Flagler Sheriff’s Deputies Now Equipped with Sensory Support Kits for Individuals in Crisis

As part of its focus to create positive community outcomes, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is equipping members of its team with sensory support kits filled with items designed to help neurodivergent individuals or individuals in crisis during encounters with law enforcement.

Each sensory support kit contains earmuffs, sunglasses, a fidget marble maze mat, and a liquid motion timer. The included items address human senses — sight, hearing, and touch — that may be overwhelming for certain people in stressful situations, including individuals who are neurodivergent (such as those with autism or ADHD), have developmental disabilities, or have conditions like anxiety or PTSD.. They are intended to reduce sensory overload and stress, provide focus, and ground individuals during interactions.

“Our commitment to service is something that applies to everyone, and we want to ensure our neurodiverse residents, particularly children, have positive interactions with law enforcement,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “These items are small but helpful tools that will enable us to better interact with them, and now our deputies are equipped with these tools when they need them.”

The sensory support kits are being provided to deputies in the Community Policing Division, school resource deputies, the Behavioral Response Unit, and the Professional Development Unit. Two hundred fifty kits were purchased using drug-seized assets at no cost to Flagler County taxpayers.

“We love taking profits from poison peddlers and putting them to good use in our community,” Staly said.