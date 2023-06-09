The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, June 9, 2023

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.









Today at a Glance:

In Court: Christian Boyd, arrested along with a then-16-year-old boy after the two had made a prank bomb threat at a local KFC and shot a pellet gun, injuring a teen and damaging property, is sentenced at 1:30 p.m. before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at the Flagler County Courthouse. He faces up to 25 years in prison, but is likely to be sentenced to a much lower punishment. See: “Two Palm Coast Teens Arrested in ‘Prank’ Bomb Threat at KFC and BB-Gun Shooting Spree.”

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. Host Brian McMillan today welcomes Erica Rivera, president of Flagler Pride, to talk about Pride Fest, running all weekend with various events. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM and 1550 AM.

The Blue 22 Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center. (On Oct. 14 only, it is meeting at the 2nd floor conference room at the Katz and Green Building, 1 Florida Park Drive, Palm Coast.) Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

LGBTQ+ Night at Flagler Beach’s Coquina Coast Brewing Company: The monthly LGBTQ+ social for adults is scheduled for every second Friday of the month from 8 to 11 p.m. at Coquina Coast Brewing Co., 318 Moody Boulevard, Flagler Beach. But tonight is extra special: it is burlesque and drag night, kicking off Pride Fest weekend in Palm Coast and Flagler Beach. 18 and over only please. There is never a cover charge but donations are greatly appreciated! When you register, your email is used to keep you up to date on future LGBTQ+ friendly events.









In Coming Days:

Flagler Pride Fest in Palm Coast’s Central Park, from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Notably: An oddly good day yesterday at the Supreme Court. “Why were so many court watchers, including me, expecting a different decision in this case?” the author Richard L. Hasen asked in the Times. ” In recent years, Voting Rights Act opponents have put forward radical arguments to kill Section 2, recognizing that the new conservative supermajority on the Supreme Court could be receptive. In Milligan, however, the court shut many of these arguments down. […] And that leaves the question of why Chief Justice Roberts let the Voting Rights Act live, given his earlier skepticism of race-based remedies. After all, this is the justice who famously declared in a 2007 case involving affirmative action in schools that “the way to stop discrimination on the basis of race is to stop discriminating on the basis of race.” A plausible answer is that he was trying, consciously or unconsciously, to preserve the limited political capital of the court in the face of its waning legitimacy and increasing attacks from the left and the center on the court.” Unless it’s a set up for onerous decisions ahead.

Now this:









Flagler Beach Webcam:

