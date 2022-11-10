Nicole’s Damage to A1A ‘Much Worse’ Than Matthew, Over Longer Stretch; Parts of Flagler Beach Flood

County Engineer Faith al-Khatib knew what she was going to find when she returned to State Road A1A early this morning, after surveying the area last night at sundown, just before Tropical Storm Nicole’s waves attacked the shore.









“It’s worse. Much worse” than in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew, al-Khatib said of the damage to the road. But she could have anticipated it. After Hurricane Ian and natural erosion since 2018, there was nothing left to protect the shore, and all efforts to get a federal dune rebuilding project going–a project that would have almost certainly helped spare damage to the road–were delayed because of private property hold-outs who wouldn’t sign easements allowing the government to work on their land, to protect their land.

And it was all preventable. “We predicted what could happen,” al-Khatib said.

That’s what al-Khatib and Al Hadeed, the county attorney who spent two years acquiring those easements, were finding so disheartening after they’d completed their survey this afternoon, as they stood at the intersection of South 17th Street and State Road A1A as an excavator shredded what was left of the jagged road surface around two huge craters eating into the road.

“What I learned the most from it was the pattern of the destruction,” Hadeed said of his survey today. “For instance, to see like from Washington Oakes all the way down to Mala Compra Road. What were the factors contributing to the flooding conditions? We realized that so much of the volume was ocean water, not stormwater. It wasn’t a stormwater driven increase in the water volume that was existing up there. And because of that, that means you have an unknown volume, a constant volume of water that you cannot control. Its downstream effect was very obvious. And there were breaches along the way.” The water’s volume compounded as it moved south. “There were significant breaches there and literally a river flowing south on that road, and it was going into the conservation area that Flagler has there at the end of Mala Compra Road.”









The damage at the north end was from flooding due to breaches in the weakened or non-existent dune system. The damage to the south was to A1A, but again due to the weakened or nonexistent dune system. The lesson is almost elementary” Flagler County was left defenseless from north to south. The county knew it was defenseless. Absent immediate measures to rebuild the dunes–measures that have not been forthcoming–it was a matter of time before a catastrophe would result. Luckily for the county, Nicole was only a distant, not a direct, hit. Even so, it was a reminder that neither tropical storms nor hurricanes need to strike the Flagler coast to have catastrophic consequences, when a minimum line of defense is gone.

Al-Khatib said she wouldn’t be surprised if the Florida Department of Transportation again redesigned the entire length of A1A south of the pier because of the “serial” damage, as Hadeed describes it–every few blocks, down and past the county line with Volusia, with some stretches that appeared unscathed.

“It’s not concentrated to one area,” Al Hadeed, who’d spent the morning and half the afternoon surveying the coastline with al-Khatib from Washington Oakes Gardens State Park to South 25th Street in Flagler Beach. They couldn’t go much further south than that because the road is closed past the water tower. It is too damaged to allow road traffic.

A breach at the north end of te county:

Just before Nicole struck, DOT was dumping 500 cubic yards of sand per day, at $125 a cubic yard, along a long stretch of A1A south of the Flagler Beach water tower. Not only is that sand gone. Waves carved out sections of road, just as they did further north.

Same story south of 5th Street South in Flagler Beach: A1A is closed to traffic down to South 16th Street, or most of the length of the $22.4 million reconstruction of A1A in 2019, after Hurricane Matthew chopped it up. The $22.4 million included the cost of a sea wall at the north end of town, but it did not include $5 million already spent in 2016 for emergency repairs to the road, to make it drivable again until the more permanent repairs. The sea wall held through Nicole’s fury. South A1A did not.









Hurricane Matthew had ravaged a stretch of 1.4 miles between South 7th and South 23rd Street. Nicole did damage along a more lengthy stretch.

“Because the tidal events events of the past, including storms, with no renourishment,” Hadeed said, “the beach was very, very vulnerable to subsequent storms, and it became more and more vulnerable, greater and greater loss, until Nicole came and there was nothing to stop its force, nothing to retard or mitigate the force of what it was able to do to the dunes, because the dunes were essentially naked.”



