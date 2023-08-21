The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, August 21, 2023

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Check tropical cyclone activity here. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

In Court: It’s trial week in felony court. The potential trials are not high profile.

The three-member East Flagler Mosquito Control District Board meets at 10 a.m. at District Headquarters, 210 Airport Executive Drive, Palm Coast. Agendas are available here. District staff, commissioners and email addresses are here. The meetings are open to the public.

The Flagler County Commission meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell. Access meeting agendas and materials here. The five county commissioners and their email addresses are listed here.

Volusia-Flagler Sierra Club General Meeting 5:30 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. The guest speaker is Maeven Rogers, Palm Coast’s Chief Sustainability & Resiliency Officer.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.









In Coming Days:

September 16: Flagler OARS’ 3rd Annual Recovery Festival at Veterans Park in Flagler Beach, from 3 to 9 p.m., with live bands, food trucks, exhibitors, hosted by Open Arms Recovery Services. Vendor booth space and sponsorships available. Click here or contact [email protected].

Keep in Mind: The Belle Terre Swim & Racquet Club is open, welcoming and taking new memberships, and if you enroll before Sept. 1, you’ll beat the price increase kicking in then. Experience the many amenities including a lap pool, wading pool, tennis/pickleball courts, sauna, and a modern wellness center–all for less than what you’d pay just for a fitness center at your typical commercial gym. Friendly staff is available to answer any questions you may have about becoming a member. Belle Terre Swim and Racquet Club is the sort of place where you can connect with fellow community members and experience the welcoming atmosphere that sets BTSRC apart. If you have any questions, feel free to call at 386-446-6717. If you would like to learn more about our club and membership options please visit online.

Notably: In 1911 on this day, as Europe was living its last years of delusional peace and plenty, Vincenzo Peruggia, who had previously worked at the Louvre in Paris, stole the Mona Lisa. It was the second time La Gioconda had been stolen. The first time had been Napoleon’s doing: aside from being one of the great mass killers of the century, Napoleon was also its greatest art thief. Peruggia would have been a hero had he merely repatriated the painting. But he wanted to make a buck, and lost his chance at being a hero. He held on to it for two years and was found out when he got in touch with an art dealer to sel it. Or her. The New York Times two days after the theft reported that $5 million had been offered for her recovery. “The news,” the paper reported, “has caused such a sensation that Parisians for the time being have forgotten the rumors of war.” There had been a few slightly premature rumors. Wales at the same time was in the grip of savage anti-Semitism, with three towns requiring a military response, with fixed bayonets, to put down rioters attacking Jewish traders. The two incidents did not appear to be related. —P.T.

Now this:









The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.