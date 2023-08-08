The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 112. Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.









Today at a Glance:

The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

The Community Traffic Safety Team led by Flagler County Commissioner Andy Dance meets at 9 a.m. in the third-floor commission conference room at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. You may also join by zoom. Meeting ID: 823 5444 1058, Passcode: 565882

The Flagler County Planning Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The developer of the Cornerstone strip mall is requesting a special exception to exceed the ratio of impervious surfaces at the development, though the developer also does not consider the request necessary. See board documents, including agendas and background materials, here. Watch the meeting or past meetings here. See today’s full agenda here.

The St. Johns River Water Management District Governing Board holds its regular monthly meeting at its Palatka headquarters. The public is invited to attend and to offer in-person comment on Board agenda items. 10 a.m. A livestream will also be available for members of the public to observe the meeting online. Governing Board Room, 4049 Reid St., Palatka. Click this link to access the streaming broadcast. The live video feed begins approximately five minutes before the scheduled meeting time. Meeting agendas are available online here.









In Coming Days:

September 16: Flagler OARS’ 3rd Annual Recovery Festival at Veterans Park in Flagler Beach, from 3 to 9 p.m., with live bands, food trucks, exhibitors, hosted by Open Arms Recovery Services. Vendor booth space and sponsorships available. Click here or contact [email protected].

Notebook: “Now and then, especially at night,” writes Donald Hall, “solitude loses its soft power and loneliness takes over. I am grateful when solitude returns.” We feel that loneliness, don’t we, more so in the middle of the night when nature, as if teasing us with its ultimate call, calls for more profane needs. We creak out of bed, we flirt with the darkness to make it around familiar objects without waking up our beloved (we forget, because we prefer to take these things for granted, to be grateful that she is still there, that we are not so tree-ringed that one of us has already left), we walk the few steps to the in-house, we either turn on the light or not, depending on how bleak it all feels, we irrigate the stillness with that audible reminder of our waste-producing selves (“my personal sewage system,” Hall called it), assuming it begins to flow with reasonable promptness (not the icy, not the life-giving, not the miraculous headwaters of the Missouri that Meriwether Lewis exulted in on Aug. 12, 1805), and we stand there, as if face to face with our finitude, as if that moment were a message from oblivion, a taunt, a pull, its gravity made heavier the further on we flip calendars’ monthly arraignments as our reverse probation toward that mandatory sentence nears its term. So we hurry back to bed, the last irony, “the foreshadow of death,” as Updike wrote in one of his Bech books, “the dab of poison we daily take to forestall convulsion.” —P.T.

Now this:









Flagler Beach Webcam:

