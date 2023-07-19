The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

In Court: Nysean Giddens is on trial before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins on a first-degree murder charge in the overdose drug death of Shaun Callahan in September 2020. Trial proceedings begin at 8:30 a.m.

In Court: A hearing on motions is scheduled in the case of Joseph Siano, 65, the Palm Coast man facing a second degree felony charge in the December 2022 wrong-way, drunk-driving crash that killed Lee-Ann Daley. Siano was arrested on July 14 and is seeking a bond. The hearing is at 12:15 p.m. before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in Courtroom 401.

The Flagler Beach City Commission holds a day-long budget workshop at City Hall, starting at 8 a.m.

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at its new location, Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

The Palm Coast Planning and Land Development Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. The board will consider recommending the subdivision master plan for Coquina Shores, the 750-home subdivision planned for the south end of Old Kings Road just north of State Road 100 in Palm Coast. See: “750-Home Gated Community Called Coquina Shores to Rise North of SR100, Along Old Kings Road.” The full agenda is here.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at Vedic Moons, 4984 Palm Coast Parkway NW, Palm Coast, Fl every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected]









The Volusia-Flagler Sierra Club hosts a Group Social on Tuesday, July 25, at Hidden Treasure Tiki Bar & Grill, 5993 South Ridgewood Avenue, Port Orange, at 5:30 p.m. No lengthy presentations, just food, drinks, and good conversation. Register here.

September 16: Flagler OARS’ 3rd Annual Recovery Festival at Veterans Park in Flagler Beach, from 3 to 9 p.m., with live bands, food trucks, exhibitors, hosted by Open Arms Recovery Services. Vendor booth space and sponsorships available. Click here or contact [email protected].

Notably: This disturbing little item ran on the front page of The New York Times on this day in 1887:

