Nearing Storm Keeps Officials Guessing About Path, But Damaging Impacts to Shore Likely Regardless

It is more likely that a “blob” of a storm that has been stirring in the southwest Atlantic for the last few days may become named storm–Nicole or Owen, depending on what another one farther out does–and its impacts on Florida won’t be significant until the middle of the week. It remains disorganized, its path hard to predict, even as its damaging effects on dunes and beaches remain at the top of local concerns, said Flagler Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord Sunday afternoon.

The county is making two sandbag locations available starting on Monday.









“They’re torn. They’re very much torn,” Lord said of forecasters. The forecasts are originating with the National Weather Service in Jacksonville for now, not the National Hurricane Center, because it has not yet become a named storm. But the NHC is still issuing “discussions,” or advisories.

“The Weather Service still is not comfortable calling it a tropical cyclone,” Lord said. “If it is not a tropical cyclone, it’ll continue to be harder to forecast because they behave differently, they’re steered differently. They behave more like a front, the word the Weather Service said earlier today actually.”

Whether the storm develops one way or the other isn’t the chief concern right now. The National Hurricane Center’s outlook is: “Regardless of development, there is an increasing risk of coastal flooding, tropical-storm-force winds, heavy rainfall, rough surf,

and beach erosion along much of the southeastern United States coast, the Florida east coast, and portions of the central and northwestern Bahamas beginning in the early to middle part of this week.” the outlook states. Tropical storm, hurricane, and storm

surge watches could be issued in parts of the eastern Florida coast as early as Monday.That’s bad timing For Flagler County’s severely weakened dune system, as state and local officials have not yet managed to reinforce most of the weakened parts of the coast except for a sand-dumping project at the south end of the county. “Our whole focus is on that right now,” Lord said.









On Sunday, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued his own advisory, urging residents to be prepared, as did Florida Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie. “As the Division continues to support communities in their recovery from Hurricane Ian, we are now closely monitoring 98L,” Guthrie said, using a technical term for the storm. “It is critical for Floridians to review their disaster preparedness plans and follow all directions from local officials in anticipation of potential impacts.”

When Lord analyzed the storm on Friday, he said the local effects in Flagler were expected Tuesday and Wednesday. Now, he said, if there are to be local effects beyond the beaches, those have been pushed out a dozen hours, with the activity concentrated between Wednesday and Friday.

The European forecasting model, one of the more accurate models available, is showing the storm backing into the southeast portion of the Florida peninsula Wednesday into Thursday, crossing toward Tampa Bay, then making a sharp turn northeast, passing over Northeast Florida Friday. But it would be doing so as a wide, low-pressure storm without an eye. Rain amounts would not exceed a few inches for the whole week, winds would be limited on the mainland, with gusts more pronounced on the barrier island. “There is no no forecasting model that shows significant rain throughout the week,” Lord said.

Residents are limited to 10 sandbags per household.

Sand, bags and help will be available at the following locations on Monday:

Flagler Technical College – 5633 N. Oceanshore Blvd., The Hammock – 8 a.m. until supplies are gone.

Bay Drive Park – 30 Bay Drive, The Hammock – 8 a.m. until supplies are gone.

“While it is unlikely Flagler County will order evacuations due to this storm, property owners on the coast will need to pay attention to weather forecasts and should expect direct impacts to the beaches and dune systems,” a county advisory issued late Sunday afternoon states.

Tuesday schools will be closed for students to accommodate Election Day. It is expected to be drizzly.

No-Cost and Low-Cost Preparedness Measures for Floridians