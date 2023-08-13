The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, August 13, 2023

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Sunday Chess Club at Chabad of Palm Coast, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace) #A208, Palm Coast: We are excited to continue our new activity for children: Chess Club! This class will be taught by chess teacher Yuriy Geller and hosted at Chabad. The time is 10-11am on Sundays, beginning next Sunday, July 2. It is free and snacks will be provided. If you’d like your children to join, please email [email protected]

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

Jason Mraz at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre 1340 A1A South, St. Augustine, 7 p.m. Ticket prices range from $30.50 to $100.50. The tour celebrates the June release of his eighth studio album. This new album with all new material is definitely a pop music album, with the unusual theme of being in midlife, reflecting on the past and being optimistic about what’s next.Call the box office Thursdays and Fridays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Otherwise see the amphitheater’s website, or click for tickets here.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 1 to 4 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.









September 16: Flagler OARS’ 3rd Annual Recovery Festival at Veterans Park in Flagler Beach, from 3 to 9 p.m., with live bands, food trucks, exhibitors, hosted by Open Arms Recovery Services. Vendor booth space and sponsorships available. Click here or contact [email protected].

Keep in Mind: The Belle Terre Swim & Racquet Club is open, welcoming and taking new memberships, and if you enroll before Sept. 1, you’ll beat the price increase kicking in then. Experience the many amenities including a lap pool, wading pool, tennis/pickleball courts, sauna, and a modern wellness center–all for less than what you’d pay just for a fitness center at your typical commercial gym. Friendly staff is available to answer any questions you may have about becoming a member. Belle Terre Swim and Racquet Club is the sort of place where you can connect with fellow community members and experience the welcoming atmosphere that sets BTSRC apart. If you have any questions, feel free to call at 386-446-6717. If you would like to learn more about our club and membership options please visit online.

Notably: The EPA reports that commercial airplanes and large business jets contribute 10 percent of U.S. transportation emissions, and account for 3 percent of the nation’s total greenhouse gas production. But globally, researchers calculated that aviation contributes around 4% to human-induced global warming, more than most countries do. Also, keep this in mind: let’s assume you own a car that goes 25 miles per gallon, highway and city combined. Let’s assume you drive 15,000 miles a year. let’s assume you drive for 55 years. That’s 825,000 miles. That’s 33,000 gallons of fuel in your lifetime. Now let’s Google: how many gallons of fuel does a plane consume from New York to Tokyo? 49,453 gallons (187,200 liters). That’s a lot of contrails. Thank heavens for Google. See below. —P.T.

