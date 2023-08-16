The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Heat index values up to 108. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Check tropical cyclone activity here. There are a couple of worrisome storms brewing off the coast of Africa. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

In Court: Jose Flores del Angel, 21, a former Flagler palm Coast High School student, is sentenced on a second degree felony for unlawful sex with a girl 16 or younger, at 10 a.m. by Circuit Judge Terence Perkins.

The Palm Coast Planning and Land Development Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. The board will consider recommending the Cascades development. See: “Cascades Development, Revived from 2005, Calls for Up to 850 Homes on 375 Acres in Seminole Woods.” The full agenda is here.

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at its new location, Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]









In Coming Days:

September 16: Flagler OARS’ 3rd Annual Recovery Festival at Veterans Park in Flagler Beach, from 3 to 9 p.m., with live bands, food trucks, exhibitors, hosted by Open Arms Recovery Services. Vendor booth space and sponsorships available. Click here or contact [email protected].

Notably: From Statista: The U.S. States Losing & Gaining Population: “Florida and Idaho are America’s fastest-growing states, according to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau. Their populations increased by 1.9 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively, causing them to rise to 22.2 million and 1.9 million from July 2021 to June 2022. The two are followed by South Carolina, Texas and South Dakota. While Texas is seeing both a high number of births and high levels of national and international migration, domestic movement of people has been a major factor for Idaho, South Carolina and South Dakota to achieve population growth. In Florida, the state with the largest net birth deficit, it has been even more crucial (while aided by international migration). Over the course of the pandemic, more states started to lose people due to excess deaths and new patterns of out-migration. 18 U.S. states decreased in population – some only slightly – between the 2021 and 2022, up from ten in between 2018 and 2019. While states in the West or South had been attractive for new residents since before the pandemic because of low cost of living, low taxes and lower prices of housing, coastal states saw white color workers unmoored from their places of residence by remote work regimen seek out new (and often cheaper) living arrangements. Lower levels of Covid-19 restrictions in the South’s or West’s red states have also been named as a factor for some to move there.”

Now this: George Carlin at the National Press Club:









Flagler Beach Webcam:

