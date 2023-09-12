The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.Check tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

In Court: Brenan Hill’s trial before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins continues. Hill faces a second-degree murder charge in the shooting death of Savannah Gonzalez in an incident near the Palm Coast Microtel in March 2021. He also faces aggravated battery charges with a firearm. If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years in prison, up to life in prison. See:

The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall. The council will discuss cell phone coverage in the city, it will discuss its electric vehicle and EV charging station infrastructure, discuss its special event ordinances, and other items. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

The Community Traffic Safety Team led by Flagler County Commissioner Andy Dance meets at 9 a.m. in the third-floor commission conference room at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. You may also join by zoom. Meeting ID: 823 5444 1058, Passcode: 565882

The Flagler County School Board holds a special workshop on the contract for its new superintendent, LaShakia Moore, at 5 p.m. in Training Room 3 on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.

The St. Johns River Water Management District Governing Board holds its regular monthly meeting at its Palatka headquarters. The public is invited to attend and to offer in-person comment on Board agenda items. 10 a.m. Check here to verify the time. A livestream will also be available for members of the public to observe the meeting online. Governing Board Room, 4049 Reid St., Palatka. Click this link to access the streaming broadcast. The live video feed begins approximately five minutes before the scheduled meeting time. Meeting agendas are available online here.

The Flagler County Planning Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See board documents, including agendas and background materials, here. Watch the meeting or past meetings here.

Road Closure: The Utility Department would like to inform residents of a reported road closure for a sewer main repair located at 34 Faith Lane in Palm Coast. This road closure notice is effective Tuesday, September 12, at 7 a.m. and will continue until the repair work is completed by the end of the day. Repaving will take place in the near future after the repairs. Please note that the affected roadway will be impassable during this construction period. This information has been added to the Flagler County GIS road closure map. View all County-wide road closures here by selecting Flagler County Road Closures: https://data-fcmaps.opendata.arcgis.com/apps/.









In Coming Days:

September 16: Flagler OARS’ 3rd Annual Recovery Festival at Veterans Park in Flagler Beach, from 3 to 9 p.m., with live bands, food trucks, exhibitors, hosted by Open Arms Recovery Services. Vendor booth space and sponsorships available. Click here or contact [email protected].

Notably: From Statista: Covid Crisis Drives Global Increase in Learning Poverty: “International Literacy Day, celebrated on September 8 each year, is a global observance dedicated to promoting the significance of literacy as a human right and a powerful driver of sustainable development. […] International Literacy Day reminds us that literacy is not just a fundamental human right but a catalyst for positive change, both at the individual and societal level. Since the day was first observed in 1967, steady progress has been made in the fight against illiteracy, but the issue remains a hindrance to development around the world, with more than 750 million people aged 15 and older estimated to lack basic reading and writing skills in 2020. Moreover, progress towards a more literate world has hit a huge roadblock in 2020, when Covid-19 disrupted education systems around the world. With more than a billion children affected by school closures and hundreds of millions cut off from remote learning programs, the pandemic has been an unprecedented shock to global education whose consequences will be felt for years. “The State of Global Learning Poverty: 2022 Update”, a joint publication of the World Bank, UNICEF, FCDO, USAID and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in partnership with UNESCO tries to gauge the extent to which Covid has affected children’s ability to read, coming to the conclusion that the pandemic has made a pre-existing learning crisis even worse. The report finds that the learning poverty rate, i.e. the share of children who cannot read a simple text with comprehension by age 10, has risen across the globe between 2019 and 2022, climbing from 57 to 70 percent in all low- and middle-income countries. “Even before Covid-19, the world was facing a learning crisis, with nearly 6 out of every 10 ten-year-olds in low- and middle-income countries suffering from learning poverty,” the report finds, calling for urgent action.” —P.T.