Several breaches occurred at the north end of the county from Washington Oakes State Park down to Mala Compra Road, creating a river of floodwaters flowing south, inundating Bay Drive and the half dozen streets to its north in that small subdivision where half the homes are elevated. Floodwaters flowed into Sea Colony, though there have not been widespread reports of flooding into homes.

In Flagler Beach, Eric Cooley, the city commissioner who owns the 7-Eleven on South 4th Street, within view of the pier, was at work today–he did not alter business hours at any point during the storm–when he witnessed another section of the pier fall into the water. He also kept seeing waves crash over the boardwalk onto A1A. “In all the years I;ve lived here, it’s never breached this part of town,” he said. “It’s higher than I’ve ever seen it living here.”



He also saw Hadeed and al-Khatib seemingly dive into the rocks on the beachside during the storm as they went on making their assessments. “Her and Al were unequivocally hands on up and down the beach,” Cooley said. I was very thankful and grateful to Faith and Al, they didn’t just check it, they were all down there.”

Mayor Suzie Johnston crossed paths with the county engineer and the attorney as well as she was documenting the storm’s ravages on the shore (with her daughter) at the height of high tide, with waves crashing and spraying the pair from time to time. She described seeing A1A transformed into a river in various parts. “We will get with the team, with DOT,” she said, and move on.











With DOT again set to rebuild A1A, the question will be asked: what will happen to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer project, ostensibly planned for early summer 2023, to rebuild 2.6 miles of dunes with 1.3 million cubic yards of sand dredged from a borrow pit several miles offshore?

“We had the funding, we had that desire, we had the permit to do our project almost two years ago,” al-Khatib said. The plan is to still go ahead with the project next year, though one hold-out’s easement remains unsigned. There’s no question that DOT’s plans will go forward regardless. The state agency has been a good partner, al-Khatib said, including mobilizing two contractors today within hours.

“We reported on our findings in Flagler Beach, drove north,” Hadeed said, “we stopped at all our places, came back, and they had the contractors on site.”

There is yet another high tide coming this evening, but the waves are not expected to be as damaging. Still, against a shore so weakened, even less damaging waves can. with repetition, cause more erosion. County officials will be working frenetically in the weeks and months ahead to have more meaningful protections in place. Otherwise, it would be a repeat of what Hadeed called a “consistently deteriorating condition,” with predictable results.

Meanwhile as the ocean began to recede toward low tide and waves began to fold back into calmer rolls as the day progressed, Flagler Beach residents on the Intracoastal side of the island watched as waters there rose steadily, flooding streets and avenues and dozens of homes. Flagler Avenue north and south of State Road A1A turned into a river and was closed to traffic. Palm Avenue became impassable.









Lambert Avenue was not impacted, but many properties on the Intracoastal side of it were as if lakes with homes springing up from their center, some of them above the water line, some of them not so much. There was no definition between the intracoastal and the property’s yards. It was all one body of water.





But just after 4 p.m., the tide had crested and it began to recede. Of course, the whole cycle was to repeat again tonight, first on the oceanside, then on the Intracoastal side. Still, rescue personnel was actively helping residents escape the waters, and by then power cuts in the county had risen from a few hundred in the morning to over 6,000 by 5 p.m.: Nicole’s impacts were far from ove: Though Hurricane Nicole has passed, the next two high tides, at 9 p.m. tonight and 9 a.m. Friday, will impact water levels in Flagler County and along the intracoastal.

John Bryl took and provided the following video of 23rd Street South today in Flagler Beach:

Flagler County lifted its evacuation order in early afternoon and announced the closing of its lone shelter at Rymfire Elementary.

Because of flooding, several Flagler County Parks are closed until further notice because of flooding caused by Hurricane Nicole – Herschel King Park, Bings Landing, Moody Boat Ramp, Bull Creek Fish Camp, Russell Landing, Shell Bluff, and Princess Place Preserve.

The City of Palm Coast is currently in the recovery phase as it conducts a damage assessment city-wide to identify any potential safety hazards. City facilities, parks, and trails remain closed out of caution.



