The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, June 12, 2023

Weather: Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Monday Night: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.









In Court: Felony court is not in session today.

The Flagler County Commission has a budget workshop at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Once again, the county administration is not providing the back-up documentation ahead of time for public inspection.

The Flagler County Library Board of Trustees meets at 4:30 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast. The meeting of the seven-member board is open to the public.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, where the City Commission is holding its meetings until it is able to occupy its own City Hall on Commerce Parkway likely in early 2023. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.









Notebook: I covered Pride Fest in Palm Coast’s Central Park on Saturday, for two hours anyway, before the heat and the Champions League final pushed me back to my desk. It really was a wonderful event, even if its normal culmination–the evening drag shows–was reversed, since DeSantis’s line-item totalitarianism now makes these performances illegal in public. Not for long: a court will strike down the law sooner or later. But for now it’s enough to cloud the air and take a little bit of the swing out of these events. So there may have been more purpose than variety, which wasn’t a bad thing. Reasserting a sense of being always helps in existential crises. It made me wonder: what if a group like the moms for bigotry, those rabid haters of all things non-white, non-hetero, non-frigid, non-moron, were to have their own “festival,” oxymoronic as the use of that term would be? Would we see Christy Chong and Will Furry tango to Ted Nugent (who’s at the Peabody on July 15, by the way)? Or blazing the night with a pyre of the books they managed to ban from our schools this year? Would we have an anti-woke pagent in blackface to the chants of they will not replace us? Would the moms and their parental rage writhe and swoon and ululate to David Alan Coe’s underground records that, as the Times reported over two decades ago, “are among the most racist, misogynist, homophobic and obscene songs recorded by a popular songwriter,” then stand to weepy attention as somebody raises a flag to Johnny Rebel while burning rainbows? Probably. If that seems like an exaggeration, it rather seems to me an understatement in comparison with what these assassins of education and culture and parenting are accomplishing. Caricatures can’t keep up with reality. —P.T.

