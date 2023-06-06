The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Weather: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
Today at a Glance:
The Flagler County School Board meets at 3 p.m. in workshop to go over the items on its upcoming school board meeting two weeks hence. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here.
Flagler Beach’s Planning and Architectural Review Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 S 2nd Street. For agendas and minutes, go here.
The Palm Coast City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.
The Bunnell Planning, Zoning and Appeals Board meets at 6 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The board consists of Carl Lilavois, Chair; Manuel Madaleno, Nealon Joseph, Gary Masten and Lyn Lafferty.
In Coming Days:
Flagler Pride Weekend is on June 10-11 in Palm Coast’s Central Park: All applications (Vendor, Sponsor, Volunteer, Speaker, Entertainment) for Flagler Pride Weekend are now open until midnight on May 20th, 2023. No late applications will be accepted or considered. Vendors, apply here. Flagler Pride weekend is scheduled for June 10-12, at Palm Coast’s Central Park.
Notably: In honor of the men and women of June 6, 1944 at Omaha, Utah, Gold, Sword and Juno, here’s Pointe du Hoc, between Omaha and Utah, in Calvados. Ronald Reagan have it a bit of extra fame with his rather good Boys of Pointe Du Hoc speech many years ago. I took this shot 10 years ago, on an appropriately gray day. I’m not too sure about the sculpture. It is no less moving, whether you are standing there hearing the ocean crash below or looking at this, or any picture, knowing what this spit of earth meant and means still. It calls for a glass of Calvados.
—P.T.
Now this:
Flagler Beach Webcam:
Palm Coast Code Enforcement Board Meeting
Separation Chat: Open Discussion
The Circle of Light A Course in Miracles Study Group
Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library
Flagler County Republican Club Meeting
And we have seen growing evidence that the dangers to our country can come not only across borders, but from violence that gathers within. There is little cultural overlap between violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home. But in their disdain for pluralism, in their disregard for human life, in their determination to defile national symbols, they are children of the same foul spirit. And it is our continuing duty to confront them. […] A malign force seems at work in our common life that turns every disagreement into an argument, and every argument into a clash of cultures. So much of our politics has become a naked appeal to anger, fear, and resentment. That leaves us worried about our nation and our future together.
–George W. Bush in a speech at the Flight 93 National memorial in Shanksville, Penn., Sept. 11, 2021.
Comments
Ray W. says
Once again, thank you, Mr. Tristam.
We, the people (the “common life”, as W put it), are not pissed off. Individuals passing themselves of as the collective people are pissed off. A “malign force” does seem to be at work in our nation, to the detriment of us all.
I really began commenting in earnest after reading in FlaglerLive of the local Republican figure who took to the airwaves to ask when people should begin beheading Democrats. If that local Republican is not a “malign force”, then what qualifies?
The dude says
When will MAGA move away from thin skinned, little men?
Or is that really what the essence of MAGA is all about? Being thin skinned, vindictive little snowflakes?
Kind of like the dude who fears the rainbow flag, but loves it when he sees the “FUCK BIDEN” flags flying.