beach per day.

For such projects to be carried out, local governments and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers require that property owners along the project area sign easements allowing them to carry out the work on their properties. The easements are not a taking: the governments only seek permission to rebuild the beach and maintain it, while doing so in part on property owners’ seaward lands. Flagler County needed three years to secure 100 percent compliance from property owners. In Ponte Vedra, where the county alone had to secure the easements (the Army Corps is not involved in that portion of the project), two property owners out of 273 properties refused to sign easements, according to the county (31 additional easements were not recorded).

Such refusals create not only gaps in the project areas, and subsequent vulnerabilities in the dune structure. But the gaps end up being aesthetically unsightly for the property owner, as in the image above.

Fortunately for Flagler County, through the work of Hadeed and Spradley, there will be no gaps in the 3-mile stretch of the project.

“It is also quite the coincidence,” Spradley recalled, “that shortly before being elected to the City Commission, I was retained to represent Flagler County to investigate and then institute legal proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court which directly led to the County obtaining the very last dune walkover easement from a holdout who ultimately granted the easement after years of resistance. I consider that success to be near or at the top of my legal accomplishments in my 35 year career, particularly given my standing as a Flagler Beach resident, business owner, and now City Commissioner. We are more than ready for the project to begin and conclude.”









Weeks Marine will have four staging areas during construction, one for each of the four major portions of the project. The first will be at Veterans Park, from July to October, when the area from 7th Street North to the pier will be rebuilt. The second will be on a city-owned parking lot at 6th Street South, as the area between the pier and South 28th Street is built from October to February 2025. The third will be on property owned by the Pebble Beach Homeowners Association, starting in the winter of 2025. The fourth will be on a strip of seaward land at the foot of the Flagler Beach water tower, when the last segment will be rebuilt, from South 28th Street to Gamble Rogers. That would take place in February and March next year.

Spradley is among the residents of Flagler Beach to whom the beach is limitless open-air temple that plays an almost ritualistic role in their daily life. “Since I have for years gone to the beach each and every morning to watch and photograph daily sunrises,” Spradley said, “I plan to incorporate the progress of the dune renourishment project into my daily routine, both with my Nikon and also with a bit of drone photography. I am excited about that.” (FlaglerLive readers will likely benefit from the imagery, as they have from previous roving works by Spradley.)

“These are exciting times in Flagler Beach with the multiple capital projects underway,” the commission chair said. “To see the dune renourishment bid awarded signifies a major move from talking and planning, to action and completion. I, for one, am so very thankful for the efforts of all of the elected officials and staff of the City, County, State and federal authorities who have worked together to make this all possible.”