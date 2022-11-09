Tropical Storm Nicole Thrashing A1A, With Severe Coastal Damages Expected Today and Thursday

Don’t be fooled by the shift in Tropical Storm Nicole’s path. The storm remains potent, its reach broad and its expected impacts on Flagler County’s shoreline severe.









That’s the message from Flagler County Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord and the National Weather Service in Jacksonville this morning–a message he wants both the public to hear, and the local officials he was speaking to collectively in a scheduled call early today.

While the path of Tropical Storm Nicole’s center has shifted slightly south and west, curving around Flagler, “the impacts for Flagler County have not changed enough where we can make any changes on our recommendations or the evacuation orders,” Lord said just before 8 this morning. “Our evacuation orders will still be kicking in at 3:30 this afternoon. We continue to expect coastal flooding, we continue expect Intracoastal flooding and we continue to expect a decent amount of rain of 3 to 6 inches countywide.”

Little by little over the National Hurricane Center’s last reports Tropical Storm Nicole’s path has shifted south and east just enough to move all of Flagler County out of the cone of probability of a direct hit. But Nicole is still far enough offshore–240 miles east of West Palm Beach–that further shifts could again move that cone to Flagler’s disadvantage. But the cone itself is not the focus of emergency and weather officials, particularly with this kind of storm.

“I have a bunch of people say to me, yeah, so the cone has shifted,” Lord said. “”The loan is only the center of the storm. It depicts the where the center of the storm may be. And technically a third of the time that cone can be wrong. That’s why it shifts. It unfortunately does not reduce the expected impacts we’ve been talking about for the last week or so for us. While the hurricane watch has been dropped, they did that too when the cone shifted at 5 o’clock this morning, again, I had a really good chat with the weather service this morning already. It does not change the expected impacts.”

There were never expectations of devastating impacts inland, but the same amounts of rain are in the forecast, along with winds in the 20 to 30 mph range in all parts of the county, and no ruling out tropical storm force gusts.









The National Hurricane Center’s message is the same: “Do not focus on the exact track of Nicole since it is expected to be a large storm with hazards extending well to the north of the center, outside of the forecast cone. These hazards are likely to affect much of the Florida peninsula and portions of the southeast United States.”

Meanwhile, reports have been coming in of impacts on State Road A1A, where waves are overtopping what remains of the dune system–in places, there are no dunes left–and littering the road with rock debris. A1A northbound from South 16th Street in Flagler Beach has been closed to traffic. Just north of Marineland, a few yards past the Flagler-St. Johns County line, the ocean has topped over the road, creating the first reported breach through the dunes. The breach is at a location prone to breaches, and where reinforcement sand had been dumped ahead of the storm. The sand has washed away.

Flagler Beach mayor Suzie Johnston says she took this video, of waves drenching a passing Flagler Beach Police Department patrol car, half an hour before high tide:

Flagler County schools are operating this morning. But they are closing early, with middle schools dismissing at noon, high schools dismissing at 1 p.m., and elementary schools dismissing at 2 p.m. Schools are closed Thursday. They were scheduled to be closed Friday in observance of Veterans Day. Courts and some government offices are closed for the rest of the week, and garbage collection in Palm Coast has been suspended for Thursday.









At 7 this morning, Tropical Storm Nicole had sustained winds of 70 mph, 4 mph short of hurricane strength. It was moving at 13 mph toward the Florida coast. It is expected to make landfall late tonight or early Thursday morning between Port St. Lucie and West Palm Beach as a Category 1 hurricane.

A dangerous storm surge is expected along much of the east coast of Florida and portions of coastal Georgia, the NHC warns. The storm surge will be accompanied by large and damaging waves. Residents in the warning area should listen to advice given by local officials. The National Weather Service in Jacksonville specifies: “Well ahead of the system we will have strong onshore winds, moderate to possibly major coastal flooding, locally heavy rainfall, major beach erosion and possibly damaging surf.” Minor flooding in parts of the St. Johns River is ongoing, and will continue to worsen through the week to moderate or higher-level flooding.





Locally, the effects of the storm will worsen as Wednesday progresses into Thursday, particularly on the coast, with elevated winds lasting into Thursday. “This is kind of a hybrid. It’s a tropical storm, but it’s also behaving almost like a front,” Lord said. “So we have these two factors happening that are causing these impacts. A lot of times if a hurricane or a tropical storm was on a similar path right now, a traditional tropical storm, for lack of a better term, we wouldn’t be seeing the kind of coastal impacts we’re seeing right now, because we’re quite far away from that center core of the storm. But again, because of the width of the storm, those impacts are so big, and because of the fact that it’s interacting with other systems coming down from the north, we’re getting this north easterly flow on shore pushing the water towards us.”

The latest briefing from the National Weather Service is below.

Nicol_Battle_Rhythm_Briefing_11_07_1200pptm (1)



