The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Weather: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105. Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.









Today at a Glance:

The U.S. Supreme Court releases some of its last and most-consequential opinions of the 2022-23 term today at 10 a.m. Scotus Blog will be live-blogging the releases from inside the courtroom here, starting at 9:30. The court’s undecided cases, all of which will be released between today and Thursday, are briefed as follows by The New York Times:

In Flagler Court: Docket sounding before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins includes the cases of Damari Barnes, 16, who faces a manslaughter charge in the shooting death of Jamey Bennett in 2022.

The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

The Flagler Beach City Commission meets in special session to review its applicants for city manager and pare down the list to a few finalists who would be interviewed in the middle of July. See: “Flagler Beach City Manager Opening Draws 37 Applicants, Most from Out of State.”

The NAACP Flagler Branch’s General Membership Meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). The meeting is open to the public, including non-members. To become a member, go here.









In Coming Days:

July 4: Independence Day celebrations will be a joint venture between local governments. The day will begin in Flagler Beach with a 5-K over the bridge, starting at 6 a.m. The Flagler Beach Rotary will host the traditional 10 a.m. Independence Day Parade down State Road A1A starting at 10 a.m. DJ Vern of 97.3 FM, the Flagler Beach radio station, will host Music in the Park at veterans Park in Flagler Beach from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m. at the Flagler County airport. Local elected officials will read the Declaration of Independence at 7 p.m. The fireworks will go off at 9. See parking and other details here.

Notably: Today is the anniversary of the founding of the IWW–the Industrial Workers of the World, in Chicago, an organization that would have significant influence on the nation’s labor movements. Its adherents would come to be known as Wobblies, and whose Big Bill Haywood was an unforgettable and towering leader. “Good-by, Bill,” Joe Hill the songwriter wrote Haywood in a telegram from the Utah State Penitentiary just before a firing squad murdered him for a murder he either did not commit or was convicted for in a show trial, “I die like a true blue rebel. Don’t waste any time in mourning. Organize.” Which brings to mind this observation from Thomas Frank, how “in the culture of the nineties, CEOs were ‘leaders’ and union chiefs were ‘bosses,’ regardless of the fact that unions are often democracies while corporations are almost always dictatorships.” That lingo is still spoken in Florida. Oh John Reed, where are you? —P.T.

